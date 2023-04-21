Pokemon Unite Chandelure: Release date, expected role, movesets, and more

With Lapras' arrival in Pokemon Unite in the rearview, Chandelure is the next Pocket Monster to come to the MOBA title. Thanks to an image released by the game's social media accounts, it has been confirmed that the creature will arrive on Aeos Island on April 27, 2023.

After the release of two Defenders in Goodra and Lapras, Chandelure will be the latest Attacker to join Pokemon Unite's roster. Like in the original Pokemon series, the Pocket Monster has a high special attack stat and will evolve from Litwick and Lampent.

Thanks to players who have been able to preview Chandelure in the Public Test Server, the community now has a better idea of how the Ghost/Fire-type creature will play in-game.

This includes Chandelure's movesets and roles in Pokemon Unite, which should help fans decide whether to purchase its Unite License.

What we know about Chandelure in Pokemon Unite so far

As fans know from the original game series, Chandelure largely fights using its ghost-like flames via special attacks. This is mirrored in Pokemon Unite, as Chandelure will be a special creature that fits in the Attacker role, using its moves to damage opponents at range.

As an Attacker, Chandelure likely won't have very high health. Instead, it will rely on its ability to damage opponents who wander too close and inflict burns on them to hurt them over time, even after the attack is over.

Chandelure's moves in Pokemon Unite

Basic Attack - Operates like most other basic attacks in Pokemon Unite. Every third attack deals bonus damage as a boosted attack.

- Operates like most other basic attacks in Pokemon Unite. Every third attack deals bonus damage as a boosted attack. Infiltrator (Passive Ability) - When Chandelure damages an opponent, the next damaging attack will ignore part of the opponent's special defense stat. This ability can stack multiple times.

- When Chandelure damages an opponent, the next damaging attack will ignore part of the opponent's special defense stat. This ability can stack multiple times. Ember (Move 1) - Chandelure shoots a flame in an area, damaging enemy Pokemon who are hit and slowing their movement speed in Pokemon Unite. The attack also leaves targets with a burn. For a short time after Ember is used, it can be used again before its 7.5-second cooldown activates.

- Chandelure shoots a flame in an area, damaging enemy Pokemon who are hit and slowing their movement speed in Pokemon Unite. The attack also leaves targets with a burn. For a short time after Ember is used, it can be used again before its 7.5-second cooldown activates. Night Shade (Move 2) - An area attack that makes targets see a frightening image, damaging and marking them. When the marked target is damaged again, it is rendered unable to act for a short time. Night Shade has a 7.5-second cooldown.

- An area attack that makes targets see a frightening image, damaging and marking them. When the marked target is damaged again, it is rendered unable to act for a short time. Night Shade has a 7.5-second cooldown. Fire Blast (Move 1 Evolution) - Chandelure fires a flaming blast in a chosen direction, damaging Pokemon Unite opponents and leaving them with a burn. The tip of the blast will explode, dealing extra damage to targets. If the tip explosion hits an enemy target, the move's 7.5-second cooldown is reduced.

- Chandelure fires a flaming blast in a chosen direction, damaging Pokemon Unite opponents and leaving them with a burn. The tip of the blast will explode, dealing extra damage to targets. If the tip explosion hits an enemy target, the move's 7.5-second cooldown is reduced. Mystical Fire (Move 1 Evolution) - Chandelure fires multiple flames in an arc toward an area multiple times. Targets hit are dealt damage and are burned. Each flame that hits a target rewards Chandelure with a Heat Point. When Mystical Fire is used again, an explosion is created that burns enemy targets and deals more damage based on how many Heat Points Chandelure has gained. After using this explosive follow-up, Chandelure can't use its basic attack for a short time. Mystical Fire has a five-second cooldown.

- Chandelure fires multiple flames in an arc toward an area multiple times. Targets hit are dealt damage and are burned. Each flame that hits a target rewards Chandelure with a Heat Point. When Mystical Fire is used again, an explosion is created that burns enemy targets and deals more damage based on how many Heat Points Chandelure has gained. After using this explosive follow-up, Chandelure can't use its basic attack for a short time. Mystical Fire has a five-second cooldown. Poltergeist (Move 2 Evolution) - A zone of power is formed, creating mirages of floating objects. Any opponent who makes contact with the mirages receives damage and is slowed. Enemies who step on the zone's border will also be slowed. Poltergeist possesses a ten-second cooldown.

- A zone of power is formed, creating mirages of floating objects. Any opponent who makes contact with the mirages receives damage and is slowed. Enemies who step on the zone's border will also be slowed. Poltergeist possesses a ten-second cooldown. Imprison (Move 2 Evolution) - Chandelure creates a zone in front of itself, leaving the first enemy target caught in the zone unable to act. Any additional foes who enter the zone are incapable of using their moves. Imprison has an eight-second cooldown.

- Chandelure creates a zone in front of itself, leaving the first enemy target caught in the zone unable to act. Any additional foes who enter the zone are incapable of using their moves. Imprison has an eight-second cooldown. Ignite Midnight (Unite Move) - Chandelure's Unite Move in Pokemon Unite shrouds the area around it in darkness, blinding enemies who are caught in the darkness for a short duration. If Ignite Midnight is used again, Chandelure will launch flames in a beam shape in a target direction. Enemies hit by the fire will take damage, and Chandelure can direct the aim of the attack while it is being fired. At the attack's end, a final blast will occur and deal bonus damage to opponents.

As April 27 approaches, Pokemon Unite players will get a better idea of how Chandelure will work in the meta and what its Aeos Coin/Gem price will be. Hopefully, this beloved Ghost/Fire-type creature lives up to expectations and becomes a thriving part of the ongoing meta.

