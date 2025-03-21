Is the Pokemon GO Totodile Community Day Classic Special Research ticket worth purchasing?

Pokemon GO Totodile Community Day is coming soon to the game, bringing plenty of excitement. Scheduled for March 22, this event will feature increased Totodile spawns, a chance to get its Shiny form, and the opportunity to evolve it into Feraligatr with the powerful move Hydro Cannon.

But is the Pokemon GO Totodile Community Day Special Research ticket, priced at $2, worth it? Let's break down what you get and whether it's a good investment for your gameplay.

What does the Pokemon GO Totodile Community Day Classic Special Research ticket offer?

Totodile as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For $2 (or local equivalent), trainers will gain access to an exclusive Special Research storyline. While this Special Research does not include an in-game medal or story elements, it provides the following rewards upon completion:

A Premium Battle Pass: Useful for entry into raids without spending PokeCoins.

Useful for entry into raids without spending PokeCoins. A Rare Candy XL: Valuable for powering up high-level Pokemon beyond level 40.

Valuable for powering up high-level Pokemon beyond level 40. Additional Totodile Encounters: More chances to catch Totodile, potentially finding a high-IV or Shiny one.

More chances to catch Totodile, potentially finding a high-IV or Shiny one. Three Totodile Encounters with a Seasonal Special Background: A unique cosmetic touch to your collection.

How valuable are these rewards?

A Premium Battle Pass alone is worth 100 PokeCoins, and Rare Candy XLs are often hard to come by outside of raiding. If you frequently raid, battle in GO Battle League, or are looking to level up key Pokemon, these rewards might be useful.

The additional Totodile encounters could also help with getting a perfect IV Feraligatr or farming extra Candy.

Other Pokemon GO Totodile Community Day perks without the ticket

Totodile and its shiny variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Even if you skip the Pokemon GO Totodile Community Day Special Research ticket, the event still offers plenty of benefits:

Increased Totodile spawns , boosting your chances of getting a Shiny.

, boosting your chances of getting a Shiny. Hydro Cannon for Feraligatr , a powerful move for PvP and raids.

, a powerful move for PvP and raids. 1/4 Hatch Distance , useful for hatching Eggs more efficiently.

, useful for hatching Eggs more efficiently. Three-hour Incense and Lure Modules , keeping spawns active longer.

, keeping spawns active longer. Timed Research for an encounter with a Totodile featuring a Seasonal Special Background.

for an encounter with a Totodile featuring a Seasonal Special Background. Event bundles with items like Super Incubators, Lucky Eggs, and an Elite Charged TM.

Final verdict: Should you buy Pokemon GO Totodile Community Day Classic Special Research ticket?

Here’s a breakdown of who might benefit from purchasing the Pokemon GO Totodile Community Day Classic Special Research ticket:

1) Yes, if:

You want extra chances at catching high-IV or Shiny Totodile.

You value a Premium Battle Pass and Rare Candy XL.

You enjoy completing Special Research for extra rewards.

2) No, if:

You are mainly playing for the event’s standard bonuses and don’t need the extras.

You are saving money for more impactful event tickets, such as GO Fest or major raid events.

You can already get enough Totodile Candy from regular gameplay.

The Pokemon GO Totodile Community Day Classic Special Research ticket is a decent deal for trainers who want extra encounters and a few premium items. However, if you’re just looking to catch Shiny Totodile or evolve Feraligatr with Hydro Cannon, you can enjoy the event fully without spending money.

Ultimately, whether it’s worth it depends on how much value you place on the included rewards and how often you use Premium Battle Passes and Rare Candy XLs in your gameplay.

