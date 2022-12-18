When is the next full moon in Pokemon GO? (December 2022)

With the December Community Day 2022 event in full swing in Pokemon GO, there are plenty of things trainers will have to unpack about the two-day gala affair. The occasion brings a plethora of pocket monsters available from Community Day events in 2021 and 2022, including Teddiursa and its unique evolution form Ursaluna.

Ursaluna is a Generation 8 pocket monster known as the Peat Pokemon that evolves from Ursaring, which itself evolves from Teddiursa. It debuted in Pokemon GO during the November 2022 Community Day, featuring the first member of its evolution family, Teddiursa.

Along with the first appearance, it was also revealed that to get a Ursaluna, Pokemon GO players will not only require 100 Teddiursa Candy but also the full moon being up in-game. All Pokemon Legends: Arceus players will be quite acquainted with this requirement.

Since Teddiursa is a part of the ongoing December Community Day 2022, it is expected that Pokemon GO players will be wondering when the next full moon is in Niantic's popular AR title so that they can evolve their catch to its third and final form.

The next full moon in Pokemon GO coincides with December Community Day 2022

The December Community Day is being held on Saturday, December 17, 2022, and Sunday, December 18, 2022, from 9 am to 9 pm local time, allowing trainers worldwide to participate in the event and engage in its festivities in their timezone. Those wondering if they can come away with a Ursaluna when the current event ends need not fret.

As mentioned above, evolving Ursaring (Teddiursa's evolved form) into Ursaluna has an added requirement beyond the mere accumulation of Teddiursa Candy. The last time the full moon was up in the in-game sky was on November 12 and November 13, 2022, with the next iteration being during December Community Day 2022.

The full moon is currently visible (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Players of the AR title will be able to notice the full moon in the in-game sky from Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 2 pm local time to Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 6 am local time. The full moon will again be visible on Sunday, December 18, 2022, from 2 pm to 9 pm local time.

Pokemon GO trainers with the requisite amount of candy will be able to get a Ursaluna from a Teddiursa during this time of the full moon in-game. Furthermore, Ursaluna will have the Charged Attack High Horsepower learned after evolving from Ursaring during December Community Day 2022.

The December Community Day 2022 is an excellent opportunity for those Pokemon GO trainers who missed out on one or more Community Days in 2021 and 2022.

This year's final Community Day event brings its own Timed Research, Special Research, egg hatches, wild encounters, raid bosses, and plenty more for players to immerse themselves in.

