Roblox
  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • 200 unique Roblox usernames for Berserk fans

200 unique Roblox usernames for Berserk fans

By Benny Sagayarajan
Modified Dec 18, 2023 19:24 GMT
Find unique usernames (Image via Twitter/@ooc_berserk)
Find unique usernames (Image via Twitter/@ooc_berserk)

Roblox is a huge virtual world where players can dive into various games featuring anime themes and customize their avatars. The platform's colorful and varied anime culture offers a distinctive and captivating experience. Among many top animes, a devoted fanbase has grown around the highly regarded dark fantasy manga and anime series Berserk, thanks to its powerful storytelling, nuanced characters, and brutal artwork.

Players tend to change their usernames to reflect their interest in the anime. On Roblox, they can change their usernames for a variety of reasons, such as customization, to represent a shift in identity or hobbies, or to start over.

Unique Roblox username ideas for Berserk fans

For Guts fans

youtube-cover

The Black Swordsman from Berserk, Guts, is cursed and carries the massive Dragonslayer weapon. Having been marked for sacrifice, he fights evil forces while navigating a harsh, fantasy environment. He is defined by his unwavering determination and unrelenting quest for vengeance in this gutwrenching story.

  1. Guts_BladeMaster
  2. DragonslayerWarrior
  3. EclipseAvengerX
  4. BrandOfVengeance
  5. MercilessGuts
  6. BlackSwordReaper
  7. CursedVendetta
  8. Berserk_Battler
  9. DemonSlayer_Guts
  10. EclipseRageKnight
  11. IronWill_Berserker
  12. GutsLegacyRoblox
  13. Nightshade_Slayer
  14. Vengeful_BlackSword
  15. MarkedWarriorX
  16. GutsTheSurvivor
  17. ArmoredAvenger_Guts
  18. ShadowBane_Blade
  19. EternalStruggleX
  20. DemonHunt_Guts
  21. WrathfulDragonslay
  22. EclipseFuryMaster
  23. IronReckoning
  24. Branded_Blademaster
  25. Guts_EternalVow
  26. DarkSwordLegacy
  27. DragonRage_Guts
  28. EclipseReaperX
  29. Vindicator_GutsX

For Griffith fans

youtube-cover

Griffith, the captivating and mysterious leader of Berserk, is an ambitious man. He was Guts' former buddy, but his vicious quest for power resulted in a terrible betrayal. His nuanced persona tackles topics of hubris and the sinister results of unbridled ambition.

  1. AmbitionConqueror
  2. EclipseStrategist
  3. GoldenHawkLeader
  4. GutsBetrayed
  5. HawkDreamer
  6. FemtoRuler
  7. DestinyEclipse
  8. BrandOfSacrifice
  9. HawkAscendant
  10. GodhandGambit
  11. EclipseReckoning
  12. VoidAmbassador
  13. FalconSovereign
  14. GriffithLegacy
  15. WhiteHawkEmpire
  16. SacrificeSeeker
  17. FemtoFury
  18. EclipseOverlord
  19. HawkSupremacy
  20. DreamBehelit
  21. DestinyDescent
  22. GriffithChosen
  23. GoldenAgeStriver
  24. HawkOfFate
  25. DivineBetrayal
  26. EclipseEnigma
  27. BrandBearer
  28. AscendantDreamer
  29. GutsBetrayedDream

For Casca fans

youtube-cover

A key character in Berserk, Casca had terrible occurrences that scarred and ultimately took away her sanity. A once proud warrior, she battles a broken mind now. Her path becomes entwined with Guts, demonstrating the significant influence of the Eclipse on her destiny.

  1. EclipseWarrior29
  2. GutsAndGlory88
  3. CascaLegacy
  4. BerserkSoul
  5. CursedBrand77
  6. HawkOfDarkness
  7. FemtoFoe
  8. VoidSeekerX
  9. BrandBearer23
  10. GriffithsBane
  11. BandOfTheHawk7
  12. PuckWhisperer
  13. EclipseDreamer
  14. SkullKnightRider
  15. ApostlesRevenge
  16. DragonslayerX9
  17. EclipseSurvivor
  18. BrandOfDespair
  19. FalconiaExplorer
  20. LostMemoriesX
  21. MoonlitStruggler
  22. SwordOfRetribution
  23. GutsGambit
  24. CascaWanderer
  25. EclipseEcho
  26. BrandOfHopeless
  27. BehelitBearerX
  28. VoidChaserRoblox
  29. GriffithsNightmare

For Puck fans

youtube-cover

Guts travels with Puck, the lovable elf friend from Berserk, throughout his terrifying adventure. Puck is a mythical being with a playful spirit who makes lighthearted moments in a harsh and terrible world.

  1. PuckTheSprite
  2. ElfCompanion
  3. GutsSidekick
  4. MischievousFae
  5. MagicalPuck
  6. SpriteJester
  7. GutsAndPuck
  8. EnchantedElf
  9. FantasyFolly
  10. ChaoticCherub
  11. PixiePrankster
  12. GutsLilHelper
  13. ElvenMischief
  14. FairyFollies
  15. PuckishSpirit
  16. JesterGlimmer
  17. GutsNCompanion
  18. SpriteSorcerer
  19. PuckTheJoker
  20. EnigmaElf
  21. GutsPalPuck
  22. WhimsicalWanderer
  23. MysticImp
  24. PuckishPresence
  25. GutsAndGlimmer
  26. FaeFables
  27. SprightlyGuts
  28. PuckPrelude
  29. GutsSideSprite

For Isidro fans

youtube-cover

In Berserk, a youthful and energetic robber named Isidro joins Guts' group. Despite his bluster at first, he grows up under Guts' guidance and becomes a capable and devoted member.

  1. IsidroAdventures
  2. SwiftIsidro
  3. RogueIsidroX
  4. BladeBuddyIsidro
  5. SneakyIsidro
  6. ThunderIsidro
  7. IsidroExplorer
  8. ShadowSnatcher29
  9. IsidroTheSwift
  10. SilentIsidroX
  11. PhantomIsidro
  12. IsidroRogueWave
  13. MysticIsidro
  14. IsidroStormblade
  15. StealthyIsidro
  16. IsidroNinjaX
  17. ThunderboltIsidro
  18. BlazeIsidroRoblox
  19. IsidroSwiftStriker
  20. NightshadeIsidro
  21. IsidroSneakMaster
  22. EclipseIsidroX
  23. IsidroWanderer
  24. SwiftShadowIsidro
  25. IsidroPhantomThief
  26. RogueRiderIsidro
  27. IsidroSwiftStrider
  28. ShadowWarden29
  29. IsidroStormRogue

For Farnese fans

youtube-cover

Farnese from Berserk develops into a multifaceted figure after starting off as an ardent inquisitor. Tormented by inner demons, Guts helps her achieve forgiveness and turns her into a crucial ally.

  1. InquisitorFarnese
  2. SerpentSeeker
  3. FaithfulFlame
  4. ZealotZephyr
  5. PiousPilgrim
  6. DivineDilemma
  7. GutsAlly
  8. RedemptionRider
  9. ApostateAvenger
  10. WyrmWarden
  11. EmberEmissary
  12. SanctumSorcerer
  13. PenitentPaladin
  14. PurgatoryProwler
  15. CelestialCatalyst
  16. VirtuousVagabond
  17. ObsidianOrator
  18. InfernoInquisitor
  19. RedemptionReckoner
  20. SacredShadow
  21. PenancedPilgrim
  22. HeraldicHarbinger
  23. SeraphicSpecter
  24. AbyssalAcolyte
  25. MysticMartyr
  26. DivineDevotee
  27. WanderingWitchhunter
  28. ResoluteRecluse
  29. FarneseTheFaithful

For Serpico fans

youtube-cover

Serpico is Guts' faithful companion and a talented swordsman. Wearing exquisite clothes and brandishing a rapier, he uses devious tactics to make his way through the shadowy, otherworldly realm.

  1. SerpicoBlade
  2. ShadowSerpentX
  3. ElegantRapier
  4. CunningSwordmaster
  5. SerpicoStrategist
  6. SilentSerpent29
  7. RogueRapier
  8. SerpentineShadows
  9. BladeOfCunning
  10. SwiftSerpico
  11. RapierRevenant
  12. EnigmaticBladesman
  13. SerpicoShadowDuel
  14. SilentSwordcraft
  15. SlySerpentStrike
  16. ElegantDuelist
  17. SerpicoSwordplay
  18. StealthyRapier
  19. ShadowedSerpent
  20. WhisperingRapier
  21. SerpicoSilhouette
  22. ShroudedSwordmaster
  23. RapierRoyale
  24. SerpicoStrategy
  25. PhantomRapier
  26. MysticalSerpentX
  27. BladeWhisperer
  28. SerpicoShade
  29. SwiftShadowRapier

Conclusion

Users are drawn to Roblox because of its robust anime culture, which is especially influenced by the dark fantasy series Berserk. Dedicated fans of Guts, Griffith, Casca, Puck, Isidro, Farnese, and Serpico have created distinctive and captivating online personas through the site, which allows them to customize their usernames.

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...