Totodile Community Day Classic Special Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

The Totodile Community Day Classic Special Research is a paid questline available during the event's run in Pokemon GO for US$2.00. The rewards include a Premium Battle, a Rare Candy XL, and Totodile encounters with Seasonal Special Backgrounds.
The Totodile Community Day Classic takes place in Pokemon GO on Saturday, March 22, 2025, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time. The Big Jaw Pokemon appears with a boosted spawn rate in the wild. Players can also get a Feraligatr with Charged Attack Hydro Cannon by evolving Croconaw from the start of the event to March 29, 2025, at 10 pm local time.
How to complete Totodile Community Day Classic Special Research in Pokemon GO
The tasks and rewards are:
Totodile Community Day Classic - Step 1 of 3
- Use 25 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Totodile encounter
- Catch 25 Pokemon - 1x Incubator
- Make 25 Great Throws - 50x Totodile Candy
- Spin 15 PokeStops or Gyms - 1x Incense
- Explore 1 km - 3x Silver Pinap Berry
- Complete 5 Field Research tasks - 30x Ultra Ball
- Rewards: Totodile encounter, 7500x Stardust, 1x Premium Battle Pass
Totodile Community Day Classic - Step 2 of 3
- Catch 5 Pokemon - Totodile encounter
- Catch 10 Pokemon - Totodile encounter
- Catch 15 Pokemon - Totodile encounter
- Catch 20 Pokemon - Totodile encounter
- Catch 25 Pokemon - Totodile encounter
- Catch 30 Pokemon - Totodile encounter
- Rewards: Totodile encounter, 7500x Stardust, 30x Ultra Ball
Totodile Community Day Classic - Step 3 of 3
- Send 3 Gifts and add a sticker to each - Croconaw encounter
- Earn 3 hearts with your buddy - 1x Rocket Radar
- Transfer 25 Pokemon - 5x Totodile Candy XL
- Evolve 5 Pokemon - 3x Rare Candy
- Power up Pokemon 20 times - 1x Charged TM
- Earn 15000 XP - Feraligatr encounter
- Rewards: Totodile encounter, 10000 XP, 1x Rare Candy XL
