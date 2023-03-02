What is the best team for Great League in Pokemon GO? (March 2023) 

The Pokemon GO metagame will see new creatures emerge with the arrival of a new month. While the metagame is always changing for the main series, Niantic's mobile game is a completely different story. This is thanks to changes to its combat system. Players no longer have to carefully plan every action their creature takes. The title has replaced turn-based combat with an action-packed light and heavy attack combat system.

With all these changes from the main series, a lot of surprising candidates will receive some much-needed time in the spotlight in Pokemon GO. So what can players expect to see in this month's rendition of the beloved mobile title's competitive PvP Battle League?

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

March's top contenders for Pokemon GO's Great League

Registeel

Registeel as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A consistent top performer for some time now, Registeel has only been made more accessible as time goes on.

Recently, Registeel has been a target for many players thanks to it being the reward for taking down Giovanni in battle. A lot of trainers have access to the shadow variant of this Legendary Pokemon, making it much better than before.

Thanks to its pure Steel typing and its access to Lock-On, Registeel is a perfect late-game tank that can capitalize best on opponents that have blown all their shields. It can also excel in the early game, being the one to bait out an opponent's shields.

Galarian Stunfisk

Galarian Stunfisk as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A prime example of a creature that is terrible in the main series but can carry games in Pokemon GO, Galarian Stunfisk remains at the top of the metagame for another month.

Galarian Stunfisk is one of the few offensive tanks to possess the Ground and Steel typing. This means it is bulky enough to last in long fights while also having some tools to take on opponents.

The only downside is that Galarian Stunfisk has been getting harder to find as time goes on. Being a regional variant, it is restricted to only appearing in certain egg rotations and has the potential to appear in any Galar-themed events that may occur in Pokemon GO down the pipeline.

Scrafty

Scrafty as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Scrafty was a solid A-tier pick in Pokemon GO for the month of February. However, thanks to an increase in usage, it has hit the S-tier list going into March.

Thanks to its bulk and Fighting typing, Scrafty is the perfect counter for metagame Steel-types while also being able to withstand a lot of pressure on its own. It is a creature many players will have to evolve in order to get because it is not a very popular Pokemon among fans of the franchise.

Many players may have the best luck hatching Scraggy, Scrafty's pre-evolved form, through strange eggs, which can be found after defeating Team GO Rocket admins.

Poll : 0 votes