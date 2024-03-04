Strongest Ultra Beasts according to Pokemon lore, ranked

Ultra Beasts are a collection of alien Pokemon hailing from the Ultra Dimension. These monsters have struck fear and fascination into the hearts of trainers in the Alola region. A collection of bizarre and powerful creatures, they have become a mainstay of Pokemon lore since their introduction in Generation VII, in Pokemon Sun and Moon.

Delve into the lore and uncover the ranking of the strongest Ultra Beasts based on their destructive potential, unique abilities, and the sheer terror they evoke.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Strongest Ultra Beasts according to Pokemon lore

Unlike conventional legendary Pokemon, these interdimensional beings bring unique powers and purposes that push the boundaries of the Pokemon universe.

Herein, we unravel the enigma surrounding these otherworldly invaders and determine their ranking based on their significance in lore.

12) Guzzlord

Guzzlord, known as the Devouring Pokemon, lives true to its name as it possesses an insatiable hunger. This monstrosity, while not the strongest Ultra Beast, wields immense physical might but is plagued by weak defenses.

While it could feasibly devour anything in its wake, Pokemon lore says its sluggishness and susceptibility to Fairy-type attacks diminish its threat level compared to its counterparts.

11) Stakataka

In the vast tapestry of Pokemon lore, there exists a towering fortress brought to life from a swarm of smaller, insectoid beings—that's Stakataka. This Ultra Beast stands strong with unparalleled defensive prowess, yet its mobility leaves something to be desired.

While it can prove formidable when provoked, Stakataka's true longing seems to be for peace and a return to its home dimension.

10) Pheromosa

Pheromosa embodies a terrifying elegance. This insectoid Ultra Beast possesses incredible speed and can tear through opponents with its sharp limbs. However, Pheromosa's fragile physique makes it vulnerable to strong attacks.

According to Pokemon lore, its obsessive focus on its own beauty can be a weakness, allowing skilled trainers to exploit an opening.

9) Blacephalon

Blacephalon, the flamboyant Ultra Beast, is a mesmerizing embodiment of mischief in the realm of Pokemon lore. It thrives on chaos, unleashing formidable Fire and Ghost-type assaults with gleeful abandon. Yet, its volatile temperament presents a precarious balance, as its penchant for self-destruction poses risks not just to foes but also itself.

8) Naganadel

Naganadel possesses a potent neurotoxin that can cripple opponents. Enhancing its deadliness, this Ultra Beast can absorb light and fire attacks, converting them into even stronger poison blasts.

This venomous predator is a force to be reckoned with, but its reliance on poison makes it susceptible to certain berries and abilities.

7) Buzzwole

Buzzwole is the epitome of raw power. This hulking Ultra Beast exudes immense physical strength, effortlessly dominating its adversaries. According to Pokemon lore, despite its formidable might, Buzzwole's relentless focus on combat renders it somewhat predictable, providing sharp trainers with opportunities to exploit its vulnerabilities.

6) Poipole

Poipole, a pre-evolution of Naganadel, might appear cute and harmless at first glance. However, this Ultra Beast packs a powerful punch with its venomous stinger. Poipole's true potential lies in its evolution, but it can be a surprising threat even in its base form.

5) Kartana

Meet Kartana, a folded-paper warrior with a flair for bladework. This bipedal creature boasts razor-sharp edges capable of slicing through almost anything effortlessly, earning it the reputation of a lethal assassin.

With its strategic brilliance and precision strikes, Kartana poses a daunting challenge, especially for trainers caught off guard. This blademaster in Pokemon lore is not a force to be trifled with.

4) Xurkitree

Xurkitree is a dazzling electric jellyfish adorned with bioluminescence and a web of cables. This living powerhouse serves as a walking generator, capable of producing immense surges of electricity sufficient to wreak havoc on entire regions' power networks.

With its mastery over electrical manipulation, Xurkitree emerges as a formidable adversary, particularly within bustling urban landscapes.

3) Celesteela

In Pokemon lore, Celesteela resembles a colossal rocket ship. This Ultra Beast possesses incredible physical bulk and can fire powerful beams of energy. Celesteela's true power lies in its ability to fly into space, potentially causing widespread destruction if left unchecked.

2) Nezrozma

While the definition of Necrozma as an Ultra Beast remains debated, the Aether Foundation considers it and its forms as part of this enigmatic group, a status also reflected in its Pokemon TCG cards.

Its arsenal includes potent Psychic and Ghost-type moves, setting it apart from many other Pokemon. Although the debate about its classification continues, few challengers can face Necrozma and emerge unscathed.

1) Nihilego

Nihilego, known as the Jellyfish Pokemon, stands out as possibly the most perilous and strongest Ultra Beast in Pokemon lore. Its formidable power lies in its ability to ensnare and control minds, employing neurotoxins to subjugate Pokemon and humans alike.

With its manipulative prowess and potent venom, Nihilego emerges as a chilling adversary capable of wreaking havoc on a massive scale.