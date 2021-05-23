What are Absol's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO's, "Disaster Pokemon," Absol is a reliable Dark-type with a fairly diverse moveset, making it a solid addition to battle rotation.

But what are its drawbacks and weaknesses?

Since Absol doesn't have multiple elemental types, Pokemon GO trainers can hone in on its weaknesses as a Dark-type. These weaknesses are Bug, Fairy and Fighting-type moves. Moves to be avoided when attacking Absol are Psychic-, Dark-, and Ghost-type attacks which it is resistant to. Psychic attacks should be avoided at all cost in particular, as Absol only receives 39.1% of damage from that source.

Having three weaknesses is standard of most mono-type Pokemon, and exploiting them in Absol's case is straightforward.

Pokemon GO: Counters to use against Absol

Although it hasn't been seen in Pokemon GO's raid lineup in some time, trainers in Battle League or just in friendly PvP battles may still encounter Absol. Depending on that circumstance, certain Pokemon counters won't be available to battle it. However, if encountered in a raid, the full breadth of a trainer's battle party can take it on. Several Pokemon are more than capable of dealing heavy damage to Absol, as well as a sizable number of Fast and Charged moves. To deal significant amounts of damage to Absol's HP, these Pokemon and moves can be a huge help:

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Conkledurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Hariyama with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Mega Beedrill with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Heracross with Counter and Mega Horn

Togekiss with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Escavalier with Bug Bite and Megahorn

Granbull with Charm and Play Rough

Pangoro with Low Kick and Close Combat

Yanmega with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Several other Pokemon with the correct type advantage in moves can also provide significant and reliable DPS against Absol outside of the above list, as these are just recommendations. However, it is important to keep in mind that Absol's moveset is diverse in elemental type and it can inflict super effective damage on a Pokemon GO trainer's Pokemon if they're not careful. Breaking down Absol's moves, it has four total different move types:

Fast Move - Psycho Cut (Psychic)

Fast Move - Snarl (Dark)

Charged Move - (Megahorn)

Charged Move - Payback (Dark)

Charged Move - Thunder (Electric)

Charged Move - Dark Pulse (Dark)

The inclusion of Psychic, Bug, and Electric moves means matching up against Absol with these particular attacks could require a little more strategy. Pokemon GO players hoping to take down Absol should keep an eye out for which attacks it is using and plan accordingly with their battle party.

