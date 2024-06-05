5 Best Races in Pixel Piece

Pixel Piece is an anime-themed RPG Roblox title in which Robloxians must traverse a pixelated realm, where they must navigate the digital seas and the harsh lands of this title either alone or with their friends to take on daunting adversaries, clear out various dungeons, and eliminate raiders all while surviving in a hostile but vivid environment.

Races are like enchantments with various pros and cons that the players must spin for and this title features multiple of them. Having several choices can result in indecisiveness, but we have you covered.

This article lists the game's best and most sought-after races and details their pros and cons.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best races in Pixel Piece

1) Oni Race

Unlock the power of the Oni Race in Pixel Piece (Image via Roblox)

The Oni is the most sought-after race in Pixel Piece not only due to its low roll percentage but also the buffs it bestows upon its user. Once equipped, this race makes your in-game character look like an Oni with horns. It also makes you physically stronger, adds damage resistance, and boosts overall health.

Here is a rundown of this race's passive buffs:

1.3x Increased Physical Strength.

1.2x Damage Resistance.

1.4x Haki Exp Gain.

+100 Health.

Ability to evolve into an Elder Oni.

2) Mink Race

Test the true might of the Mink Race in Pixel Piece (Image via Roblox)

The Mink race is the second most sought-after race in Pixel Piece because of its 3 percent spin percentage and exceptional added physical strength that is at times on par with the Oni Race. Mink also features its distinct fighting style that's powerful, speedy, and deals a lot of damage to your enemies. It also turns your in-game avatar into a rabbit with big ears and a fuzzy tail to complete the ensemble.

Here is a rundown of this race's passive buffs:

+100 Stamina.

1.2x Increased Physical Strength.

Access to Electro Combat whenever it is added to the game.

3) Skypian

Scale the skies with the Skypian Race in Pixel Piece (Image via Roblox)

The Skypian race is not the worst, nor is it the best when its passive buffs are put in comparison with the Oni and the Mink race. It boasts a higher 15 percent roll percentage and once equipped, it turns your in-game avatar look similar to an angel, and it does so by giving it angelic wings, the ability to glide from height, and increased overall agility.

Here is a rundown of this race's passive buffs:

Ability to glide from heights.

+25 Stamina.

+25 Health.

Increased Agility.

4) Fishman

Take charge of the powers of the Fishman Race in Pixel Piece (Image via Roblox)

The Fishman race falls under the good category as it makes leveling up a breeze in this game. Leveling up in Pixel Piece can be a laboring and time-consuming task as it requires XP farming, and the 10% roll percentage makes it easier for Robloxians to obtain it. Once equipped, it adds a shark fin to your avatar's back and increases your swimming speed as well as your combat style.

Here is a rundown of this race's passive buffs:

Increased Swimming Speed.

1.3x Exp Gain.

Access to Fisherman Karate whenever it is added to the game.

5) Human

Push through the limits of the Human Race in Pixel Piece (Image via Roblox)

Human ranks last on this list as it is the most common race one can roll in the game as it has a whopping 70 percent roll percentage. When equipped, it doesn't make a major appearance change to your in-game avatar; however, it does boost your stamina regeneration as well as health regeneration and the ability to evolve into a Cyborg.

Here is a rundown of this race's passive buffs:

1.3x Stamina Regeneration.

1.2x Health Regeneration.

The ability to evolve into a Cyborg whenever evolution is added to this race.

FAQs on Pixel Piece

When was Pixel Piece released?

Pixel Piece was released almost on May 7, 2021.

Is Pixel Piece free?

Yes, the core gameplay experience is entirely free; however, there are optional in-game purchases.

How often does PxP receive updates?

The development team is dedicated to providing regular updates and new content to keep the experience fresh and exciting.

Is there a community where I can connect with other PxP players?

You can join the game's official community on social media platforms like Discord to share tips and insights with fellow adventurers.

