"Toasty Toasty": Pokemon GO player reportedly encounters unique error message

Pokemon GO is known for having its fair share of bugs and glitches. Some of these glitches can be game-impacting, making it difficult to complete actions like fighting in raids or playing a match in the competitive Battle League. However, sometimes, the game has an abundance of relatively harmless glitches that can be pretty funny.

A similar incident happened to one user, Entire_Pineapple4732, and they shared their experience on the Pokemon GO subreddit. For whatever reason, resetting their game data after encountering a glitch with the GO Battle League caused the message "Toasty Toasty" to appear.

The user described the situation in which they encountered this message. After encountering an issue with their game freezing when trying to redeem ranked rewards, the poster asked Niantic support what they could do about this issue. Upon being told to refresh the game data, they did so.

However, after opening the game after doing this, they were met with this brief message reading "Toasty Toasty", before their game was restarted, supposedly fixing the issue. Understandably so, Entire_Pineapple4732 was very confused by this message and screenshotted it to share with the community.

User Beginning_Ad_8242 also reported seeing the same message when they were playing Pokemon GO. However, their comment did not include their experience.

Since the message mentions toast, user nicoinwonderland claims to have an idea as to the origins of this strange message. Toasts is another name for a pop-up message that can appear on Android devices. These messages are different from notifications, being smaller, and usually undismissable.

Since Pokemon GO usually has toasts of its own to signify details in the game like an issue with finding location data, nicoinwonderland believes that this "Toasty Toasty" message is a leftover test for these notifications. While this would make sense, there is no official confirmation that this is the case.

Many users hopped right on the opportunity to make a joke

While the glitch is ultimately harmless, making for just another funny issue with Pokemon GO's code, many users on the forum did not miss the chance for a Mortal Kombat reference, or to make another joke at the test message's expense. While it is unfortunate that so many glitches are still present in Pokemon GO, it is nice to know the community can take it on a lighter note.

How to report a bug or glitch in Pokemon GO to Niantic

Thankfully, reporting a bug in Pokemon Go is very easy and can be done right from the app. To do so, players will need to navigate to the settings menu after tapping the Poke Ball icon at the bottom of the screen. Once here, users will need to tap on the "Help" icon at the top-right corner of the screen.

This will bring up the Niantic support page. Here, users will need to tap on the speech bubble icon at the top-right corner, then select "Raids, Rewards, Battling, etc." At the bottom of this drop-down menu, there is an option for filing bug reports.

