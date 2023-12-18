200 unique Roblox usernames for Berserk fans

Roblox is a huge virtual world where players can dive into various games featuring anime themes and customize their avatars. The platform's colorful and varied anime culture offers a distinctive and captivating experience. Among many top animes, a devoted fanbase has grown around the highly regarded dark fantasy manga and anime series Berserk, thanks to its powerful storytelling, nuanced characters, and brutal artwork.

Players tend to change their usernames to reflect their interest in the anime. On Roblox, they can change their usernames for a variety of reasons, such as customization, to represent a shift in identity or hobbies, or to start over.

Unique Roblox username ideas for Berserk fans

For Guts fans

The Black Swordsman from Berserk, Guts, is cursed and carries the massive Dragonslayer weapon. Having been marked for sacrifice, he fights evil forces while navigating a harsh, fantasy environment. He is defined by his unwavering determination and unrelenting quest for vengeance in this gutwrenching story.

Guts_BladeMaster DragonslayerWarrior EclipseAvengerX BrandOfVengeance MercilessGuts BlackSwordReaper CursedVendetta Berserk_Battler DemonSlayer_Guts EclipseRageKnight IronWill_Berserker GutsLegacyRoblox Nightshade_Slayer Vengeful_BlackSword MarkedWarriorX GutsTheSurvivor ArmoredAvenger_Guts ShadowBane_Blade EternalStruggleX DemonHunt_Guts WrathfulDragonslay EclipseFuryMaster IronReckoning Branded_Blademaster Guts_EternalVow DarkSwordLegacy DragonRage_Guts EclipseReaperX Vindicator_GutsX

For Griffith fans

Griffith, the captivating and mysterious leader of Berserk, is an ambitious man. He was Guts' former buddy, but his vicious quest for power resulted in a terrible betrayal. His nuanced persona tackles topics of hubris and the sinister results of unbridled ambition.

AmbitionConqueror EclipseStrategist GoldenHawkLeader GutsBetrayed HawkDreamer FemtoRuler DestinyEclipse BrandOfSacrifice HawkAscendant GodhandGambit EclipseReckoning VoidAmbassador FalconSovereign GriffithLegacy WhiteHawkEmpire SacrificeSeeker FemtoFury EclipseOverlord HawkSupremacy DreamBehelit DestinyDescent GriffithChosen GoldenAgeStriver HawkOfFate DivineBetrayal EclipseEnigma BrandBearer AscendantDreamer GutsBetrayedDream

For Casca fans

A key character in Berserk, Casca had terrible occurrences that scarred and ultimately took away her sanity. A once proud warrior, she battles a broken mind now. Her path becomes entwined with Guts, demonstrating the significant influence of the Eclipse on her destiny.

EclipseWarrior29 GutsAndGlory88 CascaLegacy BerserkSoul CursedBrand77 HawkOfDarkness FemtoFoe VoidSeekerX BrandBearer23 GriffithsBane BandOfTheHawk7 PuckWhisperer EclipseDreamer SkullKnightRider ApostlesRevenge DragonslayerX9 EclipseSurvivor BrandOfDespair FalconiaExplorer LostMemoriesX MoonlitStruggler SwordOfRetribution GutsGambit CascaWanderer EclipseEcho BrandOfHopeless BehelitBearerX VoidChaserRoblox GriffithsNightmare

For Puck fans

Guts travels with Puck, the lovable elf friend from Berserk, throughout his terrifying adventure. Puck is a mythical being with a playful spirit who makes lighthearted moments in a harsh and terrible world.

PuckTheSprite ElfCompanion GutsSidekick MischievousFae MagicalPuck SpriteJester GutsAndPuck EnchantedElf FantasyFolly ChaoticCherub PixiePrankster GutsLilHelper ElvenMischief FairyFollies PuckishSpirit JesterGlimmer GutsNCompanion SpriteSorcerer PuckTheJoker EnigmaElf GutsPalPuck WhimsicalWanderer MysticImp PuckishPresence GutsAndGlimmer FaeFables SprightlyGuts PuckPrelude GutsSideSprite

For Isidro fans

In Berserk, a youthful and energetic robber named Isidro joins Guts' group. Despite his bluster at first, he grows up under Guts' guidance and becomes a capable and devoted member.

IsidroAdventures SwiftIsidro RogueIsidroX BladeBuddyIsidro SneakyIsidro ThunderIsidro IsidroExplorer ShadowSnatcher29 IsidroTheSwift SilentIsidroX PhantomIsidro IsidroRogueWave MysticIsidro IsidroStormblade StealthyIsidro IsidroNinjaX ThunderboltIsidro BlazeIsidroRoblox IsidroSwiftStriker NightshadeIsidro IsidroSneakMaster EclipseIsidroX IsidroWanderer SwiftShadowIsidro IsidroPhantomThief RogueRiderIsidro IsidroSwiftStrider ShadowWarden29 IsidroStormRogue

For Farnese fans

Farnese from Berserk develops into a multifaceted figure after starting off as an ardent inquisitor. Tormented by inner demons, Guts helps her achieve forgiveness and turns her into a crucial ally.

InquisitorFarnese SerpentSeeker FaithfulFlame ZealotZephyr PiousPilgrim DivineDilemma GutsAlly RedemptionRider ApostateAvenger WyrmWarden EmberEmissary SanctumSorcerer PenitentPaladin PurgatoryProwler CelestialCatalyst VirtuousVagabond ObsidianOrator InfernoInquisitor RedemptionReckoner SacredShadow PenancedPilgrim HeraldicHarbinger SeraphicSpecter AbyssalAcolyte MysticMartyr DivineDevotee WanderingWitchhunter ResoluteRecluse FarneseTheFaithful

For Serpico fans

Serpico is Guts' faithful companion and a talented swordsman. Wearing exquisite clothes and brandishing a rapier, he uses devious tactics to make his way through the shadowy, otherworldly realm.

SerpicoBlade ShadowSerpentX ElegantRapier CunningSwordmaster SerpicoStrategist SilentSerpent29 RogueRapier SerpentineShadows BladeOfCunning SwiftSerpico RapierRevenant EnigmaticBladesman SerpicoShadowDuel SilentSwordcraft SlySerpentStrike ElegantDuelist SerpicoSwordplay StealthyRapier ShadowedSerpent WhisperingRapier SerpicoSilhouette ShroudedSwordmaster RapierRoyale SerpicoStrategy PhantomRapier MysticalSerpentX BladeWhisperer SerpicoShade SwiftShadowRapier

Conclusion

