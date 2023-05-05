How to beat GO Rocket Grunts in Pokemon GO: Best counters, lineups, and more

As Pokemon GO players make their way through the game world, they'll inevitably encounter members of Team GO Rocket. Much like the Team Rocket of the main Pokemon series, the organization has a hierarchical structure that includes grunts, the three leaders (Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra), and their head boss Giovanni. Before they battle the higher-ups, players will first have to face off against the grunts.

When encountering a Team GO Rocket grunt in Pokemon GO, you will receive a little assistance regarding how to deal with them. Each grunt (save for two examples) has its own team of Shadow Pokemon that fits a certain elemental theme, and based on their dialogue, you'll get to understand which team they're going to use.

Once you know which team you're dealing with, countering them should be fairly easy.

Recommended elemental counters for each Team GO Rocket grunt in Pokemon GO

Based on what an enemy grunt says in Pokemon GO, you can immediately figure out what type of Pocket Monsters they'll be using. There are two exceptions that include teams of mixed types, but for the most part, you should be able to effectively counter any grunt you battle just by understanding what their in-game phrases mean.

Grunts do change their teams, much like Team GO Rocket's leaders and boss, but most will stick to their elemental themes, meaning the right counters can take care of grunts no matter how many times they change their lineup.

Each grunt dialogue and its corresponding team in Pokemon GO

"Do you know how hot Pokemon fire breath can get?" - Fire-type

- Fire-type "Don't tangle with us!" - Grass-type

- Grass-type "Battle against my Flying-type Pokemon!" - Flying-type

- Flying-type "Are you scared of psychics that use unseen power?" - Psychic-type

- Psychic-type "Let's rock and roll!" - Rock-type

- Rock-type "You'll be defeated into the ground!" - Ground-type

- Ground-type "These waters are treacherous!" - Water-type

- Water-type "Normal does not mean weak." - Normal-type

- Normal-type "Get ready to be shocked!" - Electric-type

- Electric-type "Go, my super bug Pokemon!" - Bug-type

- Bug-type "Coiled and ready to strike!" - Poison-type

- Poison-type "This buff physique isn't just for show!" - Fighting-type

- Fighting-type "Check out my cute Pokemon!" - Fairy-type

- Fairy-type "You're gonna be frozen in your tracks." - Ice-type

- Ice-type "You're no match for my iron will!" - Steel-type

- Steel-type "Don't bother - I've already won!/Get ready to be defeated!/Winning is for winners!" (Male) - Squirtle, Charmander, Bulbasaur, Quilava, Croconaw, Bayleef, Swampert, Sceptile, Blaziken

- Squirtle, Charmander, Bulbasaur, Quilava, Croconaw, Bayleef, Swampert, Sceptile, Blaziken "Ke...ke...ke...ke...ke...ke! " - Ghost-type

" - Ghost-type "Wherever there is light, there is also shadow." - Dark-type

- Dark-type "ROAR! ... How'd that sound?" - Dragon-type

- Dragon-type "Don't bother - I've already won!/Get ready to be defeated!/Winning is for winners!" (Female) - 3x Snorlax, Poliwrath, Gyarados, Garveoir, Dragonite

Recommended Pokemon lineups to counter each grunt in Pokemon GO

Fire-type Grunt - Kyogre, Groudon, Rampardos

- Kyogre, Groudon, Rampardos Water-type Grunt - Zekrom, Xurkitree, Raikou

- Zekrom, Xurkitree, Raikou Grass-type Grunt - Darmanitan, Mamoswine, Ho-Oh

- Darmanitan, Mamoswine, Ho-Oh Electric-type Grunt - Groudon, Landorus, Rhyperior

- Groudon, Landorus, Rhyperior Ground-type Grunt - Kyogre, Tsareena, Alolan Exeggutor

- Kyogre, Tsareena, Alolan Exeggutor Ice-type Grunt - Heatran, Terrakion, Cobalion

- Heatran, Terrakion, Cobalion Flying-type Grunt - Xurkitree, Electivire, Rhyperior

- Xurkitree, Electivire, Rhyperior Psychic-type Grunt - Darkrai, Chandelure, Scizor

- Darkrai, Chandelure, Scizor Dark-type Grunt - Buzzwole, Conkeldurr, Zacian

- Buzzwole, Conkeldurr, Zacian Fairy-type Grunt - Nihilego, Gengar, Metagross

- Nihilego, Gengar, Metagross Steel-type Grunt - Blaziken, Emboar, Garchomp

- Blaziken, Emboar, Garchomp Bug-type Grunt - Moltres, Braviary, Tyranitar

- Moltres, Braviary, Tyranitar Poison-type Grunt - Rhyperior, Hippowdon, Mewtwo

- Rhyperior, Hippowdon, Mewtwo Rock-type Grunt - Keldeo, Chesnaught, Swampert

- Keldeo, Chesnaught, Swampert Normal-type Grunt - Zamazenta, Lucario, Machamp

- Zamazenta, Lucario, Machamp Fighting-type Grunt - Lugia, Galarian Articuno, Gardevoir

- Lugia, Galarian Articuno, Gardevoir Ghost-type Grunt - Darkrai, Hydreigon, Weavile

- Darkrai, Hydreigon, Weavile Dragon-type Grunt - Zacian, Kyurem, Galarian Darmanitan

- Zacian, Kyurem, Galarian Darmanitan Mixed-type Grunt (Male) - Raikou, Gyarados, Volcarona

- Raikou, Gyarados, Volcarona Mixed-type Grunt (Female) - Terrakion, Zapdos, Overqwil

Additionally, you can use just about any Pokemon you like as long as you ensure that the creature wins the ensuing elemental type matchup. Just be certain to use species with high IV stats and hard-hitting moves with quality energy generation.

The Team GO Rocket grunts aren't particularly difficult to overcome in Pokemon GO, so you should be able to take care of them even if you don't optimize your team for the encounter.

Poll : 0 votes