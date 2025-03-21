Pokemon GO Totodile Community Day Classic preparation guide

The Pokemon GO Totodile Community Day Classic is set to take place on Saturday, March 22, 2025, from 2 PM to 5 PM local time. This event offers players the opportunity to encounter Totodile in abundance, with increased chances of finding its Shiny form. As a Community Day Classic, it brings back a fan-favorite Pokemon along with exclusive bonuses and rewards.

Additionally, players who evolve Croconaw during the event window or within the following week will obtain a Feraligatr with the powerful Charged Attack Hydro Cannon. To make the most of Pokemon GO Totodile Community Day Classic, here’s a comprehensive guide to help you prepare.

Key features of Pokemon GO Totodile Community Day Classic

Totodile as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Totodile spawn boost: Totodile will appear more frequently in the wild, increasing your chances of catching a high IV or Shiny variant.

2) Exclusive move: Evolve Croconaw into Feraligatr between the event's start and March 29, 2025, at 10 PM local time to obtain Hydro Cannon.

Trainer Battles: 80 power

80 power Gyms and Raids: 90 power

3) Special Research: Available for $2, granting additional encounters with Totodile, Rare Candy XL, and a Premium Battle Pass.

4) Timed Research: Players logging in during the event will receive Timed Research that can lead to a Totodile with a Seasonal Special Background.

5) PokeStop Showcases: Showcases featuring Totodile will be available at certain PokeStops.

Pokemon GO Totodile Community Day Classic: Event bonuses

1/4 Hatch Distance for Eggs placed in Incubators during the event.

for Eggs placed in Incubators during the event. Three-hour Lure Modules and Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense).

and Surprise Photobomb: Take snapshots for a chance at extra Totodile encounters.

Best tips for maximizing the Pokemon GO Totodile Community Day Classic

Totodile and its shiny form as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Stock up on Poke Balls and Berries: With Totodile spawning in high numbers, make sure to stock up on Ultra Balls and Great Balls for efficient catches. Golden Razz Berries can help secure high IV or Shiny Totodile, while Pinap Berries will maximize Candy gains.

2) Prepare for shiny hunting: The increased spawn rate boosts the likelihood of encountering a Shiny Totodile. Shiny Totodile has a noticeable teal color, making it easier to spot. Prioritize checking as many Totodile spawns as possible to increase your chances.

3) Utilize Incense and Lure Modules: Activating Incense and using Lure Modules on PokeStops ensures a steady stream of Totodile spawns throughout the event. Both items will last for three hours, covering the entire event duration.

4) Take advantage of the exclusive move Hydro Cannon: Feraligatr with Hydro Cannon is a solid Water-type attacker in both PvP and PvE battles. If you plan to use Feraligatr in battles, consider evolving multiple high-IV or Shiny Croconaw during the event or within the extended evolution window until March 29, 2025.

5) Participate in Special Research and Timed Research: Purchasing the $2 Special Research grants access to valuable rewards like a Premium Battle Pass and Rare Candy XL. The Timed Research also provides an opportunity to catch a Totodile with a Seasonal Special Background, so be sure to complete it before it expires on March 29, 2025, at 10 PM local time.

6) Hatch Eggs for maximum efficiency: With the 1/4 Hatch Distance bonus, this is the perfect time to hatch Eggs efficiently. Use Super Incubators to speed up the hatching process and obtain rare Pokemon from Eggs at a reduced walking distance.

7) Check PokeStop Showcases and Field Research: Look for PokeStop Showcases featuring Totodile and complete Field Research tasks to earn rewards such as Stardust, Great Balls, and additional Totodile encounters.

Pokemon GO Totodile Community Day Classic: Event Bundles and Web Store deals

Two Pokemon GO Totodile Community Day Classic bundles will be available in the in-game shop:

1,350 PokeCoins Bundle : 50 Ultra Balls, 5 Super Incubators, 1 Elite Charged TM, and 5 Lucky Eggs.

: 50 Ultra Balls, 5 Super Incubators, 1 Elite Charged TM, and 5 Lucky Eggs. 480 PokeCoins Bundle : 30 Ultra Balls, 1 Incense, 3 Super Incubators, and 1 Lure Module.

: 30 Ultra Balls, 1 Incense, 3 Super Incubators, and 1 Lure Module. Ultra Community Day Box ($4.99 on the Pokemon GO Web Store): Includes 10 Ultra Balls, 1 Elite Charged TM, and 1 Special Research ticket.

The Pokemon GO Totodile Community Day Classic is a wonderful chance to add this strong Gen II Water-type Pokemon to your team, along with the event rewards and bonuses. Pre-plan, refill your supplies and prepare yourself to make the most of this exclusive event.

