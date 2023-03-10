What is the best moveset for Medicham in Pokemon GO? (March 2023)

A Fighting/Psychic-type species in Pokemon GO, Medicham is the evolved form of Meditite. Thanks to the inclusion of its Mega Evolution in the Festival of Colors event, the keen-minded brawler has seen its popularity and use swell.

As far as battles go, Medicham is a meta darling in Pokemon GO's Great League PvP format. This is thanks to its quality offensive and defensive stats, assorted moveset, as well as its ability to synergize with other meta picks like Galarian Stunfisk. However, Medicham can also be used elsewhere, such as in PvE formats like raids, gym attacks/defense, or Team GO Rocket battles.

But what are Medicham's best moves in Pokemon GO? It may all come down to what a trainer wishes to use this Pocket Monster for.

Medicham's optimal movesets in Pokemon GO PvE and PvP

Medicham's Mega Evolution has given it increased viability in Pokemon GO's PvE formats (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Depending on whether a trainer uses Medicham in PvE or PvP battles, a different moveset may be in order. This is mainly due to the nature of each battle type, as PvE is a bit more predictable than PvP.

For example, PvE players tend to know what a raid boss is weak to before battling it, and Team GO Rocket grunts telegraph the elemental type they focus on in their battle teams.

Conversely, PvP opponents are much more varied when it comes to Pokemon choice. Players won't know an opponent's Pocket Monster pick for certain until the battle begins.

Here are the recommended Movesets for Medicham in Pokemon GO:

PvE - Counter and Dynamic Punch

- Counter and Dynamic Punch PvP - Counter, Ice Punch, and Psychic

When it comes to PvE, Medicham benefits the most from maximum Fighting-type DPS with Counter and Dynamic Punch. Since it is part Fighting-type, the creature receives a Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) that boosts its damage output.

This makes Medicham effective in PvE situations when taking on Dark, Ice, Rock, Normal, and Steel-type foes, where it can directly counter them. Its effectiveness is magnified substantially after it Mega Evolves, vastly improving its battle capabilities.

If a Pokemon GO player uses Medicham in PvP, it's a good idea not to rely on Fighting-type attacks alone. This is where Psychic comes in. The Psychic-type move can effectively counter Poison-type opponents and other Fighting-type enemies, which can pop up quite often in PvP, particularly in the Great League.

Psychic can cover as many enemy type weaknesses as possible in PvP, and it gives Medicham extra coverage against a wider range of opponents.

It's important to note that Medicham's viability may fluctuate in the future in Pokemon GO. New creatures may edge out Medicham's role in the current meta, or it may receive a change to its moveset or learn new moves that improve its capabilities. This hasn't been confirmed by Niantic, but players can always prepare for a paradigm shift in the meta.

Regardless, as of March 2023, Medicham is still a very effective fighter in PvP, with improved effectiveness in PvE situations thanks to the Festival of Colors introducing its Mega Evolution form.

