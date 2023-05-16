What is the best moveset for Weepinbell in Pokemon GO?

Thanks to Pokemon GO's upcoming Bellsprout Spotlight Hour on May 16, 2023, more than a few trainers will likely gain access to Bellsprout's two evolutions Weepinbell and Victreebell. Although Victreebell is certainly better in battle than either Bellsprout or Weepinbell, that doesn't mean Weepinbell doesn't have some applications of its own.

While Pokemon GO players should at least evolve one Victreebell for their battle needs, Bellsprout's Spotlight Hour does present an opportunity to snag a Weepinbell for battles as well. It may not have the stats of Victreebell, but Weepinbell does have a few upsides worth noting.

If Pokemon GO trainers do decide to use Weepinbell in battle, they'll want to outfit it with the right moveset for the job.

Recommended movesets for Weepinbell in Pokemon GO

In PvE situations like raids or Team GO Rocket battles, Weepinbell benefits from specializing in either Grass or Poison-type attacks. Since it gains the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) for both types, it can deal quality damage. Players in Pokemon GO can fit the right moveset type depending on what opponent will face since most PvE environments give trainers information on what kind of foe they'll be squaring off against. Most Team GO Rocket teams are themed, and raid bosses are previewed before the battle is joined.

However, in PvP situations, particularly in the Great League where Weepinbell is used the most often, it's best to diversify. In this situation, it isn't a bad idea to mix Grass and Poison-type moves to continue benefitting from STAB but broaden Weepinbell's ability to deal with as many different elemental types as possible. However, since Weepinbell has access to multiple Grass and Poison-type moves, players will want to optimize their damage output while taking energy generation into account.

Optimal movesets for Weepinbell in Pokemon GO

PvE - Acid and Sludge Bomb or Bullet Seed and Power Whip

- Acid and Sludge Bomb or Bullet Seed and Power Whip PvP - Razor Leaf, Sludge Bomb, and Seed Bomb

The movesets listed above should prove to be highly effective for Weepinbell in both Pokemon GO arenas depending on the opponent it's dealing with. The two recommended sets for PvE allow Weepinbell to thrive as a pure Grass or Poison-type Pokemon while dealing good damage and generating a healthy dose of energy.

Obviously, since the PvE movesets have their own sets of weaknesses and resistances to contend with depending on the adversary, trainers will want to cater the moves to specific raid bosses or Team GO Rocket teams to ensure success.

Meanwhile, the recommended PvP moveset helps Weepinbell perform as both a Grass and a Poison-type fighter. Razor Leaf still deals great damage and has quality energy generation despite not being as strong as it used to, and access to both Sludge Bomb and Seed Bomb helps Weepinbell deal super effective damage to multiple enemy types while keeping STAB damage active across the board. It won't make Weepinbell some unstoppable juggernaut, but it should give the Kanto region species a fighting chance in an ever-shifting PvP meta.

