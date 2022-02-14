Top 5 Psychic-types to use in Pokemon GO in 2022

The only Pokemon in Pokemon GO who choose mind over matter, Psychic-type Pokemon enjoy a sizable amount of popularity among trainers compared to other types.

Although Psychic-type Pokemon are quite popular, especially in battle, not all of them are created equal. Some Psychic-types have carved out a place as the best in their typing when it comes to battling.

This of course changes over time as Niantic tweaks Pokemon GO's moves and introduces more Pokemon, but the top Psychic-type picks have generally remained stable. When trainers are picking top Psychic-type contenders for PvE and/or PvP battle, there are a few Pokemon that are worth considering first and foremost.

Best Psychic-types in battle and their ideal uses in Pokemon GO

5) Hypno

Hypno is one of the best picks for Great League PvP (Image via Niantic)

A bulky battler, Hypno possesses a ton of different Charge Move options, giving it versatility in type matchups. It's admittedly a slower Pokemon when it comes to attack speed, but its solid defense stats allow it to sustain punishment until it gets up to speed. Its relatively low CP compared to some Psychic-types keeps it from competing in Ultra and Master League PvP, but it's an excellent all-around combatant in Great League battles and can perform well enough in PvE situations within reason.

4) Medicham

Medicham is an absolute heavyweight in the Great League (Image via Niantic)

An unusual Fighting/Psychic-type Pokemon, Medicham has remained one of the most powerful Pokemon to have a Psychic element among its typing. Its utilization of both Fighting and Psychic-type moves provides it with excellent type coverage. Thanks to its stats and the boost it receives at higher levels from XL candy, Medicham is still one of the best Pokemon in Great League's PvP format. It doesn't have the best applications in PvE, but that's likely due to change when its Mega Evolution form is introduced into Pokemon GO in the future.

3) Cresselia

Cresselia's defensive assets allow it to shine in Ultra League (Image via Niantic)

One of the toughest Psychic-type Pokemon to take down due to its impressive defense and health stats, Cresselia is exceptional in a tank/defender role in Pokemon GO PvP. It unfortunately can't compete well in Master League due to its CP constraints, but Cresselia is still a Pokemon that can win many protracted battles. It won't hit as hard as Pokemon like Mewtwo or Metagross, but it can hold its own and chip away at its opponents, who must whittle down its sizable stamina quickly to have a chance.

2) Deoxys (Defense Forme)

Deoxys is one of the best defensive Pokemon in the game (Image via Niantic)

Known as the DNA Pokemon, Deoxys' multiple different forms give it a substantial amount of versatility. However, in Pokemon GO, Deoxys' Defense Forme is an overwhelming force in Great and Ultra League PvP. Sporting the fourth highest maximum defense stat in the game and paired with an efficient and versatile collection of Fast and Charge Moves, this iteration of Deoxys is a towering wall that can be incredibly difficult to take down.

Defense Forme Deoxys can sustain a ton of punishment and deal out good damage itself, making it one of the best Psychic-type Pokemon trainers can pick up and use.

1) Mewtwo

Mewtwo remains the most powerful Psychic-type option in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mewtwo has been the top Psychic-type Pokemon in combat for some time, and even in 2022 Mewtwo is still the best option trainers can utilize. With a hard-hitting attack stat and a wide collection of different moves, Mewtwo can excel as a Psychic-type fighter or utilize other moves to take advantage of a large number of type matchups. Furthermore, its Shadow form is one of the hardest-hitting Pokemon in the entirety of Pokemon GO, making it an excellent pick for raids and other PvE battles.

In Master League PvP, Mewtwo can dominate many of its opponents. Its powerful spammable moves like Psycho Cut and excellent attack stat can allow Mewtwo to take down opponents in seconds, sometimes without the need of a Charge Move at all. Mewtwo also possesses two Mega Evolutions that haven't been introduced into Pokemon GO yet, but they'll likely solidify its status as one of the best Pokemon in the game.

