What is Pokemon Infinite Fusion? All you need to know about the fan game

Pokemon fans are some of the most fervent in the gaming industry, and they prove it quite often via art, music, animation, and even fanmade games. One of the most notable of these fanmade titles utilizes an old gameplay mechanic to provide a new sense of excitement and strategy.

In 2015, Pokecommunity user Schrroms debuted Pokemon Infinite Fusion, a twist on the Red version of the game. Although the title feels like a ROM hack at its core, it uses gameplay implementations that most other hacks can't match and is also packaged as a .exe file for Windows-based PCs.

But what does playing Pokemon Infinite Fusion entail? How does it work? What makes it different from other fan games or the official series titles?

What to know about fan-made Pokemon Infinite Fusion

Various fused creatures that can be made in Pokemon Infinite Fusion (Image via Softonic)

Though its story is admittedly light on plot, Pokemon Infinite Fusion's primary draw is the return of the DNA Splicer from the Black and White 2 titles for the Nintendo DS. However, the splicer can now be used to fuse multiple Pocket Monsters to create an entirely new creature.

Thanks to the online resource Pokemon Fusion Generator, the sprites in Infinite Fusion are fully-developed and can result in some pretty cool (or hilarious) creature combinations. The community has also offered its aid to flesh out and improve the sprites of in-game fusions, resulting in over 50,000 custom sprites for the fused species.

The plot follows roughly the same conventions as Pokemon Red, with players venturing out to collect eight gym badges, defeating the Elite Four to become League Champion, and foiling the plans of Team Rocket. In doing so, trainers will spend plenty of time not only training and evolving their Pocket Monsters but also fusing them to create new and powerful species.

Every creature from the first two generations of the series is available to capture and fuse, as well as 101 other species from Generations III to VII.

In addition to fusing creatures outright, trainers will be able to find many fused Pokemon via other means, and species that have evolutions will still evolve. Each fused monster has the combined attributes, abilities, and learnable moves of its "parents." This results in unique elemental type combinations and movesets that normally wouldn't be conceivable in the original series of games.

With over 176,400 different fusion combinations, Infinite Fusion provides a new way to play Pocket Monsters that few fan games can parallel.

Features found in Pokemon Infinite Fusion

Fuse any species to create entirely new Pocket Monsters with combined elemental types and moves. DNA Splicers that facilitate fusion can be purchased at any Pokemart.

Every creature from Generations I and II is available along with all of their evolutions, and an additional 101 species have been added from Generations III to VII.

Travel through the Kanto and Johto regions and collect 16 badges from the gym leader challenge. Kanto also possesses extra areas to explore.

Explore postgame content including exploring the Sevii Islands and events taking place in Johto. New cities, puzzles, and sidequests are available. 25 Legendary Pokemon can be caught in the postgame, and trainers can rematch the gym leaders of Kanto/Johto to unlock a showdown with the Super Elite Four and a final battle with a mysterious individual on Mt. Silver.

Any creatures you obtain can be nicknamed directly from the in-game menu.

Experience the in-game narrative enhanced by over 40 subquests from NPCs.

After battling NPCs, challenge them to a rematch for a higher-difficulty battle or trade with them.

Wonder Trade returns in a simulated capacity, allowing trainers to collect species without linking to multiplayer.

Fairy-type Pocket Monsters and moves are available.

A Day/Night cycle that moves independently of the game clock.

Battle-Centric facilities such as the Triple Battle Lounge and Battle Factory to hone your skills.

Classic Mode and a Randomizer Mode.

Speed Up button.

Reversed Mode that reverses trainer fusions.

As previously mentioned, Infinite Fusion is currently only developed for Windows-based PCs. However, other platforms that can emulate the Windows engine have been able to run the title as well, though complications can occur.

Whatever the case may be, despite being eight years old, Infinite Fusion is still certainly worth checking out thanks to the constant stream of updates it has received since its debut.

