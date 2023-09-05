All Star Shore Cast (2023): Full list of every one featuring this year

All Star Shore season 2 is about to hit the screens with its new airing partner, MTV. The show will premiere on September 21 at 9 pm ET. With a $150,000 reward at stake, you can feel the stress. The cast is a mix of reality TV veterans and newcomers, hailing from shows like Jersey Shore, Geordie Shore, and Too Hot to Handle.

This season, the battle is made more interesting with epic party-style challenges, which are a new take on the usual reality TV pranks. The All Star Shore new season also features narration by Snooki, aka Nicole Polizzi, adding another layer of excitement. Now, let's meet the cast.

All Star Shore unites reality TV veterans and newcomers in a high-stakes battle of wits, charm, and strategy

1) Chase Demoor - Too Hot to Handle

Hailing from a small town called Eatonville in Washington State, Chase DeMoor, 27, grew up with a competitive spirit. He's a content creator and a former Too Hot to Handle contestant, but it's his background as a professional football player that really defines him.

On the All Star Shore, expect Chase to channel this competitive fire into every challenge. With such a strong aversion to defeat, Chase is likely to be a formidable competitor who will go to great lengths to win the prize money.

2) Vinny Guadagnino - Jersey Shore

Vinny Guadagnino, also known as Keto Guido or Wiggy, joins All Star Shore to take revenge for his Jersey Shore castmate, Angelina, who fell short in All Star Shore season 1. As per the official description given by MTV, Vinny’s journey in Colombia takes an unexpected turn as two women start showing interest in him.

While the prize money remains a significant motivator, Vinny finds himself increasingly distracted by the prospect of finding love. The question that looms is whether he can maintain his focus on the competition or if his romantic inclinations will derail his game.

3) Isabel Castro - Acapulco Shore

Isa Castro is no stranger to reality TV; having also appeared on the show Los 50, she is dead serious about the competition and the $150,000 prize. Hailing from the Acapulco Shore, Isa Castro, 27, is known as the queen of drama and the life of the party. Whether it's with tequila shots or a lively game of spin the bottle, Isa is the one you'll find kickstarting festivities.

4) Marnie Simpson - Geordie Shore

Marnie Simpson, 31, is here to shake things up, all the way from Geordie Shore. Often underestimated as a competitor, Marnie relishes the chance to prove people wrong. As a mother of two, she's been in mom mode for a while but is eager to show that moms can not only party but also be formidable competitors.

Marnie's reality TV experience is extensive and includes stints on series like Celebrity Big Brother and Ex on the Beach season 8. Marnie is in Colombia to let loose but also to compete fiercely.

5) Melinda Melrose - Too Hot to Handle

Melinda Berry, 30, ex-Too Hot to Handle, is a fresh face in the Shore house. Coming from Los Angeles, California, Melinda brings a mixture of excitement and sass. As sparks start to fly in the villa, the question on everyone's mind is whether Melinda will get her way or find herself regretting her choices.

6) Patryk Spiker - Warsaw Shore

Patryk Spiker emerges as a multifaceted competitor in All Star Shore with a well-defined strategy. Known for his vibrant personality from Warsaw Shore, he brings a unique energy to the Colombian villa that is hard to ignore.

While his party-loving nature is evident, Spiker exhibits a keen focus and a calculated approach to each challenge. His ultimate aim is clear: to secure the prize money, which he colloquially refers to as Shmoney.

7) Tamaris Sepulveda - FBoy Island

Tamaris Sepulveda, the winner of FBOY Island, knows how to play the game better than most. She's got a reputation for choosing money over love and manipulating her way to the top.

This time around, she's bringing that same strategy to the Shore house. While she's not afraid to use her manipulation skills to secure the cash prize, the real intrigue lies in whether she'll change her ways if she starts to develop feelings for someone in the villa.

8) Fabio De Pasqual - Germany Shore

All-Star Shore 2023 brings together a melting pot of reality stars for the ultimate showdown. (image via YouTube/Promiflash

Fabio de Pasquale, 33, comes from Berlin and is already a household name in German reality TV, with appearances on Temptation Island 3 and Couple Challenge 2. With Italian roots, he brings a unique blend of cultures to the shore house.

Fabio's past stints on reality shows have seasoned him well for competition, so it's likely he'll be a strong contender in challenges. His Italian flair and Berlin grit make for an intriguing mix, and it wouldn't be surprising if he became a central figure in the house dynamics.

9) Xavier Ulibarri - Acapulco Shore

Xavi Ulibarri may have a British accent, but his roots in Acapulco Shore make him a natural fit for All Star Shore. Known for his love of attention and flair for drama, Xavi is a seasoned competitor in party games and embodies the shore lifestyle to the fullest. His penchant for stirring the pot could be a double-edged sword in All Star Shore.

While it keeps him at the center of the villa's dynamics, it also risks alienating him from potential allies, thereby affecting his chances at the grand prize.

10) Chantelle Connelly - Geordie Shore

Chantelle Connelly, at the age of 33, has already carved out a name for herself on the reality TV circuit. She's stepping into the All Star Shore house with a laser-like focus on securing prize money to provide a better future for her little son, Ricardo. Known for her fiery disposition, Chantelle never fears broadcasting her mind loud and clear for everyone to hear.

Chantelle views the prize money as a life-changing opportunity for her son Ricardo—a chance to give him the kind of life she believes he deserves.

11) Guilherme "Gui" Evaristo - Rio Shore

Guilherme Evaristo, better known as Gui, is instantly recognizable by his standout mustache. He's bringing a whole vibe from his time on Rio Shore. Known for his appearances on All Star Shore in 2022, Rio Shore in 2021, and Estúdio Shore in 2021, Gui is a seasoned reality TV star. With a history of multiple girlfriends, expect Gui to be at the center of romantic entanglements in the house.

12) Hati Garderobe - Germany Shore

Hati Suarez, whose name is a playful nod to the word "hottie", arrives from Germany Shore with a trifecta of traits. She's confident, she's cute, and she's competitive to the core. She's not just in the villa to rack up wins in challenges; she's also there to silence any doubters.

All Star Shore 2023 is shaping up to be a season full of drama, competition, and unexpected twists. With a diverse cast from various reality TV backgrounds, the stakes are high. From love triangles to strategic gameplay, this season promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Don't miss the premiere on MTV on September 21.