5 best Nike Air Jordan 1 colorways under $300

Nike introduced its most popular basketball silhouette, Air Jordan 1, back in 1985. The shoe gained almost instantaneous popularity due to its many qualities, including its mystique and style.

The first shoe sported by Michael Jordan from the Air Jordan line is currently priced at approx $1 million, which is a testament to the impact these sneakers have had on the sneaker world. It would not be an exaggeration to say that the signature line has had a long lasting impact on the worlds of fashion and sports, and is responsible for giving birth to sneaker culture.

Designed by Peter Moore back in 1985, the silhouette has been released in several different colorways and has seen many top collaborations. Although these sneakers are what every sneakerhead wants, they can be prohibitively expensive. So, we have formed a list of top five affordable Air Jordan 1 silhouettes.

From Retro High Shadow 2.0 to Low UNC: Top 5 Nike Air Jordan 1 colorways that won't burn your pocket

1) Nike Air Jordan 1 High OG A Ma Maniere

Air Jordan 1 High OG A Ma Maniere (Image via Nike)

The A Ma Maniere label revealed the Air Jordan 1 High silhouette in 2021, inspired by the realities of the Black community. The Nike site introduces the shoes as:

"Paying respect to the shoe's elegant heritage, James and his team exercised restraint in their embellishments, bringing a new level of luxury to the Air Jordan 1 without changing its original shape or stance."

Dressed in Burgundy Crush/Sail colorway, the shoes feature a suede cracked leather upper contrasted with burgundy crunch accents over the collars.

With swooshes finished in a premium reptilian texture, the silhouette features many fine details such as silky qulited lining, co-branded custom woven tongue, and insole labels.

The "You have to expect things of yourself before you can do them" lettering text is accentuated beneath the ankle flaps along with MJ's signature.

At the base, a rubber outsole sits beneath a yellowed sail midsole. The shoes are accompanied by burgundy laces and a special tag on the insole, reading "Airness by A Ma Maniere for Air Jordan" lettering.

The pair was released globally on SNKRS on December 3, 2021, for a retail price of $200. Currently, the sneakers can be availed for a reseller price of $300 on StockX.

2) Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High Royal Toe

Bestoffshoes @bestoffshoes Air Jordan 1 Retro High « Royal Toe » Air Jordan 1 Retro High « Royal Toe » https://t.co/WsHr6tBr8J

The Air Jordan Retro High OG Royal Toe pays homage to the original Air Jordan Royal sneakers. The sneakers are donned in a Black/White/Game Royal Blue colorway and offer a similar color scheme as the Bred Toe from 2018.

The sneakers' upper is constructed in white leather with overlays carved out of contrasting black leather. The royal blue touches are then seen over the sole, ankle panel, and titular royal blue toe. The black leather is further seen accentuating the iconic swoosh logos.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Royal Toe" ホワイトデーはケーキですNike Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Royal Toe" ホワイトデーはケーキ🍰です✨Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Royal Toe" https://t.co/oa3r5VtJ2R

The toe boxes are dyed in a cool tone, which matches the subtle hints at the treads and ankles of the sneakers. The sneakers feature the Jordan Basketball and wings logo, signature black leather swoosh, and the iconic Jumpman logo.

The stuffed nylon tongue accentuates a "Nike Air" branding tongue tag, and elsewhere, achromatic midsoles sit atop royal blue outsoles to finish off the look.

The shoes were released on May 9, 2020, for a retail price of $170, and can currently be purchased at StockX for a reseller price of $265.

3) Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High Shadow 2.0

Air Jordan 1 Retro High Shadow 2.0 (Image via Nike)

The Air Jordan 1 Shadow 2.0 is a classic sneaker dressed in Black/White/Light Smoke Grey colorway, with a minimalistic yet luxurious look. The Nike site introduces the shoes as:

"More than 35 years after its debut, the Air Jordan 1 still stands as a timeless and versatile design built to match any aesthetic. Putting a subtle twist on a classic colour scheme, this edition employs a genuine black leather upper with nubuck overlays in Light Smoke Grey atop a white midsole and black rubber outsole."

The upper of the shoes don a black leather base, while the overlays are dressed in Light Smoke Grey. The sneakers take inspiration from the original shadow color blocking but go far beyond the alternating grey and black shades.

The pair is constructed with the suede materials over the toe, counter, and eye stays, all dressed in the titular color. The swoosh opts for a leather construct donned in a dark grey, which is a slight deviation from the rest of the shades. The swoosh matches the lining, wings and basketball logo, nylon tongue, and laces.

The ankle wrap on the lateral side of the shoe features the wings logo, while the tongue features the "Nike Air" branding stitched atop it to complete the look. A true white midsole is given to honor the legacy of Air Jordan 1.

The shoes were released on the official e-commerce site, SNKRS, on May 15, 2021, for a retail price of $170, and currently resell for $249.

4) Nike Air Jordan 1 High Retro Tokyo Bio Hack

Théò @Theo6777 📸 in love with these & all the different from usual details. Air Jordan 1 Tokyo Bio Hack on the feets today📸 in love with these & all the different from usual details. Air Jordan 1 Tokyo Bio Hack on the feets today 🔥📸 in love with these & all the different from usual details. https://t.co/x2coRQMz8L

The Air Jordan 1 High Tokyo Bio Hack was released in year 2020 and was reminiscent of the 2005 Nike x Undefeated Dunk High. The pair opted for a unique and bold color scheme with mismatched color patterns on the shoes.

The sneakers are a multi-colored rendition of the iconic shoe, heavily influenced by the most heralded destination in Japan - Tokyo. The Japanese city is known for its vibrant street culture and iconic neon street lights. With a Black/Baroque Brown/Laser Orange/Racer Pink colorway, the shoe gives a vibe of Air Jordan 1 Travis Scott Mocha mixed with the Nike x Undefeated Dunk high.

The heel and ankle overlays opt for Baroque Brown color, while the quarter panels, forefoot swaths, and lace guards opt for a deep blue.

Nike Air Jordan 1 High Retro Tokyo Bio Hack (Image via Pinterest/StockX)

Rear panelling and midfoot alternate between the mud brown and black backdrop overlays. While the throat is dressed in yellow, the orange tongues complement the aqua blue toe boxes. The sockliners are dressed in pink, and the midsoles are dressed in a vivid neon green. A metallic leather swoosh completes the look of the sneakers.

The Air Jordan 1 Bio Hack sneakers were released on September 4, 2020, at $170. The shoes can now be availed at reseller sites for a price of $238.

5) Nike Air Jordan 1 Low UNC

Nike Air Jordan 1 Low UNC (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Jordan 1 Low UNC opts for a bold vibrant look as it is clad in a White/Dark Powder Blue/Obsidian colorway. The upper is constructed out of premium leather clad in white base. The white uppers remain muted to let the constrasting blue overlays overshine them.

The titular blue shade can further be seen on the tongue and the Jumpman logo. Lastly, the black color appears over the iconic swoosh logos, basketball, and wing branding on the rear of the heel and woven tongue.

The Air Jordan 1 Low UNC colorway debuted on July 27, 2021, in family sizing for a retail price of $90 in adult sizes. The shoes can currently be bought at reseller sites like StockX for a retail price of $249.

