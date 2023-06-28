What is the best moveset for Galarian Articuno in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO has a long list of elusive Pocket Monsters to collect, but the Legendary Galarian Bird Trio of Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres rank among the rarest. Not only are their spawn chances remarkably slim in the wild, but trainers can also only spot them using Daily Adventure Incense. Moreover, the three creatures have a very high chance of fleeing after the first failed capture attempt.

As a Psychic/Flying-type creature, Galarian Articuno is a natural asset when dealing with Fighting, Poison, Bug, and Grass-type opponents. However, if Pokemon GO trainers want to maximize the Pocket Monster's battle capabilities, they'll want to use its optimal movesets.

What is Galarian Articuno's best moveset in Pokemon GO PvE?

Thanks to Galarian Articuno's improved max attack IVs compared to its Kanto region counterpart, the Psychic/Flying-type creature is a natural fit in Pokemon GO's PvE situations. Regardless of whether it's battling in raids, gym battles, or Team GO Rocket fights, this Legendary Bird has some firepower to dispense.

When using Galarian Articuno in Pokemon GO's PvE, trainers will likely want to stick to a specific elemental type for its attacks. Since Galarian Articuno has no Flying-type Fast Moves, it's best to make it a pure Psychic-type attacker by combining Confusion and Future Sight into its moveset.

Alternatively, if Galarian Articuno is battling Fighting-type opponents in PvE, trainers can also opt for a moveset of Confusion and Brave Bird. Either way, sticking to Psychic and Flying-type attacks will boost Galarian Articuno's damage output, thanks to the in-game Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) that triggers.

The final decision is down to the trainer using Galarian Articuno, but sticking to a pure Psychic-type moveset tends to help the Legendary Pokemon avoid any potential type mismatches in PvE.

What is Galarian Articuno's best PvP moveset in Pokemon GO?

When players are battling PvE opponents, they tend to know what they're up against ahead of time. Since this is the case, they can use Galarian Articuno as a pure Psychic-type fighter and do just fine as long as they know the type matchups.

However, in PvP, trainers won't know their opponent until it appears in the battle arena. This means Galarian Articuno needs to diversify the types of moves it uses to account for various enemies. Fortunately, this Legendary Pokemon certainly has the moves to address various enemy type combinations.

For PvP situations, trainers can outfit Galarian Articuno with a recommended moveset of Confusion, Brave Bird, and Ancient Power. This allows the Legendary Bird to contend with Fighting, Poison, Bug, Grass, Flying, Fire, and Ice-type opponents.

Having Ancient Power to deal with enemy Ice-types is particularly helpful, as Galarian Articuno is weak to Ice-type moves. This still leaves it susceptible to Electric, Ghost, Rock, and Dark-type attacks, but trainers can always form a team around Galarian Articuno to protect it from these exploitable weaknesses.

