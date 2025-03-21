Pokemon GO Totodile Community Day Classic PvP and PvE analysis

Pokemon GO Totodile Community Day Classic will take place at 2-5 pm local time on March 22, 2025. This will give trainers the chance to capture the Water-type Johto starter and farm its Candy and Candy XL. The event also features Hydro Cannon, Feraligatr's legacy move.
This article will break down Pokemon GO Totodile Community Day Classic from a PvP and PvE perspective, helping you decide whether it is worth participating in it.
Is the Pokemon GO Totodile Community Day Classic worth playing from a PvP and PvE perspective?
Yes, Totodile Community Day Classic is worth playing — especially for PvP enthusiasts who want to get their hands on a strong Feraligatr. The final evolution of the Gen II Water-type starter has been good in the Great and Ultra League for a long time now. A nerf to its prowess doesn't seem likely as it is good without being broken.
If you have a Shadow Totodile from before, make sure to evolve it during this event, as Shadow Feraligatr is often better than the regular variant. However, unless you have Frustration removed from its moveset earlier, you won't get the exclusive Charged Attack.
PvE enthusiasts also have something to look forward to during the Pokemon GO Totodile Community Day Classic as maxing out a Feraligatr is a great way to guarantee yourself PokeCoins from Gyms. When in a crunch, it can also perform decently as a Water-type attacker for low-tier raids.
Best IVs to look for in Pokemon GO Totodile Community Day Classic
10 best IV spreads for Feraligatr for the Great League
10 best IV spreads for Feraligatr for the Ultra League
10 best IV spreads for Feraligatr for the Master League
100% IV Fuecoco to look for during Pokemon GO Totodile Community Day Classic
The following are the perfect IV (15/15/15) Totodile you can find in the wild:
Even if you are not a PvP and PvE enthusiast, the event will offer highly boosted shiny odds for Totodile. With how nice the shiny variant looks, you should take some time to play this event.
In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.
