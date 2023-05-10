Should you play Pokemon GO in 2023?

Pokemon GO is approaching its seventh anniversary. The mobile game by Niantic is still making millions, and plenty of players are enjoying its content. However, recent months have seen the title receive a lot of criticism from outspoken players, leaving some to stop playing it entirely. So, how does the globe-trekking augmented reality game hold up in 2023?

Pokemon GO continues to push forward with its content releases well after its 2016 debut, but is the game still worth playing? It really depends on what a prospective player is hoping to get out of the mobile title.

Even in 2023, Pokemon GO still has plenty to offer new and returning fans. However, depending on what a player might be wanting to do in the game, now may not be the best time to dive in.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Pros and cons of playing Pokemon GO in 2023

Depending on who is asked, Pokemon GO can either be a very enjoyable game or one that is well past its peak. There are as many opinions surrounding the title. As a result, prospective fans may not be sure if it will be worth their time.

In light of all this, it may not be a bad idea to examine the upsides and downsides of Pokemon GO in recent months so that newcomers or returning trainers can determine its worth for themselves.

Pros of Pokemon GO in 2023

New Pocket Monsters from previous and current game generations continue to release regularly.

Events arrive in a constant stream, ensuring new content and gameplay are never far away.

Beloved forms for existing Pokemon have been introduced, including Primal Groudon and Kyogre.

New Mega Evolutions are still unveiled a few times per year.

There are still plenty of players enjoying the game and actively playing it, though this is more prevalent during certain in-game activities.

Niantic continues to host real-world events that players can travel to in major cities around the globe.

The in-game PvE and PvP meta continues to evolve.

New features like Daily Adventure Incense have improved the quality of life for some trainers.

Cons of Pokemon GO in 2023

In recent months, rewards have been diminished in the eyes of many players. They've remarked that spawn variety has been reduced, and many legendary or mythic Pocket Monsters have become increasingly more difficult to obtain or are stuck behind a paywall of microtransactions.

Remote raiding has been severely limited compared to previous years, upsetting many players who live in remote environments or those who have disabilities or health issues that prevent them from raiding in person. The backlash was severe enough to result in a boycott campaign among players and prominent content creators, and Niantic's April earnings dipped to a five-year low.

Playing in rural areas has improved in some respects, but finding other trainers to raid with and engage with is still difficult. Furthermore, the Pokemon found in remote areas is lacking variety, and the number of spawns is vastly inferior to areas with high populations. This has led some fans to criticize Niantic for prioritizing players in major cities.

The in-game store has gotten more costly in recent months, with some items costing exorbitantly more than they once did with regard to both Pokecoins and real-world currency.

Many events have been lambasted for railroading players into rewards considered to be subpar, and recent real-world events like Pokemon GO's Hoenn Tour in Las Vegas were plagued with logistical issues that led some fans to be unable to play during the early parts of the event.

So, at the end of the day, is Pokemon GO worth a new or returning player's time?

If players simply want to spend some time catching Pokemon, raiding when possible and completing research while engaging in battles, the game still holds up. However, if prospective trainers live in remote areas, have certain expectations for events, or dislike microtransactions and paywalls, Niantic's mobile title may not be for them.

To be certain, it never hurts to give the game a try just to see if it's enjoyable. If not, there are many titles that are similar to it in 2023.

