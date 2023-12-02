5 best bees in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator: December 2023

If you've ever found yourself buzzing around in the colorful world of Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator, you would know that your hive's success relies on having the best bees by your side. These tiny winged companions not only gather pollen but also defend their beekeeper from menacing hordes of mobs and formidable bosses.

In this ever-evolving bee utopia, choosing the correct bees becomes a task that only a few gamers can pull off. This article lists the five best bees you must consider for your hive as of December 2023.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the views of the writer.

Meet the best bees in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator

1) Cobalt bee

The Cobalt bee in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator thrives in a hive that is dominated by its blue comrades. Its powers also get an extra boost when the Crimson bee is around. The creature likes the Clover Field and Pine Tree Forest. However, it's not a fan of the Pineapple Patch.

The Cobalt bee came out with the Blue Bee Event. To obtain it, you must purchase a Cobalt Bee egg from the Ticket Tent.

Stats and abilities:

This bee collects 10 Pollen in four seconds.

It also makes 140 Honey in three seconds.

It provides the following boosts to your hive: +75% Energy, +30% Movespeed, +25% convert speed, +40 Convert Amount, +5 Attack.

Gifted Hive Bonus: +10% Instant Blue Conversion.

Noteworthy abilities:

Blue Pulse: This move collects pollen around blue bees with a power boost for each hop. If you also have a Crimson Bee around, this move also unleashes a Red Pulse.

This move collects pollen around blue bees with a power boost for each hop. If you also have a Crimson Bee around, this move also unleashes a Red Pulse. Blue Bomb Sync: This move lets Blue Bombs collect from white Flowers for 20 seconds, with red bomb sync applying to red flowers if a Crimson Bee is around.

2) Diamond bee

The Diamond bee can prove to be a gem in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator. It responds positively to Blueberries and is obtained through the Blue Legendary Bee Egg. It excels in the Blue Flower Field and Pineapple Patch. However, it steers clear of the Rose Field.

Stats and abilities:

It collects 10 Pollen in four seconds.

It makes 1000 Honey in four seconds.

It adds a boost of 920 to your Pollen to Honey conversion amount.

Gifted Hive Bonus: x1.2 Convert Rate.

Noteworthy abilities:

Blue Boost: This move grants a 1.2x pollen boost from Blue flowers for 15 seconds and can stack up to 10 times.

This move grants a 1.2x pollen boost from Blue flowers for 15 seconds and can stack up to 10 times. Honey Gift+: This move spawns Honey Tokens based on your bee's level squared all while adding a sweet touch to your hive.

3) Photon bee

This colorless bee in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator can collect pollen at a lightning-fast speed. It enjoys the Pineapple Patch and Pumpkin Patch but steers clear of the Clover Field.

To obtain this bee, you would have to hatch it from the Photon Bee Egg that is obtained from the Ticket Tent for 500 tickets.

Stats and abilities:

It collects 20 Pollen in two seconds.

It makes 240 Honey in two seconds.

It adds the following boosts to your hive: +50% Movespeed, +50% gather and convert speed, +10 Gather Amount, +160 Convert Amount, +2 Attack.

Gifted Hive Bonus: +5% Instant Conversion.

Noteworthy abilities:

Beamstorm: This move fires beams from the sky to double all pollen drops from the flowers they hit.

This move fires beams from the sky to double all pollen drops from the flowers they hit. Haste: This move grants a +10% Player Movespeed for 20 seconds and can be stacked up to 10 times.

4) Windy bee

The Windy bee brings the breeze to the fields of Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator. It excels in the Dandelion Field and Coconut Field while avoiding the Bamboo Field and Strawberry Field. It can be hatched from the Windy Bee Egg, which can be obtained by donating Cloud Vials.

Stats and abilities:

It collects 10 Pollen in three seconds.

It makes 180 Honey in two seconds.

It adds the following boosts to every bee in your hive: +40% Movespeed, +50% Convert Speed, +25% Gather Speed, +100 Convert Amount, +2 Attack.

Gifted Hive Bonus: +15% Instant White Conversion, x2 Boosts From Clouds.

Noteworthy abilities:

White Boost: This move grants a 1.2x pollen boost from White Flowers for 15 seconds and can be stacked up to 10 times.

This move grants a 1.2x pollen boost from White Flowers for 15 seconds and can be stacked up to 10 times. Rain Cloud: This move summons a Cloud to pour rain from above for extra pollen and growth.

This move summons a Cloud to pour rain from above for extra pollen and growth. Tornado: This move unleashes a tornado by using the accumulated "Haste" stacks.

5) Vicious bee

The Vicious bee packs a punch and shares everyone's love for the Cactus Field and Rose Field. However, it steers clear of the Dandelion Field. The creature can obtained by spending 250 Stingers at the Vicious Bee Egg Claim.

Stats and abilities:

It collects 10 Pollen in four seconds.

It makes 80 Honey in four seconds.

It adds the following boosts to your hive: +150% Energy, +25% Movespeed, +7 Attack.

Gifted Hive Bonus: -15% Mob Respawn Time.

Noteworthy abilities:

Impale: This move damages your enemies and drops honey tokens based on enemy health.

This move damages your enemies and drops honey tokens based on enemy health. Blue Bomb+: This move collects pollen from surrounding blue Flowers with increased power.

In the buzzing world of Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator, these five bees bring a unique set of skills to every player's hive. Whether you're looking for speed, power, or a bit of both, these bees have got you covered.

