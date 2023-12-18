200 unique Roblox usernames for Berserk fans

Roblox is a huge virtual world where players can dive into various games featuring anime themes and customize their avatars. The platform's colorful and varied anime culture offers a distinctive and captivating experience. Among many top animes, a devoted fanbase has grown around the highly regarded dark fantasy manga and anime series Berserk, thanks to its powerful storytelling, nuanced characters, and brutal artwork.
Players tend to change their usernames to reflect their interest in the anime. On Roblox, they can change their usernames for a variety of reasons, such as customization, to represent a shift in identity or hobbies, or to start over.
Unique Roblox username ideas for Berserk fans
For Guts fans
The Black Swordsman from Berserk, Guts, is cursed and carries the massive Dragonslayer weapon. Having been marked for sacrifice, he fights evil forces while navigating a harsh, fantasy environment. He is defined by his unwavering determination and unrelenting quest for vengeance in this gutwrenching story.
- Guts_BladeMaster
- DragonslayerWarrior
- EclipseAvengerX
- BrandOfVengeance
- MercilessGuts
- BlackSwordReaper
- CursedVendetta
- Berserk_Battler
- DemonSlayer_Guts
- EclipseRageKnight
- IronWill_Berserker
- GutsLegacyRoblox
- Nightshade_Slayer
- Vengeful_BlackSword
- MarkedWarriorX
- GutsTheSurvivor
- ArmoredAvenger_Guts
- ShadowBane_Blade
- EternalStruggleX
- DemonHunt_Guts
- WrathfulDragonslay
- EclipseFuryMaster
- IronReckoning
- Branded_Blademaster
- Guts_EternalVow
- DarkSwordLegacy
- DragonRage_Guts
- EclipseReaperX
- Vindicator_GutsX
For Griffith fans
Griffith, the captivating and mysterious leader of Berserk, is an ambitious man. He was Guts' former buddy, but his vicious quest for power resulted in a terrible betrayal. His nuanced persona tackles topics of hubris and the sinister results of unbridled ambition.
- AmbitionConqueror
- EclipseStrategist
- GoldenHawkLeader
- GutsBetrayed
- HawkDreamer
- FemtoRuler
- DestinyEclipse
- BrandOfSacrifice
- HawkAscendant
- GodhandGambit
- EclipseReckoning
- VoidAmbassador
- FalconSovereign
- GriffithLegacy
- WhiteHawkEmpire
- SacrificeSeeker
- FemtoFury
- EclipseOverlord
- HawkSupremacy
- DreamBehelit
- DestinyDescent
- GriffithChosen
- GoldenAgeStriver
- HawkOfFate
- DivineBetrayal
- EclipseEnigma
- BrandBearer
- AscendantDreamer
- GutsBetrayedDream
For Casca fans
A key character in Berserk, Casca had terrible occurrences that scarred and ultimately took away her sanity. A once proud warrior, she battles a broken mind now. Her path becomes entwined with Guts, demonstrating the significant influence of the Eclipse on her destiny.
- EclipseWarrior29
- GutsAndGlory88
- CascaLegacy
- BerserkSoul
- CursedBrand77
- HawkOfDarkness
- FemtoFoe
- VoidSeekerX
- BrandBearer23
- GriffithsBane
- BandOfTheHawk7
- PuckWhisperer
- EclipseDreamer
- SkullKnightRider
- ApostlesRevenge
- DragonslayerX9
- EclipseSurvivor
- BrandOfDespair
- FalconiaExplorer
- LostMemoriesX
- MoonlitStruggler
- SwordOfRetribution
- GutsGambit
- CascaWanderer
- EclipseEcho
- BrandOfHopeless
- BehelitBearerX
- VoidChaserRoblox
- GriffithsNightmare
For Puck fans
Guts travels with Puck, the lovable elf friend from Berserk, throughout his terrifying adventure. Puck is a mythical being with a playful spirit who makes lighthearted moments in a harsh and terrible world.
- PuckTheSprite
- ElfCompanion
- GutsSidekick
- MischievousFae
- MagicalPuck
- SpriteJester
- GutsAndPuck
- EnchantedElf
- FantasyFolly
- ChaoticCherub
- PixiePrankster
- GutsLilHelper
- ElvenMischief
- FairyFollies
- PuckishSpirit
- JesterGlimmer
- GutsNCompanion
- SpriteSorcerer
- PuckTheJoker
- EnigmaElf
- GutsPalPuck
- WhimsicalWanderer
- MysticImp
- PuckishPresence
- GutsAndGlimmer
- FaeFables
- SprightlyGuts
- PuckPrelude
- GutsSideSprite
For Isidro fans
In Berserk, a youthful and energetic robber named Isidro joins Guts' group. Despite his bluster at first, he grows up under Guts' guidance and becomes a capable and devoted member.
- IsidroAdventures
- SwiftIsidro
- RogueIsidroX
- BladeBuddyIsidro
- SneakyIsidro
- ThunderIsidro
- IsidroExplorer
- ShadowSnatcher29
- IsidroTheSwift
- SilentIsidroX
- PhantomIsidro
- IsidroRogueWave
- MysticIsidro
- IsidroStormblade
- StealthyIsidro
- IsidroNinjaX
- ThunderboltIsidro
- BlazeIsidroRoblox
- IsidroSwiftStriker
- NightshadeIsidro
- IsidroSneakMaster
- EclipseIsidroX
- IsidroWanderer
- SwiftShadowIsidro
- IsidroPhantomThief
- RogueRiderIsidro
- IsidroSwiftStrider
- ShadowWarden29
- IsidroStormRogue
For Farnese fans
Farnese from Berserk develops into a multifaceted figure after starting off as an ardent inquisitor. Tormented by inner demons, Guts helps her achieve forgiveness and turns her into a crucial ally.
- InquisitorFarnese
- SerpentSeeker
- FaithfulFlame
- ZealotZephyr
- PiousPilgrim
- DivineDilemma
- GutsAlly
- RedemptionRider
- ApostateAvenger
- WyrmWarden
- EmberEmissary
- SanctumSorcerer
- PenitentPaladin
- PurgatoryProwler
- CelestialCatalyst
- VirtuousVagabond
- ObsidianOrator
- InfernoInquisitor
- RedemptionReckoner
- SacredShadow
- PenancedPilgrim
- HeraldicHarbinger
- SeraphicSpecter
- AbyssalAcolyte
- MysticMartyr
- DivineDevotee
- WanderingWitchhunter
- ResoluteRecluse
- FarneseTheFaithful
For Serpico fans
Serpico is Guts' faithful companion and a talented swordsman. Wearing exquisite clothes and brandishing a rapier, he uses devious tactics to make his way through the shadowy, otherworldly realm.
- SerpicoBlade
- ShadowSerpentX
- ElegantRapier
- CunningSwordmaster
- SerpicoStrategist
- SilentSerpent29
- RogueRapier
- SerpentineShadows
- BladeOfCunning
- SwiftSerpico
- RapierRevenant
- EnigmaticBladesman
- SerpicoShadowDuel
- SilentSwordcraft
- SlySerpentStrike
- ElegantDuelist
- SerpicoSwordplay
- StealthyRapier
- ShadowedSerpent
- WhisperingRapier
- SerpicoSilhouette
- ShroudedSwordmaster
- RapierRoyale
- SerpicoStrategy
- PhantomRapier
- MysticalSerpentX
- BladeWhisperer
- SerpicoShade
- SwiftShadowRapier
Conclusion
Users are drawn to Roblox because of its robust anime culture, which is especially influenced by the dark fantasy series Berserk. Dedicated fans of Guts, Griffith, Casca, Puck, Isidro, Farnese, and Serpico have created distinctive and captivating online personas through the site, which allows them to customize their usernames.