When is Shiny Galarian Slowpoke coming to Pokemon GO? 

Though it was introduced to Pokemon GO quite some time ago, Galarian Slowpoke didn't arrive with its shiny variant available. However, on March 18, 2023, trainers will finally be able to capture shiny Galarian Slowpoke in the game.

Thanks to the debut of Slowpoke Community Day in Pokemon GO, Galarian Slowpoke's golden shiny variant will be obtainable. One of the best ways to capture this new shiny form is to participate in this event.

However, if that isn't possible, Galarian Slowpoke's shiny form will remain available in the game moving forward, so trainers don't have to worry about missing out.

Finding a shiny Galarian Slowpoke after the Community Day event will be tough, but it is no longer impossible in Pokemon GO.

All you need to know about catching Galarian Slowpoke in Pokemon GO's Slowpoke Community Day

Slowpoke's two main regional forms are in the limelight for March 18's Community Day (Image via Niantic)

On March 18, 2023, from 2:00 to 5:00 pm, Slowpoke's Community Day will be underway. Both Slowpoke regional forms will have their wild spawns boosted during this time. This will allow Pokemon GO fans to catch plenty of them and encounter more shinies than normal, thanks to the sheer volume of spawns.

Furthermore, after the three hours of the main Community Day have ended, trainers can also find both iterations of Slowpoke in 4-star raids from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm local time.

As a Community Day event, March 18 will also provide players with the opportunity to encounter "photobomb" Pokemon when they take pictures. If players haven't found a shiny by prowling the wild or taking on 4-star raids, taking a few snapshots can yield more Slowpoke spawns. However, Niantic hasn't clarified if both versions of Slowpoke will appear during photobombs.

With that in mind, there are still a few days for players to prepare for the upcoming Pokemon GO event.

It's highly advised to collect as many Pokeballs and raid passes as possible. Trainers will have to encounter as many Galarian Slowpoke as possible to maximize their chances of a shiny popping up. By searching in the wild and raiding after the three-hour Community Day window, players should be in great shape to find the new golden shiny.

If possible, it's also advised to bring along some incense and lure modules. These items will attract spawns around the player or an attached Pokestop, respectively. However, during March 18's Community Day, these two items will last for three hours. This makes them an incredibly potent aid in catching additional Galarian Slowpoke and spawning as many as possible to find a shiny.

Hopefully, with all the outlined tools above, Pokemon GO players will find plenty of shiny Galarian Slowpoke effectively. Unfortunately, the Community Day only lasts three hours when it comes to wild spawns, but at least the opportunity to continue raiding Galarian Slowpoke will remain for five more hours.

This may not be the most economical use of raid passes. However, if trainers want to find a shiny Galarian Slowpoke, burning those passes and taking on raids may be their best bet after the wild spawns cease.

Additionally, succeeding in one of these 4-star raids will cause Slowpoke/Galarian Slowpoke to spawn around the gym where the raid took place for 30 minutes. This is a huge plus for Pokemon GO players.

Poll : 0 votes