5 Shiny Pokemon you should look out for in Pokemon GO Sizeable Surprises

Pokemon GO's Sizeable Surprises event is all about big and heavy Pocket Monsters, but not every trainer looks at it the same way. Some players will be preparing to hunt for Shiny Pokemon, and there are more than a few shinies worth looking out for in Sizeable Surprises. In addition to new ones arriving in this event, some don't come around very often and are also worth catching.

With five days of shiny hunting to look forward to, players in Pokemon GO's Sizeable Surprises event have plenty of time to work with. However, while they're out enjoying the event, here are a few shiny Pokemon that they may want to keep an eye out for, as they may not appear again for some time.

5 Shiny Pokemon to keep a lookout for during Pokemon GO's Sizeable Surprises event

1) Galarian Weezing

Shiny Galarian Weezing is a pretty rare appearance in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Galarian Weezing is a pretty infrequent occurrence in Pokemon GO and usually pops up during events. Since it doesn't normally appear in the wild, players have to look to raids, research, or events to find Galarian Weezing, as well as its shiny variant. Fortunately, Galarian Weezing will be appearing in 3-star raids throughout the duration of Sizeable Surprises.

If players have the raid passes to spare and the Ground/Psychic/Steel Pokemon to counter it, this is an excellent opportunity to catch a shiny Galarian Weezing before it slips away once again.

2) Golisopod

Shiny Golisopod is making its first appearance during Sizeable Surprises (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Golisopod may not be a creature that comes to mind very often in Pokemon GO. However, shiny hunters will likely be excited with the arrival of its shiny form for the first time during Sizeable Surprises. As the event continues, its prior evolution Wimpod is one of a few different monsters that can spawn in the wild, and it can be found in its shiny form for the first time as well.

Getting Shiny Golisopod in Pokemon GO will be trickier, as players will need 400 Wimpod Candy to evolve their Shiny Wimpod. It's likely not a bad idea to set the latter as a buddy and stock up on Pinap Berries to make sure that 400 candies can be accrued before Sizeable Surprises ends.

3) Alolan Exeggutor

Shiny Alolan Exeggutor returns to raids during Sizeable Surprises (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although Alolan Exeggutor is easier to find on average compared to some creatures on this list, its shiny variant is still worth hunting down during Pokemon GO's Sizeable Surprises event. It's making its first event appearance since October 2023, and it may be a while before it appears again in such abundance. Even better, Alolan Exeggutor is appearing as a beatable 3-star raid boss.

If Pokemon GO trainers have Ice-type Pokemon that are strong enough for raiding, they should be able to easily counter Alolan Exeggutor raids. Repeated raids for a shiny can get costly, but it may be a while before this shiny is made so easily available again.

4) Kartana

Shiny Kartana is making its first appearance during Sizeable Surprises (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Two shiny Ultra Beasts will be making their Pokemon GO debut in Sizeable Surprises, and one is the Grass/Steel-type Kartana. Throughout the event, it will appear in gyms as a 5-star raid boss, and while that might sound difficult at first since 5-star raids can be tough, it has a glaring elemental weakness that should ensure repeat raid successes.

To be specific, Kartana has a double weakness to Fire-type moves and Pokemon, since it's both Grass and Steel-type. As long as trainers have the raid passes to burn, their Fire-type Pokemon should power them to victory until Shiny Kartana appears.

5) Celesteela

Shiny Celesteela is also making its debut during Sizeable Surprises (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Alongside Shiny Kartana, Shiny Celesteela will also be appearing for the first time in Pokemon GO during Sizeable Surprises. Like Kartana, it will be available as a 5-star raid boss for the duration of the event, and if trainers have the raid passes to battle it, it would be a shame to miss out on its debut.

The good news is that both Electric and Fire-types can counter Celesteela effectively, and it never hurts to invite a few trainers into the raid if at all possible. Plenty of players will also be hunting for Shiny Celesteela after all.

