Pokémon Sword and Shield guide: How to get hold of Ash’s Gengar

The Pokémon Company, Game Freak, and Nintendo have added yet another member of Ash's team in Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Trainers have already been gifted with Ash's Dracovish and Dragonite. Next in line is the spooky and strong Ghost/Poison-type Gengar. This powerhouse is one every player should get their hands on.

Based on Ash's current team in the Pokémon Journeys: The Series anime, Gengar can be redeemed through the Mystery Gift menu in Pokémon Sword and Shield until September 15.

How to redeem the code for Ash's Gengar in Pokémon Sword and Shield

PLDH @PLDHnet Another new member of Ash’s team can now be claimed in Pokémon Sword and Shield: Gengar!



Code: GENN GER0 GE94



Distribution ends Sept. 15th, 7:59AM PT. Another new member of Ash’s team can now be claimed in Pokémon Sword and Shield: Gengar!Code: GENN GER0 GE94Distribution ends Sept. 15th, 7:59AM PT. https://t.co/wbSM246nCm

The Pokémon Company has a history of giving trainers creatures via Mystery Gift. They have shared Shinies, Pokémon directly mirrored after ones on VGC championship teams, and copies from the long-running anime series.

Pokémon Sword and Shield is currently in the middle of providing Ash's Journeys team to trainers. There are no hoops to jump through or challenges to complete; players just need to redeem the code.

Here's how to do so:

Start playing Sword and Shield on the Nintendo Switch.

Press X on the opening screen to bring up a menu.

Once there, choose the Mystery Gift feature.

Allow the game and the Nintendo Switch to access internet features.

Select "Get a Mystery Gift."

Select the option to Get with Code/Password.

Enter the code GENNGER0GE94.

Confirm the redemption of the code and watch the short scene of Ash's Gengar being delivered.

Once Trainers load into their Sword and Shield save file, Ash's Gengar will be waiting in a PC Box. They can open the PC Box at any time to remove Gengar from it and place it in the active team.

What to expect from Ash's Gengar in Pokémon Sword and Shield

🎉 ㄒ尺丨丂ㄒ卂几 🌙 @PoshF44 Use the code: GENNGER0GE94 to receive Ash’s Gengar on your Pokémon Sword and Shield game



Gengar is Level 80 with the moves: Shadow Ball, Sludge Bomb, Dazzling Gleam & Will-o-wisp



Gengar is able to Gigantamax



Code can be used until September 15 Use the code: GENNGER0GE94 to receive Ash’s Gengar on your Pokémon Sword and Shield gameGengar is Level 80 with the moves: Shadow Ball, Sludge Bomb, Dazzling Gleam & Will-o-wispGengar is able to GigantamaxCode can be used until September 15 https://t.co/4mqQmgsDNy

The Gengar will come stacked with moves, a great Ability, a Gigantamax form, and a high level. Its strength can be owned by any trainer who redeems the code prior to September 15, 2022.

Here is everything pre-loaded into Ash's Gengar that trainers can take advantage of:

ID

Ash's Gengar will come with the ID 200308, the date it first appeared in the anime series in Japan. March 8, 2020, saw the release of the 16th Pokémon Journeys: The Series episode "A Chilling Curse," which was centered around Gengar.

Level

The maximum level a Pokémon can reach is 100. Ash's Gengar is being distributed at level 80, which gives trainers room to battle with it, train it, and mold it more to their liking.

Ability

The Ability that Gengar comes with is Cursed Body. It gives the Pokémon a 30% chance to disable an opponent's move if Gengar gets damaged by it. This adds incredible, and frustrating, defensive capabilities to the Pokémon.

Nature

Gengar's Nature is Naughty, which raises its Attack and lowers its Special Defense. As a Special Attacker, this doesn't do much for Ash's Gengar. Trainers can purchase a Nature Mint from the Wyndon BP shop to change its Nature.

Gigantamax

Just as it does in the anime, Ash's Gengar will be able to Gigantamax. Dynamax is a new form in Pokémon Sword and Shield that sees Pokémon grow extremely large, gain extra health for the duration of it, and replace their moveset.

Gigantamax is a special version of Dynamax that has a separate appearance and allows for a G-Max attack to be used. Gengar's is G-Max Terror, inflicting damage and preventing targets from switching out or fleeing the battle.

Moveset

Last up is the moveset. Here are the moves that come with Ash's Gengar distribution in Pokémon Sword and Shield:

Shadow Ball

Sludge Bomb

Dazzling Gleam

Will-O-Wisp

With the exception of Shadow Ball, all of these attacks can only be taught to the Pokémon in Sword and Shield with TMs. Gengar will know them right off the bat without needing a TM to be spent.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan