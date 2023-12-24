5 best stands in Roblox JoJo: Golden Records

If you're an avid enjoyer of the animanga JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and are looking for a Roblox game that brings it to life, you must try out Roblox JoJo: Golden Records. It's a full-fledged adventure title where Robloxians can dive into combat, explore a vast universe, and strategically boost their stand's stats for an edge in battles. Stands are powerful characters that fight by your side. This concept was a brainchild of the marvelous Hirohiko Araki, and is one of the most unique power systems yet in anime history.

Choosing the right stand also plays a crucial role in giving you the extra edge in battles. This article takes that load off your shoulders by revealing the five best stands in Roblox JoJo: Golden Records based on their sheer strength, abilities, and overall performance in battle.

Let's cut to the chase and reveal the top-tier stands that will turn the tide in your favor!

Note: This article is subjective and it reflects the views of the writer.

Meet the best stands in Roblox JoJo: Golden Records

1) Gold Experience Requiem: S - Tier

When it comes to sheer power and versatility, Gold Experience Requiem takes the crown. Giorno Giovanna's stand, which first appeared in the second-last and last episodes of the anime's Season 5, doesn't just pack a punch, but also delivers a knockout blow.

The moveset is extremely easy to use and its special ability to reset actions back to zero gives you an unparalleled advantage in combat. So, if you're looking to dominate the battlefield and take control of your foes, then Gold Experience Requiem is the way to go.

2) C-Moon: S - Tier

If you fancy a Stand that has a massive gravitational pull, then look no further than Father Pucci's stand C-Moon, which first appeared in the final episodes of Season 5.

This cosmic force manipulates gravity to alter the very fabric of reality. With it, you can reposition yourself strategically or catch enemies off guard with sudden shifts in gravity. Further, the moves are intuitive and can easily be chained into combo attacks. C-Moon has insane potential if the stats get slightly buffed in the future, but currently it is only limited by its strength, not its movesets.

3) The World: S - Tier

Dio Brando's stand, The World, is surprisingly straightforward and effective. A classic stand that's all about raw power and stopping time, it first appeared in the second part of Season 3.

It helps when you need a breather amid chaos and want to land precise but devastating blows on your opponent, and then you can simply freeze time and take your shot. It's a simple yet effective strategy that can turn the tide of any battle in your favor. The World is super easy to obtain in-game and is easy to use.

4) Weather Report: A - Tier

When you acquire the Emporio's stand, Weather Report, nature itself becomes your ally. It gives you the power to control the weather, unleash storms, rain down frogs, and manipulate the environment according to your advantage.

You can choose between blizzards to scorching heat, and you can keep your opponent guessing. This stand first appeared in Season 6 and it proved itself as the most adaptable stand in the animanga yet, and always ensured that the user had the upper hand, no matter the conditions.

5) Star Platinum: A - Tier

Last but not least, Kujo Jotaro's Star Platinum is the epitome of raw power and a classic that never goes out of style. It boasts incredible speed and precision, which makes it a force to be reckoned with early game.

Whether you're inflicting a barrage of punches on your opponent or trying to deflect enemy attacks, Star Platinum is a reliable stand that proves effective in the heat of battle. It first appeared in Season 3 Episode 1, and is a fan favorite to this day.

In the dynamic world of Roblox JoJo: Golden Records, the choice of your stand can make all the difference. This is why it's important to experiment with these five powerhouses, discover your playstyle, and choose the stand that resonates with you the most!

