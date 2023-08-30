When will Pokemon GO Season 12 Adventures Abound begin?

Pokemon GO's upcoming in-game season has been confirmed to be titled Adventures Abound, as Niantic tipped its hand with a trailer during GO Fest 2023's New York festivities. The Season of Hidden Gems is officially coming to an end, and trainers are looking forward to the mobile title's next content-filled campaign, for which excitement is already building within the game's dedicated community.

So, when will Adventures Abound debut in Pokemon GO, and what can players expect to see? Niantic has been fairly light on details, but there are a few bits and pieces of information provided by the developer to give players a more complete picture of the upcoming season.

Pokemon GO's Hidden Gems season is due to end on September 1, 2023. Adventures Abound should begin on the same day at 10 am local time and will carry on until December 1, 2023, 10 am local time to follow the same four-month seasonal timeframe. There's no reason to suspect that Niantic will break the pattern with the timing of Season 12.

What can players expect from Pokemon GO's Adventures Abound season?

As previously noted, Niantic has been pretty tight-lipped about Pokemon GO's newest season, aside from a few cryptic tweets via the game's official account. Fortunately, these aren't exactly the most secretive hints, and it didn't take long for players to unravel the posts and determine what Niantic was telling its fanbase.

The most obvious information provided centers on the Paldea regions starter Pokemon Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. As confirmation, Niantic tweeted silhouettes of the in-game models for Quaxly's final evolution, Quaquaval, Fuecoco's first evolution, Crocalor, and Sprigatito's first evolution, Floragato.

Three of the Paldean starter Pokemon's evolutions as hinted by Niantic. (Image via @PokemonGO/X)

In addition to the Paldean starters, the Pokemon GO account also tweeted out the imagery of a rocky canyon blasted by a heat wave before presenting the logo of the game's Community Day Classic event. The account tweeted that the next classic would take place on September 2, 2023.

Since the last Community Day Classic event featured Squirtle, this has led many Pokemon GO players to assume that Charmander will be the next star of the classic event. Niantic hasn't confirmed as much itself, but the writing is certainly on the wall, and the leaking community has yet to make any denial of its own.

Aside from these hints by Niantic, the name of the season seems to lend itself to some speculation. Pokemon GO players have opined that since the title is Adventures Abound, they may be seeing more gameplay centered around Buddy Pokemon travels, egg-hatching, and the recently-implemented Routes feature.

So far, Niantic has been mum on the subject, but it's hard not to see these assumptions being true considering each season revolves around a central theme. As a result, trainers may want to expect to get out into the world and cover a lot of ground doing so, as there may be plenty of rewards waiting for them.

Whatever the case, trainers should likely prepare for a heavy influx of information either before September 1 approaches or when the day arrives. Niantic may be light on details for now, but it certainly can't do so forever. It's only a matter of time before Adventures Abound's info comes to light.