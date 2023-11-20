Pokemon TCG Classic Collector's Set: Price, where to buy, and more

Some Pokemon TCG fans have enjoyed the game since its 1996/1998 debut, and now The Pokemon Company International has debuted a new collector's set that hearkens back to the game's earliest days. Known as the TCG Classic, this set comes with a streamlined black toolbox case, three 60-card decks, three sets of deck sleeves, three card boxes, and much more.

The central theme of this new collector's set is focused around the Pokemon TCG's original three starters: Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise. However, fans can also collect several more reprints of their favorite nostalgic cards in this set, alongside a handful of accessories. However, before players place their orders, it's a good idea to examine what is provided in this set.

Everything about Pokemon TCG Classic Collector's Set

What is included in the Classic Collector's Set?

Fans won't just get cards in this new collector's set. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although the nostalgic reprints of the original base set's cards are appealing, there's much more to the Pokemon TCG Classic Collector's Set than that. Fans will receive a toolbox-style case, a game board, and much more, so it isn't a bad idea to take a look at the items that will be included in this Collector's Set.

For starters, the following cards can be found in the Collector's Set:

Blastoise (Reprinted from Base Set)

Charizard (Reprinted from Base Set)

Claydol (Reprinted from Great Encounters)

Cleffa (Reprinted from Neo Genesis)

Dark Gyarados (Reprinted from Team Rocket)

Donphan (Reprinted from HeartGold SoulSilver)

Garchomp C LV.X (Reprinted from Supreme Victors)

Gardevoir ex Delta Species (Reprinted from Dragon Frontiers)

Here Comes Team Rocket! (Reprinted from XY - Evolutions)

Imposter Professor Oak (Reprinted from Base Set)

Luxray GL LV.X (Reprinted from Rising Rivals)

M Rayquaza EX - Celebrations Classic Collection version

Mew ex (Reprinted from Legend Maker)

Mewtwo EX (Reprinted from Legendary Treasures)

Reshiram - Celebrations Classic Collection version

Rocket's Admin (Reprinted from Team Rocket Returns)

Rocket's Zapdos (Reprinted from Gym Challenge)

Shining Magikarp (Reprinted from Neo Revelation)

Tapu Lele GX (Reprinted from Sun & Moon - Guardians Rising)

Team Magma's Groudon (Reprinted from Team Magma vs Team Aqua)

Umbreon Star (Reprinted from Pop Series 5)

Venusaur (Reprinted from Base Set)

Xerneas EX (Reprinted from XY Base Set)

Zekrom - Celebrations Classic Collection version

______'s Pikachu (Reprinted from Pikachu World Collection promo)

The Pokemon TCG Classic Collector Set features a Pikachu emblem for its reprints. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It should be noted that all of the cards listed are of holofoil quality and, despite being reprints of previous cards, bear their own distinct mark for the Pokemon TCG's 25th anniversary that separates them from their original counterparts.

In addition to the cards listed above, players will get the following items and accessories in the Classic Collector's Set:

Three 60-card decks centered on Venusaur, Blastoise, and Charizard

Three deck boxes

Three sets of card sleeves

One two-player game board

One toolbox-style carrying case complete with a randomizer

Two sets of conical damage counters

Two sets of condition counters

How much does the Pokemon TCG Classic Collector's Set cost?

The collector's set isn't cheap but does range in price depending on the retailer. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although the pricing has fluctuated somewhat depending on the shop selling this Collector's Set, most retailers have been posting the price range of roughly $379.99 - $399.99. Players may be able to find the set cheaper through certain sites, but fans are likely to pay quite a bit out-of-pocket if they're aiming to get this newly released set.

This Pokemon TCG release may also increase or decrease in price over time depending on availability and how many units have been produced, but it's likely that the set will increase in price over time as Collector's Sets don't tend to get cheaper as the supply lowers.

Where can players get the Pokemon TCG Classic Collector's Set?

Major retailers and card shops carry the latest Pokemon TCG collector's set. (Image via Gamestop/The Pokemon Company)

According to The Pokemon Company International, the Classic Collector's Set is available online via its Pokemon Center shop but is also widely available at several different retailers, both physically and online. Moreover, physical and digital card shops of repute have also included the set in their stock for purchase.

Aside from local card shops, Pokemon TCG trainers can find this new release at the following sellers:

Pokemon Center

Target

Walmart

Gamestop

TCGPlayer

Best Buy

Some retailers are already running out of the collector's set. (Image via Pokemon Center)

With some sellers already running out of stock, Pokemon TCG fans may not want to wait to pick this collection up at their local retailer or online. If this set follows suit with those before it, the price could skyrocket in a very short amount of time.