Where to get Sun Stone in Pokemon GO? (January 2023)

With the Crackling Voltage event in Pokemon GO finally bringing Shiny Helioptile to live servers, players everywhere are going to want to evolve their new Shiny Pokemon into Heliolisk.

However, as soon as trainers catch their new Helioptile, they will be met with an unusual symbol because of this creature's evolution requirements.

Helioptile, as well as several other creatures in the mobile game, require additional criteria to be met before trainers can evolve them. This requirement is the use of a special item.

While there are many different items a creature could need before they evolve, the one trainers will need in the case of Helioptile is a Sun Stone.

Given how hard it is to come by many evolution items in Pokemon GO, players may need some pointers when it comes to finding a specific instance of one of these consumables.

So where can players expect to get their hands on one of these rare Sun Stones?

Tips for finding the Sun Stone in Pokemon GO

A trainer holding a Sun Stone in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first and most unfortunate fact about finding Sun Stones in Pokemon GO is that there is no current scenario in which trainers are guaranteed to get one.

This means the only way players will be able to receive a Sun Stone is by completing one of the methods trainers use to get any evolution item and just hoping they get lucky.

One of the most common ways trainers can get evolution items in Pokemon GO is by completing enough Field Research to receive a Research Breakthrough package.

This can be done by completing one of the daily research tasks per day for seven days. Once players receive their package, they will receive a bevy of rewards, with one of them being a random evolution item.

Another way players can find evolution items is by completing the seven-day reward streak for spinning Pokestops. Once per day, if players spin Pokestops, they will receive a stamp.

This is stacked up to a maximum of seven times. Once players spin the first Pokestop on the seventh consecutive day, they will receive a bunch of rare rewards with a heightened chance of finding an item like a Sun Stone.

Players who are feeling lucky can also find evolution items by spinning Pokestops regularly. Though the odds are around 1%, there is still a chance players can find any evolution item.

However, this chance is then lowered further if players are trying to find a Sun Stone specifically, considering this 1% chance pulls from the entire evolution item table.

There are rare instances where trainers can earn these Sun Stones from certain field research quests. However, these sorts of tasks tend to be seasonal or only present during specific events.

Sadly, there does not appear to be any current quests that can reward players with such an item, so we can only hope they will give players a chance to earn a Sun Stone soon. Overall, Sun Stone is one of Pokemon GO's most rare items.

Though the new event has given players a reason to catch Helioptile, a Pokemon that evolves with the aforementioned item, it is a bit weird that they did not give players an easy way to earn one of these evolutionary stones. Sadly, players' only hope is to get lucky at Pokestops or with Research Breakthroughs.

