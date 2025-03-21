Pokemon GO Totodile Community Day Classic PvP and PvE analysis

Pokemon GO Totodile Community Day Classic will take place at 2-5 pm local time on March 22, 2025. This will give trainers the chance to capture the Water-type Johto starter and farm its Candy and Candy XL. The event also features Hydro Cannon, Feraligatr's legacy move.

This article will break down Pokemon GO Totodile Community Day Classic from a PvP and PvE perspective, helping you decide whether it is worth participating in it.

Is the Pokemon GO Totodile Community Day Classic worth playing from a PvP and PvE perspective?

Yes, Totodile Community Day Classic is worth playing — especially for PvP enthusiasts who want to get their hands on a strong Feraligatr. The final evolution of the Gen II Water-type starter has been good in the Great and Ultra League for a long time now. A nerf to its prowess doesn't seem likely as it is good without being broken.

Feraligatr with Hydro Cannon (Image via TPC)

If you have a Shadow Totodile from before, make sure to evolve it during this event, as Shadow Feraligatr is often better than the regular variant. However, unless you have Frustration removed from its moveset earlier, you won't get the exclusive Charged Attack.

PvE enthusiasts also have something to look forward to during the Pokemon GO Totodile Community Day Classic as maxing out a Feraligatr is a great way to guarantee yourself PokeCoins from Gyms. When in a crunch, it can also perform decently as a Water-type attacker for low-tier raids.

Best IVs to look for in Pokemon GO Totodile Community Day Classic

10 best IV spreads for Feraligatr for the Great League

# Lvl CP Atk IV Def Stam Perfect PvP Atk Def HP Stat Prod 1 20 1499 0 11 13 100.000% 122.4 118.8 126 1834459 2 20 1499 0 14 10 99.896% 122.4 120.6 124 1832556 3 20 1498 0 9 15 99.781% 122.4 117.6 127 1830435 4 20 1499 0 12 12 99.705% 122.4 119.4 125 1829045 5 19.5 1497 2 15 15 99.634% 122.1 119.7 125 1827744 6 19.5 1494 2 15 14 99.634% 122.1 119.7 125 1827744 7 19.5 1497 3 14 14 99.622% 122.6 119.1 125 1827527 8 20 1499 0 15 9 99.581% 122.4 121.2 123 1826777 9 20 1496 0 15 8 99.581% 122.4 121.2 123 1826777 10 20 1499 1 14 8 99.574% 123.0 120.6 123 1826645

10 best IV spreads for Feraligatr for the Ultra League

# Lvl CP Atk IV Def Stam Perfect PvP Atk Def HP Stat Prod 1 35.5 2497 1 15 14 100.000% 157.4 155.1 162 3959291 2 36 2497 0 13 15 99.899% 157.3 154.2 163 3955286 3 36.5 2499 0 15 10 99.786% 157.9 156.3 160 3950814 4 36 2498 0 14 14 99.780% 157.3 155.0 162 3950578 5 36.5 2498 0 10 15 99.761% 157.9 152.5 164 3949841 6 35 2496 2 15 15 99.719% 157.6 154.5 162 3948153 7 36 2498 0 15 13 99.655% 157.3 155.7 161 3945628 8 36 2492 0 15 12 99.655% 157.3 155.7 161 3945628 9 36.5 2498 0 11 14 99.654% 157.9 153.2 163 3945584 10 36 2498 1 14 12 99.648% 158.0 155.0 161 3945344

10 best IV spreads for Feraligatr for the Master League

# Lvl CP Atk IV Def Stam Perfect XL PvP Atk Def HP Stat Prod 1 51 3268 15 15 15 100.000% 296 185.9 171.5 180 5743981 2 51 3253 14 15 15 99.545% 296 185.1 171.5 180 5717872 3 51 3260 15 14 15 99.507% 296 185.9 170.7 180 5715685 4 51 3261 15 15 14 99.444% 296 185.9 171.5 179 5712070 5 51 3239 13 15 15 99.091% 296 184.2 171.5 180 5691763 6 51 3245 14 14 15 99.055% 296 185.1 170.7 180 5689705 7 51 3252 15 13 15 99.015% 296 185.9 169.9 180 5687390 8 51 3246 14 15 14 98.992% 296 185.1 171.5 179 5686106 9 51 3253 15 14 14 98.955% 296 185.9 170.7 179 5683932 10 51 3253 15 15 13 98.889% 296 185.9 171.5 178 5680159

100% IV Fuecoco to look for during Pokemon GO Totodile Community Day Classic

Totodile will appear in large numbers during the event (Image via TPC)

The following are the perfect IV (15/15/15) Totodile you can find in the wild:

Level 100% IVs CP 1 16 CP 2 50 CP 3 84 CP 4 118 CP 5 152 CP 6 186 CP 7 220 CP 8 255 CP 9 289 CP 10 323 CP 11 355 CP 12 388 CP 13 420 CP 14 452 CP 15 (Research) 485 CP 16 517 CP 17 549 CP 18 582 CP 19 614 CP 20 646 CP 21 679 CP 22 711 CP 23 743 CP 24 776 CP 25 808 CP 26 840 CP 27 873 CP 28 905 CP 29 937 CP 30 (Wild, only if Rainy weather) 970 CP 31 (Wild, only if Rainy weather) 986 CP 32 (Wild, only if Rainy weather) 1002 CP 33 (Wild, only if Rainy weather) 1018 CP 34 (Wild, only if Rainy weather) 1034 CP 35 (Wild, only if Rainy weather) 1051 CP

Even if you are not a PvP and PvE enthusiast, the event will offer highly boosted shiny odds for Totodile. With how nice the shiny variant looks, you should take some time to play this event.

In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.

