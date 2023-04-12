What is the best moveset for Incarnate Forme Landorus in Pokemon GO? (April 2023)

Pokemon GO's raid rotation has shifted once again as of April 11, 2023. Landorus is the latest 5-star raid boss this month, taking on its Djinn-like Incarnate Forme.

In addition to appearing as a 5-star raid boss, Incarnate Forme Landorus also has an upcoming Raid Hour on April 12, 2023, from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm local time. This should present trainers with plenty of opportunities to catch the earthen Force of Nature before it is replaced in the game's raid rotation.

If players do manage to capture it, they will have a powerful complement to their battle party. However, outfitting Landorus with the right moves will vastly improve its overall performance.

For Incarnate Forme Landorus, Pokemon GO trainers will want to examine the top movesets for maximum efficiency.

Top PvE and PvP movesets for Incarnate Forme Landorus in Pokemon GO

Though most Pokemon GO trainers tend to prefer Landorus' Therian Forme for combat, its Incarnate Forme is certainly capable of holding its own.

The Ground/Flying-type Legendary Pokemon has a great overall attack stat with decent defense. Its fairly diverse learnable move pool also helps it stand out in both the PvE and PvP arenas. It can perform well, particularly in raids and in the Master League.

Here are the recommended movesets for Incarnate Forme Landorus in Pokemon GO:

PvE - Mud Shot and Earth Power

- Mud Shot and Earth Power PvP - Mud Shot, Earth Power, and Rock Slide

It's no secret that as a half-Ground-type Pokemon, Landorus benefits from using Ground-type attacks in Pokemon GO. This is due in part to the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) that is activated when a Pokemon uses moves that share its elemental type.

With that in mind, trainers can use a Ground-type arsenal in PvE battles since they'll know what kind of opponent they're up against and can counter accordingly. However, when Landorus enters the PvP arena, it needs to diversify its moveset to deal with enemies of other elemental types.

Since players don't usually know their opponents in PvP until they appear during battle, it's best to add moves of different types to Landorus' moveset.

While Landorus can access moves like Outrage, Rock Slide fits particularly well because it can deal super effective damage to Ice-type enemies who give it the most trouble out of all elemental types. This admittedly doesn't protect Landorus completely, but it does give it the ability to fight back until it can be switched out.

While the movesets listed above are excellent for Incarnate Forme Landorus, they're not set in stone. If these attacks aren't working in their current combination in battles, trainers shouldn't be shy about changing them up. Some moves simply perform better for a certain player's battle style, so they shouldn't be off the table.

If it works well for a particular player, they should consider using different moves than what is typically considered optimal. The game's meta shifts at a rapid rate, and if players think they have an edge with a certain move arrangement, they should roll with the punches as best they can.

