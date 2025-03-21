  • home icon
Pokemon GO Totodile Community Day Classic PvP and PvE analysis

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Mar 21, 2025
Pokemon GO Totodile Community Day Classic PvP and PvE analysis
Pokemon GO Totodile Community Day Classic will take place on March 22, 2025 (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Totodile Community Day Classic will take place at 2-5 pm local time on March 22, 2025. This will give trainers the chance to capture the Water-type Johto starter and farm its Candy and Candy XL. The event also features Hydro Cannon, Feraligatr's legacy move.

This article will break down Pokemon GO Totodile Community Day Classic from a PvP and PvE perspective, helping you decide whether it is worth participating in it.

Is the Pokemon GO Totodile Community Day Classic worth playing from a PvP and PvE perspective?

Yes, Totodile Community Day Classic is worth playing — especially for PvP enthusiasts who want to get their hands on a strong Feraligatr. The final evolution of the Gen II Water-type starter has been good in the Great and Ultra League for a long time now. A nerf to its prowess doesn't seem likely as it is good without being broken.

Feraligatr with Hydro Cannon (Image via TPC)
Feraligatr with Hydro Cannon (Image via TPC)

If you have a Shadow Totodile from before, make sure to evolve it during this event, as Shadow Feraligatr is often better than the regular variant. However, unless you have Frustration removed from its moveset earlier, you won't get the exclusive Charged Attack.

PvE enthusiasts also have something to look forward to during the Pokemon GO Totodile Community Day Classic as maxing out a Feraligatr is a great way to guarantee yourself PokeCoins from Gyms. When in a crunch, it can also perform decently as a Water-type attacker for low-tier raids.

Best IVs to look for in Pokemon GO Totodile Community Day Classic

10 best IV spreads for Feraligatr for the Great League

#LvlCPAtk IVDefStamPerfectPvP AtkDefHPStat Prod
120149901113100.000%122.4118.81261834459
22014990141099.896%122.4120.61241832556
3201498091599.781%122.4117.61271830435
42014990121299.705%122.4119.41251829045
519.514972151599.634%122.1119.71251827744
619.514942151499.634%122.1119.71251827744
719.514973141499.622%122.6119.11251827527
8201499015999.581%122.4121.21231826777
9201496015899.581%122.4121.21231826777
10201499114899.574%123.0120.61231826645
10 best IV spreads for Feraligatr for the Ultra League

#LvlCPAtk IVDefStamPerfectPvP AtkDefHPStat Prod
135.5249711514100.000%157.4155.11623959291
23624970131599.899%157.3154.21633955286
336.524990151099.786%157.9156.31603950814
43624980141499.780%157.3155.01623950578
536.524980101599.761%157.9152.51643949841
63524962151599.719%157.6154.51623948153
73624980151399.655%157.3155.71613945628
83624920151299.655%157.3155.71613945628
936.524980111499.654%157.9153.21633945584
103624981141299.648%158.0155.01613945344
10 best IV spreads for Feraligatr for the Master League

#LvlCPAtk IVDefStamPerfectXLPvP AtkDefHPStat Prod
1513268151515100.000%296185.9171.51805743981
251325314151599.545%296185.1171.51805717872
351326015141599.507%296185.9170.71805715685
451326115151499.444%296185.9171.51795712070
551323913151599.091%296184.2171.51805691763
651324514141599.055%296185.1170.71805689705
751325215131599.015%296185.9169.91805687390
851324614151498.992%296185.1171.51795686106
951325315141498.955%296185.9170.71795683932
1051325315151398.889%296185.9171.51785680159
100% IV Fuecoco to look for during Pokemon GO Totodile Community Day Classic

Totodile will appear in large numbers during the event (Image via TPC)
Totodile will appear in large numbers during the event (Image via TPC)

The following are the perfect IV (15/15/15) Totodile you can find in the wild:

Level100% IVs CP
116 CP
250 CP
384 CP
4118 CP
5152 CP
6186 CP
7220 CP
8255 CP
9289 CP
10323 CP
11355 CP
12388 CP
13420 CP
14452 CP
15 (Research)485 CP
16517 CP
17549 CP
18582 CP
19614 CP
20646 CP
21679 CP
22711 CP
23743 CP
24776 CP
25808 CP
26840 CP
27873 CP
28905 CP
29937 CP
30 (Wild, only if Rainy weather)970 CP
31 (Wild, only if Rainy weather)986 CP
32 (Wild, only if Rainy weather)1002 CP
33 (Wild, only if Rainy weather)1018 CP
34 (Wild, only if Rainy weather)1034 CP
35 (Wild, only if Rainy weather)1051 CP
Even if you are not a PvP and PvE enthusiast, the event will offer highly boosted shiny odds for Totodile. With how nice the shiny variant looks, you should take some time to play this event.

In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.

Quick Links

