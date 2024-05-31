5 best Indian food in Restaurant Tycoon 2

Restaurant Tycoon 2 allows players to start their restaurant and serve various dishes and cuisines. Indian food is one of the most sought-after cuisines in the game and one can make a lot of money by keeping this menu in their eatery. However, it is best to know which dishes sell the most and are in demand if you're looking to make a profit.

Note that the favorite Indian dish can vary for each individual but there are some staple items you should collect to make a name for yourself. Hence, this article will list five of the best Indian foods you should serve in your restaurant.

Note: The article is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinion.

5 of the best Indian food worth serving in Restaurant Tycoon 2

1) Biryani

Biryani is one of the most popular Indian dishes (Image via Roblox || Restaurant Tycoon 2 Fandom)

Biryani is an extremely popular dish both in real life as well as in Restaurant Tycoon 2. This delicious Indian dish will earn you $6 per serving making it profitable to keep in your menu. You will need the following utensils to cook this dish:

Preparation Counter

Stove

Next, follow these steps to create the perfect Biryani:

Preparation Counter:

Go to the counter and press the prompt button.

Start chopping the ingredients.

Start clicking rapidly to chop faster.

Stove:

Go to the Stove and press the right button to start boiling the ingredients.

Wait till the green bar is full.

Press the button again to finish the preparation.

2) Chicken Curry

Chicken Curry sells well in the game (Image via Roblox || Restaurant Tycoon 2 Fandom)

Chicken Curry is yet another amazing Indian dish that is quite popular in Restaurant Tycoon 2. Since it sells for $6 in the game, it is a must-have on the menu if you wish to make a profit and be successful. To cook Chicken Curry, you will need the following items:

Preparation Counter

Stove

Next, follow these steps to brew the perfect dish and serve it to the customers:

Preparation Counter:

Press the prompt button to start chopping the ingredients.

Click the button to chop rapidly.

Stove:

Go to the Stove and press the prompt button.

Start frying the ingredients.

Wait till the green bar is completely full.

Press the button again to take the dish off the Stove.

3) Tandoori Chicken

The Tandoori Chicken is quite popular in the game (Image via Roblox || Restaurant Tycoon 2 Fandom)

Players getting up the Indian food menu in Restaurant Tycoon 2 should definitely add Tandoori Chicken to the list. It is a tasty and popular dish that gets ordered quite frequently in the game. Since it commands $6 for the basic recipe and $9 for the advanced, it is one of the best dishes to earn a profit on. To prepare it, you will need the following utensils:

Preparation Counter

Stove/Tandoor

Once you have everything in place, it is time to start preparing Tandoori Chicken and serve it to the hungry customers. To do so, just follow the instructions provided below:

Preparation Counter:

Press the prompt button to start chopping.

Click the button to chop rapidly.

Stove/Tandoor:

Press the prompt button to use the Stove/Tandoor.

Start frying the ingredients/place the ingredients on the Tandoor.

Wait till the green bar is completely full.

Press the button again to complete the process.

4) Samosa

Samosa is a starer yet very popular (Image via Roblox || Restaurant Tycoon 2 Fandom)

Samosa might be an Indian starter but it is one of the most popular dishes in Restaurant Tycoon 2. It is light yet filling which makes it a great dish to start the whole course. Furthermore, it costs $7 which is a good sum of money in the game. Hence, you should keep this item on your menu. To make the Samosa, you will need the following utensils:

Preparation Counter

Stove

Once these items are ready, follow the instructions below to start cooking the dish.

Preparation Counter (First time):

Press the prompt button to start chopping the dishes.

Keep clicking the button to cop rapidly.

Stove:

Press the prompt button to start frying the ingredients.

Wait till the green bar is completely full.

Press the button again to take the Samosa off the stove.

Preparation Counter (Second time):

Press the prompt button to start wrapping the ingredients.

Move the mouse up and down to complete the process.

5) Vegetable Curry

This dish is perfect to serve to your vegetarian customers (Image via Roblox || Restaurant Tycoon 2 Fandom)

Vegetable Curry is also a great Indian dish you can serve at your establishment. It is easy to make, full of flavors, and sells really well. Since it costs $7 per serving, you can quickly make a lot of money selling it to the customers. To make it, you will need the following items:

Preparation Counter

Stove

Afterward, all you need to do is follow the instructions below to cook the perfect Vegetable Curry for all the vegetarian customers.

Preparation Counter:

Go to the counter and press the right prompt button.

Start chopping the ingredients and click the button to chop rapidly.

Click the button again to chop faster once more.

Stove:

Go to the Stove and press the prompt button.

Start frying the ingredients and wait for the green bar to fill.

Press the button again to complete cooking.

FAQs about Roblox

Does the game have multiple cuisines?

Yes, the game has multiple cuisines that one can serve in their restaurant.

Is the game difficult?

No, the game is quite easy as it helps new players step-by-step. One can easily understand everything in a matter of hours.

Can you eat at other players' restaurants?

Yes, you can visit other players and try out their dishes.

