When is Chandelure coming to Pokemon Unite?

Pokemon Unite's collection of playable Pocket Monsters continues to expand, and a particularly beloved Ghost/Fire-type will soon make its way to Aeos Island. An announcement from the game's official Japanese social media account confirms that Chandelure will be added to the game in late April. While an exact release date has yet to be revealed, players can expect to see this new addition in just a few weeks.

Preliminary footage from the Public Test Server has also cropped up detailing that Chandelure will be an Attacker that prioritizes Special Attack damage.

While Chandelure is coming to Pokemon Unite shortly, what is currently known about this new addition?

Here's what we know about Chandelure in Pokemon Unite so far

Based on early impressions of Public Test Server information, Chandelure will be a ranged Attacker in Pokemon Unite. It will unsurprisingly use Special Attack damage over physical damage, and its full evolutionary tree is playable. This means that like many other Unite Licenses, trainers will have to level up and evolve Litwick into Lampent, and then Lampent into Chandelure by the end of the match.

Thanks to players who have access to Pokemon Unite's Public Test Server, the community has received a closer look at the moves that will be available to Chandelure and its prior evolutions:

Moves available to Chandelure in Pokemon Unite:

Infiltrator (Passive) - When Chandelure deals damage to an enemy in Pokemon Unite, its next attack will ignore a portion of the opponent's Special Defense stat. This effect can stack, though initial information doesn't specify how many times.

When Chandelure deals damage to an enemy in Pokemon Unite, its next attack will ignore a portion of the opponent's Special Defense stat. This effect can stack, though initial information doesn't specify how many times. Ember - A small flame is fired by the user, damaging an enemy target while slowing their movement speed and leaving them with a burn, causing damage over time. For a short time after Ember is used, it can be fired again.

- A small flame is fired by the user, damaging an enemy target while slowing their movement speed and leaving them with a burn, causing damage over time. For a short time after Ember is used, it can be fired again. Fire Blast (Level 5) - A blast of fire is shot in a specified direction. Enemies caught in the path are damaged and burned. At the end of the fire stream, an explosion occurs. If an enemy Pokemon is caught in this explosion, it'll receive extra damage and the move's cooldown will be reduced.

- A blast of fire is shot in a specified direction. Enemies caught in the path are damaged and burned. At the end of the fire stream, an explosion occurs. If an enemy Pokemon is caught in this explosion, it'll receive extra damage and the move's cooldown will be reduced. Mystical Fire (Level 5) - Multiple flames are thrown out in an arc pattern into a target area a certain number of times. Enemies hit by the flames are damaged and burned. When a flame hits an enemy Pokemon, the user will receive one heat energy. If Mystical Fire is used again as a follow-up attack, an explosive flame is shot out, dealing damage based on the amount of heat energy collected and burning the target. After the follow-up is used, basic attacks can't be used for a short time period.

- Multiple flames are thrown out in an arc pattern into a target area a certain number of times. Enemies hit by the flames are damaged and burned. When a flame hits an enemy Pokemon, the user will receive one heat energy. If Mystical Fire is used again as a follow-up attack, an explosive flame is shot out, dealing damage based on the amount of heat energy collected and burning the target. After the follow-up is used, basic attacks can't be used for a short time period. Night Shade - An area attack that damages enemy targets and marks them. When a marked opponent is damaged, it will be unable to act for a short amount of time.

- An area attack that damages enemy targets and marks them. When a marked opponent is damaged, it will be unable to act for a short amount of time. Poltergeist (Level 7) - A haunted area is created that includes floating furniture. Any enemy that enters the mirages in the zone will take damage and have their movement speed reduced. Additionally, any enemy in Pokemon Unite that so much as touches the border of the haunted area will also receive a movement speed reduction.

- A haunted area is created that includes floating furniture. Any enemy that enters the mirages in the zone will take damage and have their movement speed reduced. Additionally, any enemy in Pokemon Unite that so much as touches the border of the haunted area will also receive a movement speed reduction. Imprison (Level 7) - The user creates a zone in front of itself. The first enemy caught in the zone will be rendered incapable of acting, and all further enemies that are inside the zone or enter it will become imprisoned and incapable of using their moves.

- The user creates a zone in front of itself. The first enemy caught in the zone will be rendered incapable of acting, and all further enemies that are inside the zone or enter it will become imprisoned and incapable of using their moves. Ignite Midnight (Unite Move) - Chandelure seals the area around it in darkness, which can obscure enemy Pokemon's vision. When Ignite Midnight is used again, Chandelure will fire a beam of fire in a specified direction. The beam damages opponents hit by it, and the final blast of the beam will deal bonus damage. Furthermore, Chandelure can direct the beam while it is firing, allowing it to change the direction of the attack.

The Pokemon Company will likely release a spotlight trailer for the Ghost/Fire-type before its release in Pokemon Unite. This should allow fans to customize their builds and Boost Emblem configurations ahead of time.

Since Lapras arrives in Pokemon Unite on April 13, 2023, players can expect Chandelure's release to be sometime after that date but before the end of April.

