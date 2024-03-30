Why Shadow Mewtwo in Pokemon GO is highly sought after

The return of Shadow Mewtwo in Pokemon GO has sparked a wave of excitement and eagerness among players who are keen to capture this powerhouse and make their mark in the game's competitive landscape. This formidable version of the iconic Psychic-type Pokemon is returning in Shadow Raids, offering Trainers a limited window from Saturday, March 30, at 6:00 AM Local Time to Sunday, March 31, at 10:00 PM Local Time to capture it.

The chance to encounter a Shiny Shadow variant only adds to the fervor. But what makes Shadow Pokemon so coveted? Let's dive into the reasons every Trainer should aim to snag this powerhouse.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Shadow Mewtwo is a coveted addition in Pokemon GO for its unmatched power

This Shadow variant has returned in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Shadow variant of Mewtwo boasts an impressive max CP of 4,724, complemented by an attack value of 300. Its defense and stamina are not to be overlooked either, making it a formidable opponent in battles. Ranking as the 13th strongest creature in Pokemon GO Masters League, including Pokemon not yet added to the game, Mewtwo's Shadow form is a force to be reckoned with.

Its psychic prowess is unparalleled, and when equipped with Psycho Cut and Psystrike, it outperforms nearly all competitors in its category.

Shadow Mewtwo in Pokemon GO has versatile movepool

Mewtwo in the Celestial video (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One of the most significant advantages is this Mewtow Shadow form's versatile movepool, allowing it to excel against various types. With access to moves like Shadow Ball, Thunderbolt, Focus Blast, and Flamethrower, this Shadow Pokemon can adapt to numerous battle scenarios, making it an invaluable asset for any team.

In comparison to other Pokemon, this Mewtwo form ranks impressively across multiple categories, showcasing its ability to hold its own against the game's top contenders.

Shadow Mewtwo's Raid and GBL viability in Pokemon GO

Mewtwo in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While Shadow Mewtwo in raid battles shines as a meta-defining attacker, its performance in the Go Battle League (GBL) is noteworthy, particularly in the Master League where it ranks 13th. Its combination of Psycho Cut, Psystrike, and Shadow Ball makes it a formidable choice, capable of dealing massive damage.

The choice between the Shadow and its regular Mewtow counterpart comes down to a trade-off between power and durability, with the Shadow variant offering unparalleled offensive capabilities at the expense of some resilience.

Shadow Mewtwo's cost of power

Shadow Mewtwo is one the most powerful creatures in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It's worth noting that powering up a Shadow Pokemon, including Mewtwo, requires more resources than non-Shadow variants. However, the investment is generally considered worthwhile for Trainers seeking to maximize their battle potential.

This particular Mewtwo's enhanced attack stat allows it to deal 20% more damage than its regular form, though it also receives 20% more damage, making it a glass cannon. Trainers must weigh these factors when deciding how many resources to allocate to powering up this Pokemon.

Should you Purify the Shadow variant of Mewtwo in Pokemon GO?

Should this shadow variant be purified? (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The question of whether to purify Shadow Mewtwo is a subject of much debate. Purifying would result in a loss of the attack boost unique to Shadow Pokemon, making it a less appealing option for those aiming for peak battle performance.

Given this Shadow form's exceptional strength and versatility, keeping it in its Shadow form is generally advised for competitive play.

Shadow Mewtwo's return to Pokemon GO is an event no Trainer would want to miss. Its staggering power, diverse movepool, and strategic value in both raids and the GBL make it a top priority for capture and investment.

Despite the higher resource requirements for powering up, the benefits of adding this Shadow form to one's arsenal are undeniable. As Trainers worldwide prepare for the upcoming Shadow Raids, the excitement is palpable. Shadow Mewtwo is not just any Pokemon; it's a game-changer.