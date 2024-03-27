Pokemon GO World of Wonders Taken Over: Shadow Mewtwo return, Shadow Groudon debut, and more

Pokemon GO World of Wonders Taken Over marks another iteration of the Team GO Rocket takeover events. The occasion features the in-game debut of Shadow Groudon and Shiny Shandile. It also sees the return of Shadow Mewtwo to five-star Shadow Raids on specific days.

We have gathered all the available information regarding the World of Wonders Taken Over event below.

Pokemon GO World of Wonders Taken Over schedule and debuts

The World of Wonders Taken Over event runs from Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at 12 am local time to Sunday, March 31, 2023, at 11.59 pm local time.

The occasion will see Shadow Groudon added into the mix as part of Team GO Rocket Boss Giovanni's battle party. Upon successfully defeating him, players will have a chance to catch the formidable beast.

Shiny Sandile also debuts in Pokemon GO with the World of Wonders Taken Over event. Lucky players may come across it by hatching 12 km eggs.

Pokemon GO World of Wonders Taken Over Shadow Mewtwo

Shadow Mewtwo returns to five-star Shadow Raids. It will appear there from Saturday, March 30, 2024, to Sunday, March 31, 2023. Lucky players can also encounter Shiny Shadow Mewtwo from these raids.

Our Shadow Mewtwo raid guide can help readers prepare properly for the difficult fight.

Pokemon GO World of Wonders Taken Over 12 km egg hatches

The 12 km egg hatches for World of Wonders Taken Over are as follows:

Larvitar [shiny variant available]

Sandile [shiny variant available]

Pawniard [shiny variant available]

Vullaby [shiny variant available]

Deino [shiny variant available]

Pancham [shiny variant available]

Salandit

Varoom

Pokemon GO World of Wonders Taken Over event bonuses

The event bonuses are as follows:

Team GO Rocket will appear more frequently at PokéStops and in balloons.

You can use a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokémon forget the Charged Attack Frustration.

Pokemon GO World of Wonders Taken Over Shadow Raids

The following Shadow Raid bosses appear during the event:

One-star Raids

Shadow Drowzee [shiny variant available]

Shadow Poliwag [shiny variant available]

Shadow Barboach

Shadow Foongus

Three-star Raids

Shadow Hitmontop

Shadow Wobbuffet

Shadow Sneasel [shiny variant available]

World of Wonders Taken Over Shadow Pokemon

Team GO Rocket Grunts and leaders (Sierra, Cliff, and Arlo) have received new Shadow Pokemon lineups. The following pocket monsters have also been turned into Shadow Pokemon:

Shadow Pidgey

Shadow Darumaka

Shadow Gothita

Shadow Solosis

Pokemon GO World of Wonders Taken Over wild encounters

The wild encounters that will appear frequently during the event are as follows:

Murkrow [shiny variant available]

Sableye [shiny variant available]

Purrloin [shiny variant available]

Scraggy [shiny variant available]

Inkay [shiny variant available]

Zorua [shiny variant available] (lucky encounter)

Vullaby [shiny variant available] (lucky encounter)

Deino [shiny variant available] (lucky encounter)

Pokemon GO World of Wonders Taken Over Special Research, Timed Research, and Field Research

Rocket World Special Research provides players with a chance to get a Super Rocket Radar that will lead them to Giovanni. World of Wonders Taken Over also brings both paid and free Timed Research questlines.

Event-themed Field Research tasks will reward pocket monster encounters and in-game resources.

