What is Pokemon Friends? Everything you need to know about the puzzle game

By Aashish Victor
Modified Jul 22, 2025 21:13 GMT
What is Pokemon friends? Everything you need to know about the puzzle game
Everything to know about Pokemon Friends (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Friends is the newest entry in the thriving realm of Pokemon titles. This delightful puzzle game brings a combination of creativity and challenge to players of all ages. It is designed for both the Nintendo Switch and mobile platforms and is free to begin, with optional content accessed through in-game purchases.

With bright graphics, daily tasks, and lots of puzzles to crack, it's an enjoyable and calming way to immerse yourself in the world of Pokemon. But what is Pokemon Friends, and how is it unique?

What is Pokemon Friends?

Released worldwide on July 22, 2025, Pokemon Friends has now launched through a global reveal at Pokemon Presents. Released on iOS, iPadOS, Android, and the Nintendo Switch, this puzzle game offers a gentle and comfortable take on the series.

At its core, the game features over 1,200 different puzzles, ranging from quick challenges to complex, thoughtful riddles. By completing these puzzles, players earn Yarn, which can then be used to craft in-game plush versions of popular Pokemon.

Players must help citizens with their tasks, puzzle by puzzle, in the whimsical world of Think Town. The city thrives on creativity and teamwork, and your ability to solve problems will be crucial to bringing its cuddly inhabitants back to happiness.

Daily challenges are released, prompting repeat play. With a calendar system built into the game, you can keep up with your progress and celebrate each day's success.

Pokemon Friends: Customize your Plush Paradise

Plush customization as revealed in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Plush customization as revealed in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One of the best aspects is personalizing your own room. Users can decorate their environment with different wallpapers, furniture, and Pokemon plushes. Whether you want to create a warm feeling or something dynamic and colourful, there are more than enough design choices to try out.

How many save files are available in Pokemon Friends?

Pokemon Friends is playable by everyone. It has five save files, allowing multiple family members to enjoy their own special progress and collections.

Pokemon Friends: Expand your experience with DLC

Pikachu&#039;s Power Line puzzle from the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Pikachu's Power Line puzzle from the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While the core game is free, extra content is available to unlock via paid downloadable content (DLC). There are currently a number of packs available:

  • Basic Pack (£9.99): Adds 20 new puzzles, 6 yarn types, 50 plush, two setups, three wallpapers, and extra quests.
  • Puzzle On Pack (£14.99): Includes 10 more puzzles, 6 additional yarn types, 40 plush, four wallpapers, and new quests.
  • Puzzle Pack 2: Offers 10 puzzles, 6 yarn types, 40 plush, and 4 wallpapers.

These expansion packs add more challenges, customization choices, and plush friends to find in the game.

Important notes

  • An online connection is needed to play, and data fees can be applicable on mobile devices.
  • The game has optional purchases within the game; therefore, parental supervision is recommended for children.

About the author
Aashish Victor

Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO. His educational background is in Mass Media and Music Production, but gaming always served as his favorite escape. Today, he has taken it up professionally.

A die-hard fan of the franchise, Aashish lives and breathes Pokemon. He has equal appreciation for single-player and multiplayer games. Nonetheless, if he had to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Guild Wars 2 due to its compelling storyline. However, if he were to go full throttle into the competitive side, Dota 2 would get his blood pumping.

Aashish prioritizes sourcing and reporting accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He relies heavily on official social media accounts to stay updated with what's going on. When not immersed in creating content, Aashish engages in music production and photography.

Know More

Edited by Aashish Victor
