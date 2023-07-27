When is Mega Diancie coming to Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO's Season of Hidden Gems continues, and trainers are likely looking forward to the inclusion of Diancie, a Rock/Fairy Mythical Pokemon that has served as something of a mascot for the current season. Its unique typing and high stats should make it a popular pick, and its gem-based aesthetic suits this season's theme.

Fans of the original Pokemon series are likely well aware that Diancie also has a Mega Evolution. After plenty of speculation, Niantic has confirmed that this power-boosted form of Diancie will also be available in Pokemon GO in 2023.

Pokemon GO fans curious about Mega Diancie's release date will want to examine the circumstances surrounding its debut and what requirements must be met to obtain it.

Breaking down Mega Diancie's release date and conditions in Pokemon GO

In addition to Diancie's debut in Pokemon GO, its Mega Evolution will also arrive in the same time frame. Specifically, the Mythical Pocket Monster and its mega form will be made available during GO Fest 2023. However, there are a few caveats to be aware of, and those who don't take note of them may miss out on the chance to catch this rare species.

Mega Diancie's first appearances will be during the real-world portions of GO Fest 2023 in London, Osaka, and New York City. Those who travel to these events and who have purchased a GO Fest ticket will get the opportunity not just to capture Diancie, but also Mega Evolve it if they accumulate enough Mega Energy during the event.

In addition to the real-world portions of Pokemon GO Fest, those who purchase a ticket will also gain access to Diancie and its Mega Evolution during the global portion of the event. This part of GO Fest will take place digitally in-game and will be accessible to players worldwide, negating the need to travel to a specific city to participate.

Scheduled times for each portion of Pokemon GO Fest 2023

London - August 4-6, 2023

- August 4-6, 2023 Osaka - August 4-6, 2023

- August 4-6, 2023 New York City - August 18-20, 2023

- August 18-20, 2023 Global - August 26-27, 2023

Although the global part of GO Fest 2023 will be open to all trainers, you'll need to purchase a ticket to the event to obtain Diancie/Mega Diancie. This will give you access to the Special Research that will allow you to capture Diancie.

Then, by continuing the steps of the research and completing Carbink raids, you will be able to collect Mega Energy for your Diancie. With enough energy, you can Mega Evolve Diancie to boost its power temporarily, making it even more effective in battle than before.

As long as you purchase the GO Fest 2023 ticket, you'll be able to access Mega Diancie during the event regardless of whether you're participating in real-world events or the global segment. However, the price varies depending on the portion of GO Fest being attended.

Pokemon GO Fest 2023 ticket prices

Osaka - Currently sold out

- Currently sold out London - £32.00 or equivalent without extra amenities

- £32.00 or equivalent without extra amenities New York City - $30 or equivalent without amenities

- $30 or equivalent without amenities Global - $14.99 or equivalent in a player's local currency

The price tag for GO Fest 2023 may be quite high, but the event promises much more than the debut of Diancie and its Mega Evolution. Dozens of wild Pocket Monsters will be available to catch, several resource bonuses will be in effect, and Mega Rayquaza will appear as a raid boss for the first time.