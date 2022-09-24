Ranking the 10 strongest Galar Pokemon

The Galar region was introduced in Pokemon Sword and Shield and brought several new creatures to the franchise.

Quite a few new creatures arrived with Sword and Shield. However, there are 10 that stand out above the rest. They put the region ahead of many others in terms of overall power.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer. Only Pokemon originating from the Galar region are ranked by their base stats.

Galarian Articuno, Eternatus, and 8 other powerful Pokemon from the Galar region, ranked

10) Galarian Zapdos

A look at Galarian Zapdos ready for battle (Image via Game Freak)

Starting things off is one of the Galar variants of the Kanto bird trio. All three have a new form introduced in Sword and Shield.

Zapdos might be the weakest of the bunch but is still pretty powerful. It has a base stat total of 580, with a new Fighting/Flying type assigned to it.

Instead of flying, Zapdos sort of runs like an ostrich. It is believed that the creature can kick so hard it can send a dump truck flying.

9) Galarian Articuno

Galarian Articuno is hard to catch in Sword and Shield (Image via Game Freak)

The Galarian form of Articuno also has a base stat total of 580. While Zapdos is focused on Physical Attack, Articuno is much more useful when it comes to Special Attack.

In Kanto, Articuno is an Ice/Flying type, but in Galar, its Ice type has changed to a Psychic type. The creature's wings can cut through thick iron like it's paper. It can also fire psychic beams that stop living beings in their tracks.

8) Galarian Moltres

Galarian Moltres is perhaps the most intimidating of the three birds (Image via Game Freak)

Galarian Moltres rounds out the Kantonian birds in their Galar form. It comes with the same 580 base stat total. Its stats are spread out more defensively, with a heightened Special Defense over everything else.

Galarian Moltres replaces its Fire typing with a Dark typing. This new form is said to be able to consume the spirit of any creature and leave them as a "burned-out shadow" of themselves.

7) Regieleki

The new Regis are hidden deep within a cave (Image via Game Freak)

Regieleki is one of two new Regis introduced in the expansions of Pokemon Sword and Shield.

This Electric-type Legendary has a 580 base stat total, with a massive 200 slotting in the Speed category. This creature is just one giant ball of electrical energy ready to explode at any time.

6) Regidrago

Regidrago is a mighty creature in Pokemon Sword and Shield (Image via Game Freak)

Regidrago is the second Regi added with Pokemon Sword and Shield. It automatically gets a leg up on its counterpart because it is a Dragon type, though it also has a 580 base stat total.

The 200 output from Regieleki's Speed is sent to Regidrago's HP instead, making it quite the tank. Its body is composed of crystallized dragon energy, and its arms are said to be the head of an ancient dragon.

5) Dragapult

A look at Dragapult in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Dragapult is a Dragon/Ghost-type Pokemon and the pseudo-Legendary of the Galar region. It tops all of the previous entries in terms of base stat, with a total of 600. It comes with 142 Speed and 120 Attack.

Dragapult's first pre-evolution is known as Dreepy, and it keeps some of them in its horns. In battle, it launches Dreepy at its opponents like missiles.

4) Calyrex

Calyrex is much more powerful in either of his Rider forms (Image via Game Freak)

Calyrex has its own form but rides atop Glastrier and Spectrier to make up Ice Rider Calyrex and Shadow Rider Calyrex, respectively. These two forms are the same, except for their typing, so they both get the number four spot.

Both Rider versions have a 680 base stat total. The Ice Rider form is more focused on physical aspects with a higher Attack and Defense, while the Shadow Rider form is more focused on Special Attack and Speed.

3) Eternatus

Eternatus is a towering dragon (Image via Game Freak)

The Eternamax form of Eternatus would top this list if it was catchable in Pokemon Sword and Shield, but only the base Eternatus form is available. It has a pretty high base stat total of 690 with great HP, Special Attack, and Speed.

The Poison/Dragon-type Legendary was a key part of the Generation VIII games' plot. It is said to have fallen to the planet 20,000 years ago in a meteorite. It absorbs energy that creates the Dynamax phenomenon.

2) Zamazenta

Zamazenta is a powerful Legendary in Sword and Shield (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Zamazenta is the mascot for Pokemon Shield. It has a base Fighting-type form but can be turned into a Fighting/Steel type with a special item. That gives it a wildly high 720 base stat total.

Zamazenta is a physical attacker, with almost all of its stats being over 120 (except for HP and Special Attack). In ancient times, it was feared and respected by all due to its ability to deflect any attack sent its way.

1) Zacian

A look at Zacian in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Zacian is Zamazenta's counterpart as the mascot for Pokemon Sword. Its base form is a Fairy type, but it can become a Fairy/Steel type when it enters its Crowned Sword state.

Zacian also comes with a 720 base stat total, with a high Attack stat of 170 and a Speed of 148. It is known for its ability to take down the mighty Gigantamax Pokemon with a single strike.

