7 best Air Jordan releases of September 2022 week 1 (September 1 - September 7) 

Jordan Brand, the crown jewel of Nike, is pulling out all the stops for September 2022, which is expected to see the release of some widely anticipated Air Jordans.

The fun will start in the first week of the month with the arrival of the eagerly-anticipated "Georgetown" colorway of Air Jordan 6. Besides that, the PSG-designed Air Jordan 5 Low "Paname" will also be debuting on September 3.

Keep reading for details regarding the release dates and price information about all the Air Jordans arriving in the first week of September.

Seven exciting Air Jordan releases to watch out for during week 1 of September

1) Air Jordan 1 Low FlyEase “Taxi”

The Air Jordan 1 Low FlyEase will arrive in “Taxi” rendition on September 1, 2022. With a fixed price of $130, these pairs will be sold via the online locations of both Nike and other affiliated sellers.

The white leather top of this shoe features Taxi accents around the toe tops and eyestay. Additionally, the iconic Nike Swoosh, the Jumpman logo, as well as the Air Jordan wing markings, are all clad in Taxi hues.

The tongue flaps, lace fasteners and heel counters sport a black leather finishing.

To make it simpler to put on the shoe, the sneakers come equipped with a zipper combined with a velcro lacing mechanism.

2) Air Jordan 1 Low “Triple White”

The impending Air Jordan 1 Low “Triple White” colorway will be dropped on September 1, 2022. This classic color scheme will be traded via Nike's SNKRS app as well as a few other select sellers. Fetch them for $110 per pair.

The all-white smooth leather upper of this rendition of the AJ1 Low is accented with identical reinforcements, Jumpman emblems, tongue flaps, and Air Jordan Wing logos on the heel tabs. Rounding out the shoes are the crisp white midsole and rubber outer sole unit that retains the shoe's all-white esthetic.

3) Air Jordan 1 Mid “Magic Ember”

Inspired by the previously issued Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Fearless, the upcoming AJ1 Mid “Magic Ember” colorway is slated to arrive in the sneaker market on September 1, 2022, and will drop on Nike’s e-commerce website. Fans can also cop these brilliantly colored high-tops from trusted stockists like Ebay, StockX and GOAT.

The shoe features multi-color blocking in a stylish manner that deploys six different shades of sleek leather on the outer. The color blocking is ideal for complimenting spring and summer outfits.

The shoes are dressed in the following colors:

French Blue on the toe pit and heel wing panel

A pinkish silky leather for the toe box

A Swoosh emblem, which is green on the snug leather insert at the bottom of the laces, and yellow on the other eyelets,

A Fiery red mostly around heel collar and heel counter.

Evidently, the tan quarter panels as well as a tongue flap provide a neutral base for the remainder of the design to build upon. The white lace loops enhance the shoe's overall esthetic, and is placed atop a white midsole, and a French Blue outer sole unit.

4) CLOT x Jordan Delta 2

Edison Chen-owned CLOT has once again joined forces with Michael Jordan’s shoe label to debut their collaborative Jordan Delta 2 shoe. Following the collab’s Air Jordan 5 Low sneakers, which surfaced on the internet earlier in 2022, the brands are now ready to welcome a new Jordan Delta 2 edition on September 2, 2022.

The shoes will be sold via both physical and online JUICE stores. Each pair will cost you $130.

The AJ 13 has served as the framework for Jordan Delta 2, and this collaboration was motivated by the Flint variant of the classic shoe.

The new arrival has a reflective top with mesh grooves featuring white leather as well as gray suede embellishments scattered everywhere. The red rope is intended to bind a CLOT emblazoned hangtag with the Air Jordan 13 hologram. The appearance is further enhanced with customary Chinese esthetics.

The left tongue is adorned with the CLOT emblem, and the right tongue features the Jumpman insignia, both in University Blue tones. Furthermore, the University Blue also applies to the front eyelets and heeltab.

For all-day comfort, react foam has been utilized in the white and navy midsole.

5) PSG x Air Jordan 5 Low “Paname”

Paris-based football club Paris Saint-Germain has once again teamed up with the Jordan Brand for the launch of their collaborative Air Jordan 5 Low shoe. Dubbed “Paname,” the much awaited low-top sneaker will finally be released on September 3, 2022.

These collaborative footwear designs will be traded via the online stores of Nike’s SNKRS app and a few other retail partners, and will have a price tag of $200.

The shoe's upper features a continuous shade of gray, while the tongue, Jumpman, and insole are black. With co-branding all over, lace locks can be spotted in infrared. The city's nickname, "Paname," is visible on a French flag label on the lateral side.

The PSG branding, in the manner of a red wax seal, can be noticed on the heel. The sneakers are complete with a frosty outsole bearing the PSG logo as well as a black midsole with a maroon cement impression on the flames.

6) Air Jordan 6 "Georgetown"

Air Jordan 6 "Georgetown" is the latest in a line of AJ Retro sneakers that pay homage to the Georgetown Hoyas by sporting the trendy blocking. The pairs are expected to be sported by Patrick Ewing and his team in the upcoming season.

This muted color scheme will be launched on September 3, 2022, by the e-commerce stores of the Nike’s SNKRS app and other partnering retail chains. Make them yours for $200. The shoes will be offered both in men's and grade school sizes.

The sneaker's subtle gray nubuck top and midsole are accented with navy blue spots here and there. Further navy blue Jumpman graphics can be witnessed on the heel pulltab, the midsole, the lace pouch and the toggle.

The suede side panels have reflective 3M holes imprinted into them. The sneaker is complete with a gray outsole, a heel Visible Air unit, and translucent blows on the midsole.

7) Jordan System.23 "Sail/Cement"

The Jordan System.23, a brand-new silhouette from the Jordan Brand, will debut on September 7, 2022. These truly innovative cozy designs will be sold for $110 per pair via the webstores of the SNKRS and other affiliated retail vendors.

The Jordan System.23 has a moveable bootie that comes in a gray elephant pattern and has pulltabs on the front and back for convenience, unlike many other comparable clogs and crepe soles in the market. The clog's actual color is cream, and it has perforations on the top to add texture as well as vent openings on the toe box for airflow.

The Jumpman logo is noticeable on the medial and lateral sides near the heel. Moreover, the footwear has a bumpy outer sole unit for improved traction and sturdiness. Lastly, they also have two sets of interchangeable insoles for comfort and cushioning in the lower leg.

The aforementioned shoes are just a few of many impending September 2022 Jordan releases. The remaining weeks of the month will witness the launch of many more anticipated footwear designs, so stay tuned to the label’s website to keep yourself updated.

