What are the new teams for Arlo, Sierra, and Cliff in Pokemon GO Team GO Rocket Takeover? (February 2023)

Pokemon GO's latest Team GO Rocket Takeover event begins on February 1, 2023, and the sinister organization appears to be returning in force. The Rockets are shuffling up their battle teams of Shadow Pokemon to take trainers by surprise, but fortunately, the community has determined which creature will be used by which members.

Three of the most important members to watch are Cliff, Arlo, and Sierra, Team GO Rocket's leaders who serve directly under Giovanni. If trainers want to get to the malicious crime boss, they must go through the trio of leaders first. Each leader has a new team of Shadow creatures to use in battle, and they'll each be bringing along their trusted sidekick seen on other teams.

Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra have new teams for Pokemon GO's Team GO Rocket Takeover

Pokemon GO trainers will have to prepare for Team GO Rocket's new battle parties (Image via Niantic)

Team GO Rocket Takeover will take place from February 1, 2023, to February 5, 2023. During this time, trainers will be able to take on Team GO Rocket quite frequently compared to standard gameplay. The creatures they encounter in battle will be quite different from the past few months of Pokemon GO gameplay.

Since this is the case, it's not a bad idea to take a look at each Rocket leader's team and prepare a counter-strategy before the event begins in earnest.

Cliff's New Team

Slot One - Magnemite

- Magnemite Slot Two - Venusaur, Pinsir, or Omastar

- Venusaur, Pinsir, or Omastar Slot Three - Tyranitar, Sharpedo, or Camerupt

Arlo's New Team

Slot One - Nidoran (Male)

- Nidoran (Male) Slot Two - Crobat, Steelix, or Cradily

- Crobat, Steelix, or Cradily Slot Three - Charizard, Scizor, or Armaldo

Sierra's New Team

Slot One - Beldum

- Beldum Slot Two - Lapras, Sharpedo, or Flygon

- Lapras, Sharpedo, or Flygon Slot Three - Alakazam, Houndoom, or Shiftry

At the moment, it isn't clear what the percentage chances are for each Pokemon to appear in a given slot of one of the leaders' battle teams. Slot one will always have a 100% chance of appearing. However, the other choices in the next two slots are up in the air until the event begins and more data from the Pokemon GO community arrives.

However, it's highly likely that Tyranitar, Scizor, and Houndoom will appear more often on their respective teams. These three Pokemon are the companions of Cliff, Arlo, and Sierra, respectively. This is also why they appear in every Team GO Rocket leader lineup regardless of the changes.

With the right counters to each Team GO Rocket leader in place, trainers should have little trouble defeating them in Pokemon GO. As each leader falls, players can assemble a Super Rocket Radar capable of leading them to Giovanni. Afterward, all that remains is a battle with the Rocket boss himself, and he has a powerful Shadow Registeel at his side.

While Shadow Registeel won't be easy to beat, Pokemon GO trainers who manage to do so will be rewarded with the opportunity to capture it for their own use.

Considering Registeel is an effective combatant in both PvE and PvP battles, the Team GO Rocket Takeover is an excellent time to bag the Legendary Pokemon for the foreseeable future.

