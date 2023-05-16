What is the best moveset for Volcarona in Pokemon GO?

Although Pokemon GO trainers have had a very tough time obtaining it, Volcarona has indeed been a part of the mobile title since its debut in the "An Instinctive Hero" event. Due to the incredibly low hatch rate of its prior evolution Larvesta, few fans have been able to acquire Volcarona through evolution, but those that have will likely be curious about using the Fire/Bug-type in battle.

Volcarona certainly has some upsides in Pokemon GO, thanks to a quality maximum attack stat. However, its durability and overall learnable move quality aren't the best, which can lead to problems in high-tier PvE and PvP content.

Regardless, some Pokemon GO fans will still want to use Volcarona in battle. If they do, it's wise to optimize the creature's moveset for the battle environment it finds itself in.

Recommended movesets for Volcarona in Pokemon GO

Depending on what kind of battle Volcarona is being entered into in Pokemon GO, trainers will want to react accordingly by giving the creature a quality moveset. As previously stated, Volcarona doesn't have the best collection of moves to learn, but that simply makes optimization more important to ensure that the Sun Pokemon can manage battles as well as possible. For PvE environments, players can likely stick to using either a pure Bug or Fire-type moveset since they'll know Volcarona's opposition in most situations.

However, things get a bit trickier when entering Volcarona in the Pokemon GO Battle League. Enemy picks and matchups are much more unpredictable here, so players will want to diversify their move types to gain additional type coverage against more opponents. Fortunately, Volcarona has a few Charged Moves of various types, although some of them admittedly don't mesh well with this Pokemon's energy generation and durability.

PvE/PvP movesets for Volcarona in Pokemon GO as of May 2023

PvE - Bug Bite and Bug Buzz or Fire Spin and Overheat

- Bug Bite and Bug Buzz or Fire Spin and Overheat PvP - Bug Bite, Bug Buzz, and Overheat

The movesets listed above aren't perfect, but they should mitigate some of the deficiencies that Volcarona currently encounters in this game's battle system. Bug Bite and Bug Buzz are ideal for pure Bug-type damage depending on the opponent's elemental type(s), while Fire Spin and Overheat serve the same purpose when it comes to Fire-type damage output. However, trainers should be wary of getting too trigger-happy with Overheat, lest they incur the attack's debuff and put themselves in a disadvantageous position.

Meanwhile, the PvP moveset listed above gives Volcarona the best of both worlds. Since its Bug and Fire-type moves benefit from the in-game Same Type Attack Bonus, they serve as the ideal damage dealers compared to outliers like Solar Beam and Hurricane. Plus, the latter two moves also suffer greatly from a high energy cost, something that Volcarona has a difficult enough time overcoming already.

Given this Pocket Monster's overall durability in the mobile title, it might get lucky and fire off Hurricane or Solar Beam once per battle, which is hardly worth investing in compared to using cheaper and more reliable moves like Bug Buzz and Overheat.

Poll : 0 votes