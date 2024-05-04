Zangoose vs Seviper: Which is better in Pokemon GO?

In the theme of Pokemon GO's Rivals Week, Niantic is bringing back one of the oldest rivalvies in the franchise. Ever since their debut in the third generation, Zangoose and Seviper have been mortal enemies, much like their inspirations, mongooses and vipers. While they were initially version exclusives, both will be available during this event.

With the opportunity to get both of these monsters at the same time, many players may be wondering which of the two is better. While players should still try to catch both of them for the sake of Pokedex completion, some may find that Zangoose is the better choice for competitive battles.

The benefits of usng Seviper in Pokemon GO

Seviper is a pure Poison-type, but the type is relatively weak in the competitive scene (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Seviper is a pure Poison-type, which means it is only weak to Psychic and Ground-type attacks. However, the type is not very good offensively in the state of the meta. This is because Ground and Steel are very common typings, but they resist attacks of the Poison element.

Seviper also lacks a lot of hard-hitting Poison-type moves, with its only charged attack of the element being Poison Fang. While it does have access to some Dark-type attacks, it lacks any other coverage option, severely limiting the types of matchups it can have a chance against.

Benefits of using Zangoose in Pokemon GO

Zangoose is much more favorable thanks to its many coverage options and decent pure Normal typing (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Being a Normal-type with access to Ghost, Dark, and Fighting-type attacks, Pokemon GO's Zangoose is a great counter for Ghost-types in the Great and Ultra Leagues. Thanks to its pure Normal typing, it strongly resists attacks of the Ghost element. Zangoose's stat total is also higher in Pokemon GO than Seviper's, meaning it can go into the Ultra League with much more stats.

Zangoose is built perfectly to take out Registeel and Giratina, two Legendary Pokemon that terrorize the Ultra League. However, some players may find that it is a bit frail if they do not have any shields to spare. Thankfully, its strong resistance to Giratina's Ghost-type attacks while also having Shadow Claw as a fast attack means that it can stay in much longer against this matchup.

Is Zangoose or Seviper better in Pokemon GO?

Zangoose is superior to Seviper in terms of competitive viability (Image via Game Freak)

When it comes down to which of the two is subjectively better, Zangoose tends to fit the bill better thanks to its higher stat count, more coverage options, and better typing for the current meta. However, this only matters in the realm of competitive battling, and not every player has Pokemon GO to climb its ranked ladder.

At the end of the day, every Pokemon is someone's favorite, so Seviper's value may be vastly different from that of another player. If players want to use Seviper competitively in Pokemon GO, they should feel confident in doing so.