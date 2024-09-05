Top 15 Pokemon GO loading screen arts of all time

The Pokemon GO loading screen art is the first thing a player sees when they log in to the game. While starting off rather minimalistic, these images have developed greatly throughout the mobile title's life. With Niantic's augmented reality sensation being over eight years old, there are a large quantity of such pictures available.

Here are 15 of the best Pokemon GO loading screen images of all time.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

15 of the best Pokemon GO loading screen images

15) Halloween 2016

This loading screen features Gengar, the original Ghost-type Pokemon (Image via Niantic)

This image was featured during Pokemon GO's first Halloween celebration. It takes inspiration from the original loading screen picture, replacing Gyarados with Gengar to fit the Halloween spirit.

Being the second loading screen art ever for the game, the increase in quality was very noticable at the time of its release.

14) Halloween 2019

Halloween 2019's Loading screen artwork featured various Shadow Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For 2019's Halloween festivities, Niantic released this loading screen artwork to celebrate the many Shadow Pokemon that became available during the season.

This was also a big time for the community, as Shadow Pokemon were freshly introduced into the mobile title during this period.

13) Summer 2020

Summer of 2020 is when people were really starting to feel the effects of COVID, and many had to stay home (Image via The Pokemon Company)

2020 is well-known as the year COVID-19 became a global threat, requiring many Pokemon GO players to stay in their homes and causing a bit of trouble for the geocaching mobile game.

This phenomenon is evident in the title's loading screen art, showcasing trainers safely spending time with their Pocket Monsters at home.

12) Halloween 2020

This laoding screen features Mega Gengar, who was one of the newest releases at the time (Image via Niantic)

This loading screen artwork features various Halloween-appropriate creatures, like Umbreon, Gastly, and Mega Gengar, who was the big draw to 2020's event based on the season.

Overall, this is a very solid image to celebrate Halloween and the fall season.

11) Season of Lights

This was the laoding screen art for 2022's Season of Light (Image via Niantic)

To celebrate the Season of Lights, which took place in the fall season of 2022, Niantic released this amazing loading screen art featuring many Ghost-type Pokemon.

Guzzlord, an Ultra Beast, can also be seen in the background.

10) Max Out (2024)

This is the current loading screen art as of writing (Image via Niantic)

The current loading screen artwork celebrates the Max Out season, which introduces Dynamax in Pokemon GO.

Since the season will be extending into the Halloween season, various Ghost-type creatures will also make an appearance here.

9) World of Wonders

This was the loading screen artwork for the World of Wonders season (Image via Niantic)

The loading screen for the World of Wonders season was active from March 1, 2024, until June 1, 2024.

Given that this is around the spring season, the blossoming trees and happy Grass-type Pokemon really make this picture something special.

8) Summer 2021

This loading screen artwork features some Galarian Pokemon, which were new additions at the time (Image via Niantic)

For the summer season of 2021, Niantic gave players a beautiful loading screen featuring various creatures performing a concert for other wild Pokemon.

With this summer bringing Meloetta and some Pocket Monsters from the Galar region into the game, the artwork also complemented the events going on at the time.

7) The classic

This was the first loading artwork ever introduced to Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Though not as fancy as the loading screens we have nowadays, the original loading screen served as a reminder for players to be mindful of their surroundings.

Nevertheless, many veteran players of Pokemon GO will feel a sense of nostalgia seeing the classic loading screen.

6) Fall 2021

This artwork features the Mythical Pokemon, Hoopa, if one looks closely enough (Image via Niantic)

Fall of 2021 brought many Ghost-type critters to the game and introduced the community to the Season of Mischief, the game's first-ever season update.

Fittingly, this loading screen shows various Pokemon pulling a prank on a trainer, with Hoopa watching from the window.

5) Season of Alola

This was the loading screen for Pokemon GO's Season of Alola (Image via Niantic)

For 2022's Season of Alola, Niantic released a loading screen image featuring many of the region's most iconic creatures.

Given the tropical theme of the image, it may surprise some fans to learn that this season took place in February, a month typically associated with the winter season for a majority of the playerbase.

4) New Year's 2022

The loading screen for New Year's in 2022 featured many beloved Pokemon like Growlithe and Raikou (Image via Niantic)

To celebrate New Year's 2022, Niantic released a loading screen featuring various Pokemon watching a firework show alongside a trainer.

While Legendary Pokemon are usually front and center in loading screens where they are featured, Raikou can also be seen in the background enjoying the show.

3) Hidden Gems

This was the loading screen artwork for 2023's Hidden Gems season (Image via Niantic)

For the summer of 2023, Niantic released the Hidden Gems season, which came with this breath-taking artwork.

Depicting a large mountain range with all sorts of scrappy creatures one would expect around such an environment, this loading screen captured the essence of the Pokemon GO season.

2) Winter 2022

This was the loading screen released for 2022's winter season (Image via Niantic)

For the winter of 2022, Niantic released a loading screen featuring many popular creatures playing in the snow.

Spheal has been a fan-favorite since its debut in the franchise in the early 2000s, so seeing it so happy, complete with a little scarf, made many players smile as they opened Pokemon GO.

1) New Year's 2021

This was the loading screen used around the time of start of 2021 (Image via Niantic)

Serving as a teaser for the GO Tour event that would take place during this time, the loading screen released for the start of 2021 shows a player looking out of a mountain cave at the Legendary Pokemon, Ho-oh. Various Kalos Pokemon can also be seen.

