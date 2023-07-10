What are the best movesets for Wailmer and Wailord in Pokemon GO? 

Pokemon GO's latest Spotlight Hour, taking place on July 11, 2023, from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm local time, features Wailmer, the Ball Whale Pokemon. During this event, trainers can capture tons of Wailmer and even evolve them into Wailord. There are certainly more than a few reasons to do so, particularly when it comes to participating in both PvE and PvP battles.

Thanks to their high stamina stats, Wailmer and Wailord perform quite well as gym defenders in Pokemon GO, and they also have some limited applications on offense. Unfortunately, both species are hamstrung by a low Defense IV stat that results in their large health pools being whittled down rather quickly.

Nonetheless, if Pokemon GO fans want to use these two creatures in battle, they'll want to optimize them with the right movesets.

What are Wailmer's best movesets in Pokemon GO?

Unfortunately, Wailmer's stats hold it back quite a bit in Pokemon GO. Despite having great Stamina IVs resulting in a large health pool, it doesn't have the Attack and Defense IVs to be competitive in PvE or PvP. Regardless, some trainers may decide to use it in battles for one reason or another.

In PvE, Wailmer only has one real moveset worth utilizing by leaning into: Water Gun and Water Pulse. These moves will trigger the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) and improve its overall damage. Meanwhile, the creature has access to a few moves when it comes to PvP to give it slightly better type coverage.

By adding Heavy Slam to Wailmer's PvP moveset, it can potentially deal with lower-echelon Ice, Rock, or Fairy-type opponents. Even if Wailmer has Water-type moves to beat Rock-type enemies, using Heavy Slam gives it the best type coverage possible.

Recommended movesets for Wailmer

PvE - Water Gun + Water Pulse

PvP - Water Gun + Water Pulse + Heavy Slam

What are Wailord's best movesets in Pokemon GO?

Once Pokemon GO players evolve Wailmer into Wailord, battle prospects ramp up a little bit. This isn't to say that Wailord will be a top contender in PvE or PvP by any stretch of the imagination, but it does have a few niche applications outside of defending gyms with its huge health pool.

When operating on offense in PvE, Wailord will want to center on a Water-type moveset of Water Gun and Surf to trigger stab and deal decent damage. In PvP, the creature can branch into either Hyper Beam for neutral damage options or Blizzard to counter Dragon, Flying, Grass, and Ground-type foes.

All things considered, despite Blizzard not hitting as hard as Hyper Beam, it provides better overall type coverage and the ability to counter Grass-type foes that can give Wailmer a tough time.

Recommended movesets for Wailord

PvE - Water Gun + Surf

PvP - Water Gun + Surf + Blizzard

Keep in mind that although these movesets will assist Pokemon GO trainers in dealing decent damage with Wailord, it still doesn't deal the kind of damage one can expect from other Water-type creatures. Players will have to be mindful of team-building around Wailord to ensure its success in both PvE and PvP battles.

