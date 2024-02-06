Top 10 Pokemon that fell off

When we talk about Pokemon that fell off over the years, we do not necessarily mean that the creatures went from being overused (OU) to being under-used (UU). In truth, we mean Pocket Monsters that once used to be OU but have now been replaced by better and more powerful alternatives. Critters that have fallen off over time have seen a massive decline in viability due to buffs and nerfs in the franchise.

In this article, we take a look at a few Pokemon that have massively declined in viability over the years.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

10 Pokemon that have fallen off over the years

10) Vaporeon

Vaporeon (Image via TPC)

This Water-type Pokemon was pretty decent till Generation Nine. Before this generation, it saw some play that would list it in the category of Under-Used (UU) Pocket Monsters. Toxapex was always a better option in the same category. As a result, we never saw Vaporeon get into the Over-Used (OU) list.

Scald and Toxic were taken away from Vaporeon in Generation Nine, and this guaranteed the creature’s plight. It did get back to Scald sometime later, but Toxapex is still a better alternative, along with Slowking and Alolamola.

9) Metagross

Metagross (Image via TPC)

The viability of this Steel-type Pokemon has tanked significantly over the years. Once an OU creature between Generation Two and Generation Six, Metagross has significantly fallen out of the meta since the Steel-type nerf. This elemental typing went from having two weaknesses to four.

Weaknesses to Dark- and Ghost-type Pocket Monsters meant Metagross could not deal with creatures like Gengar, which previously used to be minor inconveniences. With the Knock Off buff, this drawback was further amplified.

Furthermore, Mandibuzz pushed it over the edge with major Foul Play threats. The atrocious 70 base speed stat also meant that Metagross could not find a way onto the list of OU monsters after the massive nerf.

8) Mimikyu

Mimikyu (Image via TPC)

This Pokemon had a fairly decent role in the VGC with Focus Sash. Using this Held Item, Mimikyu got the ability to boost Trick Room, and it didn’t take damage after its disguise wore off. For this reason, the creature was a very good Lead in the VGC.

In the eighth generation, Game Freak nerfed Focus Sash for Mimikyu, and the creature started taking damage after losing its disguise. As a result, Mimikyu lost its niche fan base.

7) Tauros

Tauros from the main series game (Image via TPC)

This Normal-type Pokemon abused almost every mechanic that the first-generation game had to offer. It did so to such an extent that not using it in your team would automatically mean fighting a losing battle.

In Generation Two and Three, Tauros lingered in the borderline OU list while being too good for a UU Pokemon. With base 100 attack speed and 110 speed, the Pocket Monster had excellent stats at the time. Its stats were too good for being UU, but it didn’t make the cut when it came to OU Pocket Monsters.

With the physical special split in Generation Four, everything went downhill for Tauros. While it wasn't affected directly, this split made a lot of other creature stronger, thus digging a grave for this bull and putting an end to its dominance.

6) Staraptor

Staraptor (Image via TPC)

You can’t help but feel bad for this Flying-type Pokemon. Even though it fell out of relevance, Staraptor isn’t in the BL and hangs out with its buddy Lucario in the Rarely-Used (RU) category.

Once a great attacker, its base 120 attack stat and base 100 speed stat don’t make a dent in the meta anymore. There are faster and stronger alternatives with better elemental typings in the current generation – Lokix and Skeledirge.

5) Lucario

Lucario (Image via TPC)

This Fighting- and Steel-type attacker used to be a very threatening force before the sixth generation. It was OU in the fourth and fifth generations, but it just didn’t perform well from there onwards.

Lucario slipped in the UU category in Generation Six. It had decent stats (110 base attack, 90 speed, and 115 Special Attack) to play whatever role it wanted to. However, with the arrival of Generation Seven, a base 100 speed stat was the franchise standard for a Pokemon to be good.

As a result, Lucario gradually fell off till nobody wanted to use it in their teams anymore. Generation Eight has many Pokemon, like Excadrill and Darmanitan, that are faster than this beast.

4) Raikou

The Legendary Trio (Image via TPC)

While Raikou and Suicune were always very good, Entei was quite the opposite. However, the pair eventually got replaced by Pocket Monsters that were better in terms of stats and typing efficiencies.

Raikou had a base 115 Special Attack stat and that did not do justice to its pure Electric typing. With such a low stat, the creature could not be useful when it came to offensive usage. It had a decent 115 base speed stat, but the fragile physical attack stat, along with the subpar Special Attack, made it a severe Earthquake magnet with every passing generation.

3) Chansey

Chansey family in the main series game (Image via TPC)

This is another Pokemon that lost access to Toxic and went from being a creature that used to be UU and OU to one being rarely used and nerfed to oblivion. While it had Toxic, Chansey was a great asset to have in your team, thanks to its massive bulk stat. This allowed the pink blob to assert dominance on the battlefield, pressurizing enemies with its constant Toxic stalls.

Ever since Toxic was taken from this Pokemon, it has not seen any play in the current meta. As a result, it is #3 on this list.

2) Celebi

Celebi and Pikachu (Image via TPC)

This Psychic-type Pokemon was once an excellent option to have. Since Heracross was more niche and the only viable Bug-type STAB user, Celebi was good in Generation Two. Besides Heracross, there weren’t any other counters that effectively eliminated Celebi back in the day.

Generation Three saw an increase in powerful creatures, which made Celebi feel more balanced in the meta. The fourth generation of games saw an overhaul to the EVs, and this meant that more Pocket Monsters could now effectively eliminate Celebi.

Even in later generations, with more powerful critters joining the fray, Celebi found its place in the UU list. With a number of versatile sets, this Pocket Monster somehow found viability in meta, but things changed as the Generation Eight titles altered their gameplay.

With Heavy Duty Boots, U-Turn got a massive buff. Players started to abuse this move, and Celebi became a bug target for U-Turn users. As a result, it gradually fell off and no longer sees play in the meta.

1) Mew

Mew (Image via TPC)

This Psychic-type mythical creature has a ridiculously flexible move pool. It has an excellent stat product with 100 clicks across the boards for every attribute.

Mew was an extremely popular OU Pokemon between Generation Five and Generation Nine despite Z moves and Mega Evolutions running wild in the meta.

However, come present day, Mew sits in the RU-BL category. It is too powerful to be in RU but does not make the cut to fit in the UU list. Despite having status moves and Leftovers, it does not have reliable recovery. Furthermore, the base 100 stats don’t make Mew a strong monster anymore.

From being one of the best to dipping into the depths of nothingness, Mew has earned its #1 spot on this list.