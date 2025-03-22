  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • Totodile Community Day Classic Special Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

Totodile Community Day Classic Special Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Mar 22, 2025 07:32 GMT
Totodile Community Day Classic Special Research guide (Image via Scopely)
The Totodile Community Day Classic Special Research offers many rewards (Image via Scopely)

The Totodile Community Day Classic Special Research is a paid questline available during the event's run in Pokemon GO for US$2.00. The rewards include a Premium Battle, a Rare Candy XL, and Totodile encounters with Seasonal Special Backgrounds.

Ad

The Totodile Community Day Classic takes place in Pokemon GO on Saturday, March 22, 2025, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time. The Big Jaw Pokemon appears with a boosted spawn rate in the wild. Players can also get a Feraligatr with Charged Attack Hydro Cannon by evolving Croconaw from the start of the event to March 29, 2025, at 10 pm local time.

Also Read: Pokemon GO Totodile Community Day Classic preparation guide

sk promotional banner

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

How to complete Totodile Community Day Classic Special Research in Pokemon GO

The tasks and rewards are:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Totodile Community Day Classic - Step 1 of 3

  • Use 25 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Totodile encounter
  • Catch 25 Pokemon - 1x Incubator
  • Make 25 Great Throws - 50x Totodile Candy
  • Spin 15 PokeStops or Gyms - 1x Incense
  • Explore 1 km - 3x Silver Pinap Berry
  • Complete 5 Field Research tasks - 30x Ultra Ball
  • Rewards: Totodile encounter, 7500x Stardust, 1x Premium Battle Pass

Totodile Community Day Classic - Step 2 of 3

  • Catch 5 Pokemon - Totodile encounter
  • Catch 10 Pokemon - Totodile encounter
  • Catch 15 Pokemon - Totodile encounter
  • Catch 20 Pokemon - Totodile encounter
  • Catch 25 Pokemon - Totodile encounter
  • Catch 30 Pokemon - Totodile encounter
  • Rewards: Totodile encounter, 7500x Stardust, 30x Ultra Ball
Ad

Also Read: Is the Pokemon GO Totodile Community Day Classic Special Research ticket worth purchasing?

Totodile Community Day Classic - Step 3 of 3

  • Send 3 Gifts and add a sticker to each - Croconaw encounter
  • Earn 3 hearts with your buddy - 1x Rocket Radar
  • Transfer 25 Pokemon - 5x Totodile Candy XL
  • Evolve 5 Pokemon - 3x Rare Candy
  • Power up Pokemon 20 times - 1x Charged TM
  • Earn 15000 XP - Feraligatr encounter
  • Rewards: Totodile encounter, 10000 XP, 1x Rare Candy XL

Check out other Pokemon GO Totodile Community Day Classic guides:

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी