Pokemon Unite v1.14.1.6 meta: Winners and losers

Pokemon Unite's recent version 1.14.1.6 update, released on May 13, 2024, brought a series of impactful changes that have significantly shuffled the game's meta. With a mix of bug and text fixes as well as critical adjustments to Pokemon stats and moves, the balance of Unite Battles has shifted, presenting a new tier list of winners and losers in this version.

Winners in Pokemon Unite v1.14.1.6 patch update

Winners of Pokemon Unite v1.14.1.6 patch update (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Tyranitar

Emerging as a standout winner in this update, Tyranitar has received substantial buffs across the board. Increases to its Defense, Special Defense, and HP make it a more formidable tank in battles. Additionally, the enhanced effects and reduced cooldown of its moves Sand Tomb and Stone Edge suggest that Tyranitar will be an even more impactful presence on the field, potentially moving up the tier lists.

2) Metagross

Metagross, another beneficiary of this update, sees an increase in the damage output of its main moves Gyro Ball and Zen Headbutt, and its Unite Move, Compute and Crush. These enhancements make Metagross a more viable choice in battles, boosting its role as a damage-dealing steel-type.

3) Decidueye

With strengthened effects and increased damage of Leaf Storm, along with a reduced cooldown for Razor Leaf, Decidueye gets a nice boost to its combat effectiveness. These adjustments help it solidify its place as a powerful ranged attacker in the current meta.

4) Cramorant

Cramorant receives a notable improvement, with a cooldown reduction on Dive and increased damage on Hurricane, bolstering its ability to disrupt and deal damage. These changes could lead to a higher pick rate for Cramorant in competitive play.

5) Blissey

Blissey's utility and survivability get a boost with enhanced effects on Helping Hand and a strengthened shield effect on Safeguard. These enhancements secure Blissey’s role as a top-tier support.

Losers in Pokemon Unite v1.14.1.6 patch update

Losers of Pokemon Unite v1.14.1.6 patch update (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Delphox

The nerfs to Delphox are quite significant in this patch. The increased cooldown and reduced damage of Fire Spin and Fire Blast diminish its role as a reliable damage dealer. These changes could lead to a decreased usage rate for Delphox in competitive matches.

2) Mew

As a versatile favorite, Mew takes a hit in this update. Reductions in Special Attack and the damage output of its boosted attack and Unite Move, Mystical Mirage, undermine its effectiveness across various roles.

3) Blastoise

Blastoise sees a general reduction in damage and effect duration for Hydro Pump, Water Spout, and Water Gun. These changes could result in a lower-tier placement and make it a less desirable pick in higher-level play.

4) Gyarados

The increased cooldown of Gyarados's Unite Move, Dragon Current, slightly diminishes its potential to turn the tides in critical team fights, affecting its overall utility and impact.

5) Glaceon

Glaceon’s nerfs, including weakened effects on Ice Shard and reduced damage on Icicle Spear, might push it down the ladder in terms of effectiveness in the current meta, affecting its ability to control the battlefield.

Version 1.14.1.6 brings a fresh breath of air to the Pokemon Unite meta, redistributing power across various Pokemon. As players adapt to these changes, it will be interesting to see how the competitive landscape evolves.

Tyranitar and Metagross could become more prominent, while former favorites like Delphox and Mew might see less play unless they are effectively incorporated into new strategic frameworks.

Keep an eye on these shifts as they will undoubtedly influence team compositions and battle strategies in upcoming tournaments.

