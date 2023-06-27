When are Regieleki and Regidrago returning to Pokemon GO? (July 2023)

Pokemon GO introduced Regieleki and Regidrago during the Season of Rising Heroes, but the two legendary creatures have been tough to find since then. Fortunately, trainers will have another opportunity to catch both monsters during mid- and late July as part of the Season of Hidden Gems. This was confirmed by Niantic on the game's seasonal calendar.

According to the calendar, Regieleki will appear in Pokemon GO's 5-star raids from July 13, 2023, to July 25, 2023. It will also receive a Raid Hour event on July 19 at 6:00 pm local time. Meanwhile, Regidrago will appear in the same raids from July 25, 2023, to August 4, 2023, with a Raid Day arriving on July 26.

It may be a while before these two creatures arrive again after these events, so Pokemon GO players will want to take advantage while they can.

How to get Regieleki and Regidrago in Pokemon GO in July 2023

During the dates listed above, Regieleki and Regidrago will appear as 5-star raid bosses in Pokemon GO. Though this makes the two legendary creatures formidable, the right team of counters and a few determined trainers can overtake both of them. Once defeated, players can capture the Pocket Monsters in the post-raid encounter.

Regieleki and Regidrago are obviously creatures with two different elemental types, so players will need different battle parties to take into raids to contend with each one. Like all the legendaries in the Regi Family, Regieleki and Regidrago are both species with a single elemental type.

As an Electric-type in Pokemon GO, Regieleki is susceptible to Ground-type moves. Meanwhile, Regidrago is a Dragon-type, making it weak to Dragon, Fairy, and Ice-type attacks. Trainers who are formulating battle parties should collect high CP, high IV stat species that can counter these foes in battle and deal super effective damage.

Additionally, Pokemon GO players will need to stock up on raid passes. Otherwise, they won't be able to participate in the raids when they go live. Bringing along healing items and Revives is also advised to heal any creature who faints during the raid battle.

Here's how to catch Regieleki/Regidrago in Pokemon GO:

Await the outlined times above for the specific Pokemon you're hoping to find and head out into the game world. Look for five-star raid eggs at gyms or just Regieleki/Regidrago themselves. Be sure to have your battle party ready along with your raid passes and healing items. Bring along some friends as much as possible to ensure that the raid goes smoothly. Enter the gym's raid lobby by expending a raid pass and assemble your team of six Pokemon to head into battle. When the lobby timer expires, start hammering away at the raid boss as much as possible with your Fast and Charged Moves. If you lose some of your creatures due to fainting from damage, be sure to revive and heal them as quickly as possible and send them back in. With enough damage and teamwork, Regieleki/Regidrago should fall. All that's left to do afterward is to catch the two creatures with a well-timed Premier Ball throw.

That's all there is to it! Catching these two legendary creatures is one thing, but players who wish to use them in battles may want to go through these raids multiple times. Doing so allows trainers to find specimens with the highest possible IV stats, which should make them much more effective in both PvE and PvP.

