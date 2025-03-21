Is Feraligatr with Hydro Cannon good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Feraligatr with Hydro Cannon made its Pokemon GO debut during the original Totodile Community Day in 2019. Since then, it has returned for several events, with the latest being Totodile Community Day Classic, scheduled for 2-5 pm local time on March 22, 2025.

Ad

Hydro Cannon is a Water-type Charged Attack in Pokemon GO. It has base 90 power with a two-second cooldown in PvE. On the other hand, it deals 80 base damage for 40 energy in PvP battles. It is exclusive to Water-type starters in the AR-based mobile game.

This article analyzes the PvP and PvE viability of Feraligatr with Hydro Cannon in Pokemon GO.

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Is Feraligatr with Hydro Cannon worth using in Pokemon GO Battle League?

Ever since the creature got access to Shadow Claw in March 2024, Hydro Cannon Feraligatr has been a top-meta threat in the Great League and Ultra League formats of GBL. The creature has high winrate in both these formats when it has the legacy move equipped.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Both regular Feraligatr, as well as its Shadow variant, have a variety of use cases in trainer battles. The straight 10-turn pacing to Hydro Cannon is incredibly fast and helps the Water-type starter from the Johto region outpace opponents with ease.

Also read: Pokemon GO Battle League Might and Mastery (Season 22): Schedule and rewards

You can run Feraligatr with both Ice Beam and Crunch as its second move. The former is preferred as it already exerts some pressure against Psychic and Ghost-types with Shadow Claw. Ice Beam gives it additional coverage against Grass- and Flying-types.

Ad

Is Feraligatr with Hydro Cannon worth using in Pokemon GO raids and Gyms?

Feraligatr is not known for its prowess as a raid attacker whether it has Hydro Cannon or not. However, when it comes to defending Gyms, Hydro Cannon Feraligatr can fend off enemies well.

Also read: Pokemon GO Battle League Season 22 balance updates

Water is a great defensive type. The Shadow Claw to Hydro Cannon pacing will help Feraligatr beat attackers and stick around longer. This can help you earn many PokeCoins.

Ad

How to get Feraligatr with Hydro Cannon in Pokemon GO

Feraligatr's pre-evolutions (Image via TPC)

Feraligatr with Hydro Cannon can be obtained by evolving Croconaw during the Totodile Community Day event by feeding it 100 Candy. This option will be available until 10 pm local time on March 29, 2025.

Ad

If you are looking for the Shadow variant, the evolution will take 120 Candy. Additionally, you must remove Frustration from its moveset for it to learn Hydro Cannon via evolution.

If you miss this opportunity, you must wait for another event to feature Hydro Cannon Feraligatr or use an Elite Charged TM to teach it this move.

In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨