Pokemon Unite Spring Event Pass: All prices, rewards, and more

Spring breathes new life into Pokemon Unite with the vibrant and exciting Spring Event Pass, marking the season's change not just in weather but in gameplay as well. Available on both the Nintendo Switch and mobile, this event has garnered attention for its array of rewards, the inclusion of unique Holowear, and the competitive spirit it instills among players.

Here's everything you need to know about the Spring Event Pass, including its duration, how to navigate through it, and the bounty it offers.

Pokemon Unite Spring Event Pass duration

The Spring Event Pass commences on March 20, 2024, setting the stage for almost a month of thrilling matches and strategic plays. Mark your calendars, as this event will wrap up on April 15, 2024, at 12 am UTC. This gives players ample time to dive into the event's offerings and climb up the tiers for those exclusive rewards.

How much does Pokemon Unite Spring Event Pass cost?

This year's Spring Event introduces two types of passes: the No-Cost Event Pass and the Premium Event Pass. For those looking to enhance their experience and rewards, the Premium Event Pass is available for 299 Aeos Gems.

How to complete the Pokemon Unite Spring Event Pass

You can purchase tiers to progress faster (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Gathering event points is crucial to advance through the Pass levels. These points can be earned by completing specific Event Pass Missions, ranging from simple tasks like logging in the game daily, which will give you 50 points, to more challenging endeavors such as scoring 30 goals or executing 60 Unite Moves in the game, which will give you 300 points each.

Interestingly, you can exchange 50 event points for 10 Aeos Gems, meaning every 20 Aeos Gems essentially boosts you to a new Pass level.

All rewards available in Pokemon Unite Spring Event Pass

The Spring Event Pass is packed with rewards, with both the Free and Premium Passes offering enticing items:

Free Pass Rewards:

Total Aeos Tickets: 1250

1250 Toal Aeos Coins: 100

100 Toal Item Enhancers: 140

140 Extra-Energy Tanks: 3

3 7-Day Limited License: Mimikyu

Mimikyu Pastel style: Mimikyu (1-Day Holowear Rental)

(1-Day Holowear Rental) Energy Boost Tank (4x Speed)

(4x Speed) Silver Emblem Box: 2

2 Exclusive Background

Premium Pass Rewards:

Toal Aeos Tickets: 1250

1250 Total Aeos Coins: 350

350 Total Item Enhancers: 140

140 Extra-Energy Tanks: 3

3 7-Day Aeos Coin Boost Card: 2

2 Holowear Effect Spray (Sparkling) 7 days: 1

1 Pastel Style: Mimikyu

Is Pastel Style: Mimikyu Holowear worth it in Pokemon Unite?

Pastel Style: Mimikyu Holowear (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Certainly, the highlight for many is the exclusive Pastel Style: Mimikyu Holowear, a rare cosmetic that's only made available through events like this. Given that it's one of only two Holowears ever created for Mimikyu in Pokemon Unite, snagging this outfit not only boosts your style in the arena but also marks your account with a touch of exclusivity.

With strategic play and consistent participation, the Spring Event Pass offers a rich haul of rewards that can significantly enhance your Pokemon Unite experience. Whether you're in it for the competition, the collectibles, or simply to enjoy the seasonal festivities, there's something in the Spring Event Pass for everyone.

Don't miss your chance to partake in the fun and potentially walk away with the coveted Pastel Style: Mimikyu Holowear, among other rewards.

