10 best basketball games for Roblox players (August 2022)

It's understandable that so many Roblox developers want to replicate the popularity of basketball video games. The number of distinct worlds that developers can create, each with its own features and settings, is unbounded.

One of the most popular sports in the world is basketball. It features several top-notch athletes, nearly nonstop activity, and some of the greatest sporting moments ever.

Roblox has a few basketball games that stand out from the crowd, and we believe this post covers them all.

Some of the best basketball games in Roblox that players can check out

10) Hoop Genius

For good reason, many players think Hoop Genius will eventually outsell NBA 2K games in sales.

The Roblox experience is modeled like MyPark and offers players the chance to participate in a real-world simulation game that is centered on competition.

The game's vast amount of content leads to an in-game store that is better than those seen in the majority of other games.

9) RH2 The Journey

Despite being in the Alpha stage of development, RH2 The Journey is already incredibly popular among Roblox players.

The in-game animation work of the game, which is better than that of many other excellent basketball games offered on Roblox, appears to be a big contributing reason to the game's early popularity.

Additionally, RH2: The Journey contains an absurdly comprehensive upgrade system with over 22 different attributes, each of which adds to the gameplay in its own special way.

8) Basketball Simulator

Big League Jams, the Basketball Simulator, created it. One of the many reasons why this one is so wonderful is the sheer amount of information it contains, together with the simplicity of its gaming mechanics.

Numerous new and intriguing worlds will be available for players to explore, and they will be able to earn a range of rewards.

Basketball Simulator's gameplay features, such as in-game bag drops, an upgrade system, and an incentive based on currency collection, keep the excitement high throughout the entire game.

7) Hoopz

Hoopz could have the greatest control scheme for basketball games on Roblox. It gives players access to a sizable playing area with dedicated courts and allows them to compete in quick one-on-one matches to hone their skills.

To help everyone focus on the current game, Hoopz also has a helpful score counter that records points scored by both player teams and rival teams.

6) NIKELAND

The exceptional caliber of the game, NIKELAND, which Nike created for Roblox, is immediately apparent.

Despite the fact that it is not just a basketball game, it offers players the chance to hone their abilities as true athletes across a range of sports.

Its excellent center hub area includes a basketball court, a lobby, a showroom, an Airtopia, and My Playground.

Given that it is a Nike product, users can don a variety of Nike clothing, earn skills, and obtain free goods simply by participating in the game.

5) HoopVerse

The name HoopVerse is said to be a combination of the terms "Hoops" and "Universe," according to the originator.

With hundreds of counters that can be utilized to alter the player's playing style and statistics like speed, endurance, theft, strength, and rebound, this game offers the player a tremendously intricate and customizable experience.

There are numerous gameplay options available to players, including "Play Now," "Blacktop," "1v1," and "Generic Lobbies."

4) Basketball Stars

Basketball Stars is a two-player basketball game created by the Madpuffers. While playing the game, players and one of their friends may assume the roles of certain well-known basketball players.

Players can play basketball games for the Basketball Stars against legends like LeBron James, James Harden, and Stephen Curry.

By integrating three-pointers, alley-oops, and other moves that let players score a lot of points for themselves, the Basketball Stars stay true to the sport.

3) Phenom

The rules utilized in the basketball game that served as the basis for Phenom were the same as those employed in the real sport.

This game is based on the well-known NBA phenom title that was made available for the PlayStation 2. This particular game is the greatest of its kind, despite the fact that there are many more like it accessible.

The purpose of the game is to take the ball from the opponent and score a goal. The action-based gameplay and controls are incredibly fluid and simple.

2) GRAVE Basketball Pro Simulator

When people hear the word "grave," they usually don't think of the word "basketball." But players shouldn't let the title deceive them into thinking it's any less enjoyable than any of the other wonderful games.

Players should play the game because it presents a special challenge. It allows players to earn money and gems that they can use to enhance their avatars, and it features distinctive arenas where people can compete, such as a cemetery.

1) Dunking Simulator

Dunking Simulator is produced by Virus Games Studio. Over 200,000 Roblox players deem this basketball game to be one of the best on the platform, and they all love it.

Since Dunking Simulator's first release a little over a year ago, its developers have continued to release updated versions of the game frequently.

With a server capacity of up to 12 players, it boasts close-knit gameplay and a range of unique elements.

