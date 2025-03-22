Totodile Community Day Classic Special Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

The Totodile Community Day Classic Special Research is a paid questline available during the event's run in Pokemon GO for US$2.00. The rewards include a Premium Battle, a Rare Candy XL, and Totodile encounters with Seasonal Special Backgrounds.

The Totodile Community Day Classic takes place in Pokemon GO on Saturday, March 22, 2025, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time. The Big Jaw Pokemon appears with a boosted spawn rate in the wild. Players can also get a Feraligatr with Charged Attack Hydro Cannon by evolving Croconaw from the start of the event to March 29, 2025, at 10 pm local time.

How to complete Totodile Community Day Classic Special Research in Pokemon GO

The tasks and rewards are:

Totodile Community Day Classic - Step 1 of 3

Use 25 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Totodile encounter

Catch 25 Pokemon - 1x Incubator

Make 25 Great Throws - 50x Totodile Candy

Spin 15 PokeStops or Gyms - 1x Incense

Explore 1 km - 3x Silver Pinap Berry

Complete 5 Field Research tasks - 30x Ultra Ball

Rewards: Totodile encounter, 7500x Stardust, 1x Premium Battle Pass

Totodile Community Day Classic - Step 2 of 3

Catch 5 Pokemon - Totodile encounter

Catch 10 Pokemon - Totodile encounter

Catch 15 Pokemon - Totodile encounter

Catch 20 Pokemon - Totodile encounter

Catch 25 Pokemon - Totodile encounter

Catch 30 Pokemon - Totodile encounter

Rewards: Totodile encounter, 7500x Stardust, 30x Ultra Ball

Totodile Community Day Classic - Step 3 of 3

Send 3 Gifts and add a sticker to each - Croconaw encounter

Earn 3 hearts with your buddy - 1x Rocket Radar

Transfer 25 Pokemon - 5x Totodile Candy XL

Evolve 5 Pokemon - 3x Rare Candy

Power up Pokemon 20 times - 1x Charged TM

Earn 15000 XP - Feraligatr encounter

Rewards: Totodile encounter, 10000 XP, 1x Rare Candy XL

