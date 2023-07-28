What's the difference between City Safari and Safari Zone in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO has a new event type arriving in late 2023 called City Safaris, which will see fans traveling to cities across the globe to take part in activities catered to the areas. Along the way, trainers can catch themed wild Pokemon, participate in research, and explore the cities. Currently, Niantic has City Safaris planned for Seoul, Barcelona, and Mexico City.

Some Pokemon GO players may be wondering what exactly makes City Safari different from the existing Safari Zone events that have been running for years. In truth, the two event types are quite similar, but the differences are there when players examine the details.

Analyzing the differences between Safari Zone and City Safari in Pokemon GO

Safari Zone events in Pokemon GO have taken place either across multiple cities in a given region or have focused on a single city. City Safaris, based on the initial information provided by Niantic, appear to be doing the latter. However, the focus will be more attuned to the history and features of the city in question.

Many of the same features seen in Safari Zones, like region-exclusive Pokemon spawns, increased shiny variant appearances, and event locales having long-lasting Lure Modules attached to their Pokestops, remain. However, Niantic's announcement for City Safaris has introduced a few additions that weren't present in Safari Zones.

Specifically, the City Safaris are providing opportunities for Pokemon GO players who have purchased tickets to get certain Pocket Monsters before they're made available worldwide elsewhere. For example, 2023's slate of City Safaris will let trainers catch Skiddo and Gogoat, who have yet to be introduced to the mobile title elsewhere.

In addition to this bonus, players will also receive a Special Research questline with their ticket that involves Professor Willow and an Eevee equipped with an explorer's hat. The quests appear to be centered specifically on the participating city and its points of interest, something that the Safari Zone has not utilized. Eevee can also be obtained via Field Research, which is another new staple.

Niantic has also promised that City Safaris will be more open-ended, as players can experience various parts of a city and its tasks/rewards without having to follow them in a specific order. This should provide fans with plenty of freedom as they travel through the city and enjoy Pokemon GO with the community.

Where Safari Zones set specific Pokemon spawns and other parameters, often across multiple cities in a country or region, City Safaris appear to be catered more narrowly toward each city based on Niantic's official announcements. This means a player who ventures to Barcelona won't find the same spawns or research as they would in Mexico City, etc.

Serebii.net @SerebiiNet



Details being added @ pic.twitter.com/DutzYdkfps Serebii Update: Pokémon GO City Safari events have been announced for Seoul, Barcelona and Mexico City this autumnDetails being added @ serebii.net

For all intents and purposes, Pokemon GO's City Safari events appear to be smaller-scale iterations of Safari Zones that share more similarities than differences. These events may be a great way for trainers who can't travel to a Safari Zone to still enjoy a very similar experience while still undertaking gameplay that has some uniqueness of its own.